RIV Or FOF: Both Closed-End Funds Provide Diversification To Investors With A 'Fund Of Funds' Approach

With the "fund of funds" approach, investors should realize this leads to a "fee on fees", essentially doubling the expense ratios.

RIV and FOF both pay out monthly distributions, with RIV yielding 11.87% currently and FOF coming in at an 8.06% yield.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) and Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (FOF), significantly overlap in their strategies. However, they vary quite a bit on their performances over the years. This is due to having vastly different holdings, while still having quite similar strategies. Both funds invest in primarily closed-end funds. I have compared these funds in the past, and I think it's time to take another look since its been over a year. Both funds are also on the smaller size, as far as total assets, so investors should be aware of this as well.

Overview Of The Funds

RIV has an investment objective of "total return consisting of capital appreciation and current income. They describe their strategy as "seeks to capitalize on the inefficiencies in closed-end fund space while simultaneously providing diversified exposure to several asset classes. It does this by tactically investing, primarily in CEFs and ETFs."

The fund has approximately $125 million in total assets. The fund has a short history, with an inception date of 12/23/15. During this short history, the fund has made a couple of changes, to the detriment of shareholders. First, the rights offering announced on October 2, 2017. Then, another rights offering announced on September 18, 2018. And, finally, filing with the SEC, for another possible rights offering this year. PLEASE NOTE: This does not mean they WILL follow through. However, given their history, my personal opinion is that they will.

RIV also made changes last year to its managed distribution plan. To be fair, prior to making this change the fund had been eroding the NAV at an alarming rate, by over-distributing. Even still, the managed distribution is for an annually reset rate of 12.5% of the fund's NAV taken from the final 5 trading days of the prior calendar year. A 12.5% rate is still quite a high target to hit year after year for any fund.

FOF has a very similar investment objective stated as, "to achieve total return consisting of high current income and potential capital appreciation." To achieve the objective the fund invests "in the common stock of closed-end management investment companies that invest significantly in equity or income-producing securities."

FOF is larger than RIV, coming in at total net assets of about $363 million. The fund is older, with an inception date of 11/24/2006. One of the worst times to debut as a fund with the financial crisis right around the corner! Their history isn't as erratic as RIV's short history has been.

When looking at the Semi-Annual Report for RIV, they did utilize leverage. The fund leaves it open for the managers to potentially leverage up to 15% of managed assets. The fund's expense ratio is 1.59% and when including interest expense, the ratio goes to 2.13%.

FOF has an expense ratio of 0.96%, taken from their last available Annual Report.

The expense ratio's of these funds are important. This is because their underlying holdings also have expense ratios. So, a new investor needs to be made aware of this unique situation to the "fund of funds" approach.

Performance

Both funds trade at slight discounts. FOF currently has a discount of 3.32%. This can be compared to RIV's current discount of -1.83%. However, it is important to take a look at their z-scores to see if this is in line with their averages.

As we can see, both funds are actually trading relatively high to their historical ranges. This should come at no surprise as the markets have been making new all-time highs. It's important to note that RIV had actually been trading at quite high premiums prior to the change in their distribution plan. This helps distort their 3-year average significantly.

It is quite the opposite for FOF, as the fund has generally traded at steeper discounts. At first glance one would assume that RIV would be a value here, relatively speaking to its historical range. However, as mentioned previously, the distribution change significantly changed what investors were willing to pay. Not to mention, the annual rights offerings that seem to be taking place.

Historically speaking, there is a clear winner in the past performance department. FOF has been stomping the NAV returns of RIV. Although, interestingly, we see on the 3-year chart that market returns have been quite similar.

On a YTD basis, FOF is up 18.69% NAV and 21.79% market return. RIV is looking at a YTD NAV return of 14.11%, with a market return of 12.42%. Again, FOF has been stomping RIV in that department.

Distributions

The fact that FOF has been able to significantly outperform RIV on a NAV basis may be due to RIV eroding their NAV through its higher distribution. RIV currently has a market yield of 11.87% and a NAV rate of 11.66%. This will be reset based upon the previously mentioned, 12.5% average NAV per share on the final 5 trading days of the year.

FOF has a much more conservative yield of 8.06%, with a NAV yield coming in at 7.82%. For a large portion of FOF's existence, the fund paid on a quarterly schedule but a few years ago switched the frequency. RIV has maintained its monthly payout schedule for its short existence.

It's hard to give a clear winner here as investors have many different preferences. Some investors want all the cash a fund can distribute out, even if its a return of their own money, return of capital. And some investors like a consistent and stable distribution. So this will vary quite a bit from investor to investor.

Holdings

The holdings are where we can start finding out which fund may perform better going forward.

Source - Funds' Fact Sheets

While the funds don't have a clear comparison of how they describe their asset/sector allocation. We can see both funds have similar splits at the moment, between equity and fixed-income holdings. RIV even classifies specifically to their BDCs, SPACs and baby bond holdings. RIV has very little exposure to equities at this time, coming in at around 20%. This may leave RIV to perform slightly better in the next selloff. Whereas, FOF is tilted to be a little bit more aggressive at the moment.

This could help explain the disparity in the YTD returns. With the latest pullback in June, it does appear that FOF was pulling back slightly further than RIV. Although, it appears to be just ever so slightly and we ended up rallying significantly from that point. This led FOF to blast higher again, while RIV slowly crept higher.

Looking a little closer on what the funds' top 10 holdings are, we can gain a clearer picture of what exactly is in the funds.

Source - Funds' Fact Sheets

Right off the bat, I see several holdings that I can really get behind in FOF. While RIV, I'm generally not as familiar with some of the names that appear in the list. I'm sure many investors reading this are familiar with several of FOF's top holdings; Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG), Pimco Dynamic Credit Income (PCI) and John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) to name a couple of my favorites.

Both FOF and RIV provide a good mixture and diversification of holdings. With FOF having a slightly more aggressive tilt with its higher equity exposure.

Conclusion

Overall, both funds can provide a ton of diversification by making just one single purchase. An investor should know, however, that through using this approach they are having to basically pay a double expense ratio.

This is one of the reasons I would lean more towards FOF being the winner here. FOF has a lower expense ratio of 0.96%, compared to RIV's expense ratio of 1.59%. Because this would push an investor's fees significantly higher.

FOF has been able to outperform RIV quite easily on a total return basis. However, I realize some investors prefer the higher distributions that RIV does offer, with less of an emphasis on capital preservation. This is a significant difference as the yields are wildly different, RIV at 11.87% and FOF at 8.06%. This is partially why though, that FOF has been able to have a greater total return. RIV had been eroding its NAV for its short life span (and I believe even at 12.5% could potentially continue to do so.) I always thought RIV was more of a speculative CEF to own.

RIV has decreased their credibility with so many rights offerings and a change in their distribution plan. Albeit, a necessary change in the distribution plan, but nonetheless, RIV has pushed investors away.

I am a holder of RIV, but it is a very insignificant "speculative" weighting.

So, if I was personally buying one of the two funds today, it would be FOF.

