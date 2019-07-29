Cracker Barrel's Extend Strategy In Action

At the onset, the two seem at opposite ends of the spectrum. But, there are actually several likenesses.

On July 23, Cracker Barrel announced it would enter into a strategic relationship with successful eatertainment newcomer, Punch Bowl Social, to help it grow.

In its 50 year history, Cracker Barrel has successfully grown sales in an industry sometimes struggling to grow. Its current strategy for growth is Enhance, Expand, Extend.

Rocking chairs on the porch, a game of checkers and the aroma of dishes from the South – it's meant to conjure up familiar feelings of home or, better yet, Grandma's house. Road trip warriors on many of the interstates in the U.S. can be assured of a made-from-scratch meal at Cracker Barrel (CBRL). And, that meal will be served with a dose of cheery hospitality.

The food and service are so consistent customers know exactly what to expect. But, unexpected treasures are always tucked into the retail general store in the lobby of every restaurant. The approach has been quite successful for 50 years in an industry sometimes struggling to grow. Source: CrackerBarrel.com

Growth Opportunities

Cracker Barrel's growth strategy is Enhance, Expand, Extend.

Expanding geographically is an obvious growth opportunity. The restaurant chain now operates 660 locations in 45 states. In fiscal 2019 (ending July 31, 2019), it added eight locations and closed one. Source: CrackerBarrel.com

Enhancing or broadening the menu is another growth opportunity. Cracker Barrel does frequently offer seasonal specials on its menu. For the past year, though, it has concentrated on the introduction of a fried chicken platform. It started with an old-fashioned bone-in Southern fried chicken. Offshoots from the initial platform are already underway including a family-sized to-go picnic basket and hand-breaded tenders.

Source: CrackerBarrel.com

In 2016, Cracker Barrel extended its reach in the industry by developing a fast casual restaurant option – Holler & Dash. It now has seven locations in five states. The Holler & Dash restaurants are only open for breakfast and lunch and offer entrees featuring the restaurant's biscuits. The company did not expand the brand in 2019. Days ago, a possible reason emerged.

On July 23, Cracker Barrel announced it entered into a strategic partnership with Punch Bowl Social, one of Fast Company's 2019 Top 50 Most Innovative Companies in the World. Initially, Cracker Barrel's stake, acquired from L Catterton for undisclosed terms, will be a non-controlling interest. But, the agreement does include the potential to acquire either a controlling stake or full ownership.

Punch Bowl Social

Source: ModernRestaurantManagement.com

Punch Bowl Social opened its first location in 2012 in Denver, the brainchild of seasoned restaurateur, Robert Thompson. It has expanded to 16 more locations in twelve states. The opening of at least four more locations is planned in 2019 with five to seven additional through 2020.

Punch Bowl Social is an “eatertainment” concept. Eatertainment venues are destination locations which include not only food and drink but also activities. Standard activities at Punch Bowl Social include bowling, karaoke, arcade games and table games. But, each Punch Bowl Social location is “designed specifically for the local market with an atmosphere that perfectly aligns with its brand personality”. For example, Denver's Stapleton ex-airport location features a faux pool and Cleveland has a miniature golf course.

The concept is purposely designed to appeal to millennials, the largest generation representing 25% of the population. And, they demand experience. For that matter, according to restaurantdive.com, regardless of age, 70% of consumers choose an eatertainment concept for group occasions.

Punch Bowl Social aims to convert its atmosphere based on time of day. Lunchtime offers an escape from corporate America. Afternoons tend to draw family-based crowds. Late evenings could easily be labeled questionable for youngsters and older prudes.

“You wander upstairs, where there's another bar, dozens of 1980s arcade games, Ping-Pong and pool tables, and low banquettes that, as the night wears on, become the backdrop for more sloppy public making out than you've encountered anywhere else in post-collegiate life.”

The concept has even been called a boozy utopia.

Actually Quite Alike

At first glance, Punch Bowl Social's concept certainly seems the opposite end of the spectrum when compared to wholesome Cracker Barrel. But, there actually are likenesses. The obvious is both are eatertainment concepts. At Cracker Barrel, shopping subs in as the primary activity.

Yet, food is the key factor in both concepts. For Punch Bowl Social, 89% of its revenue comes from its menu and for Cracker Barrel, 80%. Often in eatertainment concepts, the food has not been given the priority necessary to keep consumers interested in repeat visits. Both Cracker Barrel and Punch Bowl Social boast made-from-scratch menus. Punch Bowl Social has even dedicated effort and time to creating an alcohol-free menu of drinks – not just options, but a complete menu with four categories.

A focus on service is also key in both concepts. At Cracker Barrel, the intent is a hospitality that makes the visitor feel like family. At Punch Bowl Social, the intent is to encourage lingering.

“We believe in brunch turning into a bowling party and bowling parties turning into all-you-can-sing karaoke. We believe in exploring evenings filled with shuffleboard and made-from-scratch chicken and waffles.”

And, for both, authenticity is paramount. Cracker Barrel has to feel familiar and comfortable. Punch Bowl Social has to deliver on the experience.

Both concepts also require staffing employees beyond a typical restaurant. Cracker Barrel hires for its retail space. Punch Bowl Social hires to support all of its activity offerings in atypically sized spaces. When catering to groups, it assigns three servers to shadow the members as they explore the myriad of options.

Another key factor in both concepts is the selection of distinct and specific locations. Cracker Barrel has focused on the traveler.

“Approximately 83% of our stores are located along interstate highways. Our remaining stores are located off-interstate or near tourist destinations. We believe we should pursue development of both interstate locations and off-interstate locations to capitalize on the strength of our brand associated with travelers on the interstate highway system.”

To date, Punch Bowl Social's locations have been discovered via calls coming in from individual landlords. It prefers to bring abandoned but unique properties back to life in destination areas.

“They have to be near multifamily housing (an indicator of younger people), in close proximity to a central business district (close to 30 percent of Punch Bowl's business comes from corporate parties), and in an area with, as Thompson puts it, food and entertainment 'gravity'.”

How One Helps The Other

Punch Bowl Social exposes Cracker Barrel to a different demographic, the notoriously finicky millennial, as well as another segment of the eatertainment market. Certainly, Cracker Barrel's funding will help fund Punch Bowl Social's growth plans. But, supporting its growth is about more than offering dollars.

“Their high-volume, multi-location expertise will help us continue to realize our vision for growth across the country.”

Cracker Barrel prides itself on offering value while Punch Bowl Social's menu price points are noticeably richer. It is quite reasonable to assume Cracker Barrel may be able to assist Punch Bowl Social in honing its sourcing, driving out costs and improving efficiencies.

The Funding

Cracker Barrel's initial funding to Punch Bowl Social will be approximately $140 million. Some of this funding could be supplied through third-party financing. Punch Bowl Social is expected to operate at a loss in the near-term. Still, the funding should not be a financial burden for Cracker Barrel.

In its fiscal 2019 third quarter report on June 4th, Cracker Barrel reaffirmed its expectations for full-year revenue of $3.05 billion and earnings per diluted share in a range of $8.95 to $9.10. The company replaced its previous share repurchase authorization with a new $50 million authorization. It also increased its annual dividend rate by 4% to $5.20. And, as has become expected, it declared a special dividend - this time for $3.00 per share.

Its cash and cash equivalents balance totaled $167.6 million. Its long-term debt obligation was $400 million. In September, 2018, it replaced its previous revolving credit facility with a five-year $950 million facility. This iteration includes an option to increase the revolving credit facility by $300 million.

Summary

Punch Bowl Social, at the onset, may not appear to be an obvious fit with Cracker Barrel. But, it certainly does fit into the company's strategy to Extend – into a new segment of the eatertainment market reaching a different demographic. Both should benefit. Under Cracker Barrel's tutelage, Punch Bowl Social should be able to not only grow more quickly but also reach profitability more expediently.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBRL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in CBRL.