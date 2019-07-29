Tesla Reveals In Its 10-Q That It Doesn't Yet Have The Required Manufacturing License For China

Why did Tesla suddenly feel the urge to disclose that it doesn’t yet have a manufacturing license for China, when it failed to disclose that in the 10-K in February?

This new warning in the 10-Q filed today, is more consistent with the warning that the then-CEO of BYTON said about Tesla’s Chinese situation following his CES keynote in January.

In the 10-K from February 19, it spoke only of “uncertainties, including regulatory approval.”.

On page 56, it reveals that it does not yet have “manufacturing licenses” for its China factory.

Tesla filed its 10-Q for the June 2019 quarter, and it contains a startling admission that should make every investor seek urgent clarification.

Buried deep inside Tesla’s (TSLA) 10-Q, which it filed on Monday, July 29, there was a major Gremlin hiding on page 56. It concerns Tesla’s factory in China, which is under construction.

The timeframe for commencing Model 3 production at Gigafactory Shanghal is subject to a number of uncertainties, including regulatory approval, receipt and maintenance of certain manufacturing licenses....

A milder form of this language was already present in Tesla’s 10-K, filed on February 19: Tesla's 10-K Suddenly Reveals Regulatory Approval Uncertainty For The China Factory

At the time, the language was confined to “regulatory approval” that was needed for Tesla’s China factory. I pointed out then that Carsten Breitfled, who was CEO of BYTON, the Chinese electric car company, at the time of his keynote at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in January, said that Tesla did not have a production license for making electric cars in China.

So what is new here? Tesla has inserted the language “receipt and maintenance of certain manufacturing licenses” into its risk factors.

Why was this language not present in the 10-K dated February 19?

If Tesla does not have a manufacturing license for China *now* (July 29), did it have one on February 19? Did it have the license in February, but subsequently lost it? If so, when and why? That seems unlikely, but who knows?

More likely, Tesla just did not fess up to this failure to have a Chinese manufacturing license in early 2019. It thought the “regulatory approval” language was sufficient back in February.

Yet, it seems to have decided that it is no longer sufficient. Why?

Would it be too much for Tesla to explain precisely what kind of manufacturing licenses it is lacking in China? Why have they not yet been obtained? What do they entail?

This is kind of a big deal. When the CEO of BYTON pointed this out in January, one has to presume that Tesla’s lack of a manufacturing license in China is “an open secret” in the Chinese automotive industry and government quarters. If that is the case, then it is something worthy of far more disclosure and debate in the investment community.

All the parties involved -- Tesla and the Chinese government -- are certainly giving the impression that all is sweetness, light and jingles with respect to Tesla’s factory there. But if that is the case, why did Tesla feel compelled to say in its 10-Q today that it is not yet in receipt of a Chinese manufacturing license?

You would think that before you invest hundreds of millions of dollars -- or billions -- in building a factory in China, you would like for the Chinese government to give you a manufacturing license. Clearly the company got a building permit, because the factory campus is well underway, construction-wise.

But that’s not the same as a manufacturing license.

Investors should demand that Tesla clear this up. Admitting to the problem in the 10-Q was a first step, but we need more detail. Tesla ought to have provided it already, starting with the 10-K in February, but certainly now in the July 29 10-Q.

It sure looks to me that the Chinese government holds all the cards here. It can, at its sole discretion, decide to not give Tesla the required manufacturing licenses. At that point, Tesla will have invested all the money, but can’t produce or sell any cars (in China). Now that’s a risk factor if I ever saw one.

Get More Mileage Out Of Your Auto Investing The auto industry moves fast, and it can be tough to stay on top of everything that's happening. I designed Auto Insight For Wall St. to keep you aware of all the changes without your needing to spend all the time. I attend new vehicle launches, press conferences, and industry events and share that insight with my subscribers. Looking for more? Sign up for a free trial today.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.