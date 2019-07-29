Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track

Outlook Improves, But Impediments Remain

Schlumberger (SLB) is the largest oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) company by market capitalization. Its relative valuation multiples can be stretched at the current level. I do not expect SLB’s stock to start outperforming the industry soon. However, the valuation multiples can improve if its FCF generation accelerates. Expect the stock to show positive momentum in 2H 2019 and a more robust recovery in 2020.

An upstream budget cut is likely to drive oilfield services companies’ revenues and margin lower in 2019. The deceleration in onshore can be partially mitigated by the resurgent offshore activity, which could finally see much higher FIDs. There can be a significant increase in investment in energy exploration and production activity in many international territories. However, the low pricing base does not add much to the company’s margin at the current pricing level. The company focuses on technological improvement, efficiency enhancement, and reduced capital intensity to improve margin in the current energy market environment.

Industry Indicators Are Not Buoyant

According to the EIA’s Drilling Productivity Report, from June 2018 to June 2019, the crude oil production in the key U.S. unconventional shales increased by 15% on average. However, the tight oil production growth in the key shales slowed down in 2019. From January until June this year, the average increase in these unconventional shales dropped to ~4%. In the past year, the U.S. rig count decreased by 7.6% until June. So, the crude oil supply was stable but the E&P activity has weakened. The IMF, in its latest estimate, has pegged the world GDP growth down to 3.3% in 2019 from 3.6% in 2018 and expects it to improve moderately to 3.6% in 2020.

Although the West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price was still ~21% lower by the end of June 2019 compared to a year ago, it made a strong comeback in 2019, climbing up by 25% so far in 2019. The EIA expects the crude oil prices in 2019 and 2020 to remain at the current level. Lower demand from the refineries in China and limited impact of IMO 2020 and the rapid response of the U.S. tight oil production with respect to the crude oil price movement seems to add more uncertainty to the crude oil price in 2019.

International Business Is Cutting Strong Figures

In the international market, Schlumberger expects the FIDs (final investment decision) to improve in 2019 compared to the previous year. E&P investment will continue to grow because the production additions from new wells are unlikely to match the production declined from the legacy wells. In the past year, the international rig count has increased by 18.7% until June. SLB’s revenues from international operations increased by 8% in Q2 2019 compared to a year ago. While the growth was remarkably high in Latin America (21% up), it was relatively moderate in the Middle East/Asia (4% up) and Europe/CIS/West Africa (7% up) regions. Stronger exploration investment benefited WesternGeco multi-client seismic sales in Latin America, while the SPM activity rise in Ecuador pushed revenues up. Sequentially (quarter-over-quarter), however, the two regions that witnessed robust revenue growth were U.K. & Continental Europe and Russia & Central Asia.

North America Weakens, Calls For New Initiatives

In North America, depressed earnings and pricing of the OFS services have kept the upstream companies’ investment decision constrained. Currently, most of the energy producers are trying to keep investment decisions limited to their cash flow growth. While SLB’s management continues to expect a 10% reduction in the upstream capex in 2019, other estimates suggest a steeper fall (20% expected decline) in the E&P investment during the year.

Year-over-year, lower rig count, depressed pricing for oilfield services, and lower revenues from the Cameron business led to SLB’s North America revenues decreasing by 11% in Q2, while it was resilient quarter-over-quarter (2% up). To address the current concerns in North America, Schlumberger currently employs deep-hole tools and technology, deploy equipment, and run remote operation in the North American basin. The other aspect of the efficiency improvement program is addressing the gap in reservoir efficiency given the changing trend in the parent-child interference. Also, the use of a specific performance contract with some of its customers is likely to improve its cost structure, thus improving the company’s operating margin, going forward.

The Headwind In Independent Drilling Services (or IDS)

Apart from 5% lower onshore drilling activity in the U.S. onshore in Q2 compared to Q1, SLB’s IDS operation deteriorated in Q2 following the completion of a project in Iraq, which also affected a related project in India adversely. On top of that, geological well condition and operational issues in the lump-sum turnkey (or LSTK) projects in Saudi Arabia, which is a part of the company’s IDS business, caused a growth headwind for the company in Q2.

Strategies In Place To Address The Long-Term Growth Issue

In North America onshore, the oilfield services companies are constrained by the upstream companies’ capex budget fall and excess supply of fracking equipment, which have not allowed pricing to improve consistently even though the crude oil price did move up in the past year. To protect margin, various OFS companies have adopted different methods, but the most common theme among the strategies involve technological improvement and efficiency enhancement. Technology and drilling efficiency are indeed closely related. For example, in the key unconventional Basins in the U.S., the 15% rise in tight oil production despite a 6% fall in the rig count on average in the past year does speak of the considerable strides in drilling technology.

For Schlumberger, one of its most recent additions to technology has been MonoFlex, a new fracturing fluid delivery system. In a multiwell pad rig-up, the system reduces non-productive time and safety risk. In other development, the company has introduced BroadBand Shield fracture control technology which limits fracturing into nearby wells, while the Fulcrum cement improves stimulation efficiency by restraining fracturing fluid slippage outside the target reservoir zone.

However, advancement alone may not be sufficient to operate profitably in the current scenario. So, Schlumberger has also been making financial adjustments to meet the challenges. One of the primary tactics adopted was to reduce capital investment. To do so, it decided to exit the marine seismic business in late 2017 practically. The below-par returns from the geophysical measurement technology prompted the decision. Later, during 2018, it divested the land drilling rig business in Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, and Pakistan, which reduced the capex need. To further reduce the capital intensity, in April 2019, it announced plans to exit the businesses related to DRILCO, Fishing & Remedial services, and Thomas Tools. Due to the decline in capital intensity, the company can run with a capex requirement of ~5% of revenue, which would be lower than a 10% to 15% level in the past.

Another operation which Schlumberger has been optimizing in recent times is SPM (Schlumberger Production Management). In FY2018, the company spent less on SPM investments in FY2018 compared to the previous year because it was a drag on its cash flow. Since then it has decided not to undertake new SPM projects that involve negative cash flow. However, this does not suggest it has stopped undertaking new SPM projects, but will only do so using the less capital-intensive contractual models. For example, it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (or MOU) to work on an integrated project in Nigeria. This SPM project does not require SLB to commit capital investment. The company has also recently entered into a similar SPM-lite project in the Awali Field in Bahrain.

The final leg of SLB’s current strategies is to divest selectively. In the Middle East, where drilling is still profitable and production is growing, the company has maintained access to the rigs in the integrated drilling operations. In the U.S., it has made investments to build the “Rig of the Future”. These mechanized rigs with advanced, complex machine controls will combine with software processes to operate them digitally, and will be a significant advancement over the current technology.

A CEO Change In 8 Years

To move the company in new directions, Schlumberger appointed Olivier Le Peuch as its new CEO, replacing Pall Kibsgaard, who served in that role for the past eight years. Mr. Kibsgaard also retired as the company’s Chairman while Mark G. Papa, a non-independent director was appointed in his position. Mr. Le Peuch has nearly 32 years of experience of serving in different positions in SLB.

FCF and Capex In FY2019

SLB’s free cash flow (or FCF) was $176 million in 1H 2019 – an improvement compared to 1H 2018. Despite lower cash flow from operations (or CFO), a steeper fall in capex (including SPM investments) in the past year led to the FCF improvement in 1H 2019. Although revenues remained nearly flat, deterioration in working capital caused CFO to decline in Q1 2019. Earlier, the company disclosed plans to spend $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion in capex in FY2019, which would be a 26% fall compared to FY2018. The lower capex represents expected lower SPM investment.

In Q2 2019, SLB spent $101 million to repurchase 2.5 million shares at an average price of $40.12. As of July 19, the company was trading at a higher price ($38.71). Investors may note that the repurchase is part of a $10 billion share repurchase program, which was initiated in 2016.

SLB’s debt-to-equity is 0.47x, which is lower compared to the peer (HAL, BHGE, and FIT) average. TecnipFMC’s (FTI) debt-to-equity is 0.35x. Halliburton's (HAL) debt-to-equity stands at 1.1x, while Baker Hughes, a GE Company’s (BHGE) leverage is 0.20x.

What Does The Relative Valuation Say?

Schlumberger is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 10.8x. Based on sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 9.9x. Between FY2012 and FY2018, the company’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was ~11.4x. So, it is currently marginally lower than its past seven-year average.

Schlumberger’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in line with the peers, which implies the company’s EBITDA is expected to improve in line with the peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in an EV/EBITDA multiple similar to the peers. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers’ (HAL, BHGE, and FTI) average of 8.6x. So, the stock can be relatively over-valued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Thomson Reuters in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, 23 sell-side analysts rated SLB a “buy” in July 2019 (includes “outperform”), while 10 recommended a “hold”. None recommended a “sell”. The consensus target price is $49.3, which at its current price yields ~27% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating, the stock receives a “Neutral” rating. Its rating is high-to-moderate on profitability and growth, while they are poor on EPS revisions, value, and momentum. I agree with Seeking Alpha’s assertion of a relatively high rating on growth. But, I think Seeking Alpha’s assertion on profitability rating is too high when compared with some of its peers. However, I also think the very low rating on EPS revision is not justified because its earnings beat analysts’ estimates once while it was in-line twice out of the past four quarters. I agree with Seeking Alpha’s low rating on value because the stock’s relative valuation multiples are stretched, as I discussed earlier in the article.

What’s The Take On SLB?

Schlumberger put up a resilient show in Q2. However, the growth in Q2 was not spread geographically and was more concentrated in Latin America. Many factors have been putting limits on the company’s prospects. An upstream budget cut is likely to drive oilfield services companies’ revenues and margin lower in 2019. On the other hand, we see offshore activity resurgence, preceded by higher FIDs. There can be a significant increase in investment in energy exploration and production activity in many international operations. The company focuses on technological improvement, efficiency enhancement, and reduced capital intensity to improve margin in the current energy market environment. Its relative valuation multiples can be stretched at the current level.

So overall, I do not expect SLB’s stock to start outperforming the industry soon. However, the valuation multiples can improve if its FCF generation accelerates. Expect a more robust recovery in 2H 2019 and in the following year.

The Daily Drilling Report We hope you have enjoyed this Free article from the Daily Drilling Report Marketplace service. If you have been thinking about subscribing after reading past articles, it may be time for you to act. Good news for new subscribers! In May we are offering a 10% discount off the annual subscription rate of $595.00 Give it some thought, and act soon if you are interested. A 2-week free trial is applicable, so you risk nothing. Hope to see you in the DDR as we look for bargains in the oil patch!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.