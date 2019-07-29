Blueprint Medicines Appears Increasingly Competitive In RET-Mutated NSCLC

Blueprint's 667 ORR jumps from 50% to 60% in 2L NSCLC. 60% ORR appears competitive and in line with Loxo's drug.

Introduction

RET mutations are seen in ~2% of NSCLCs. Currently, there are no FDA-approved treatments for RET-mutated NSCLC. Multi-targeted drugs have been tested in these patients, but without much success.

RET-targeted therapies like Blueprint Medicines' (BPMC) and Loxo Oncology's (LOXO) provide substantial therapeutic differentiation and opportunity.

Blueprint appears increasingly competitive in NSCLC

Previously, Blueprint had reported an ORR of 50% in 2L NSCLC, which was considerably inferior to Loxo's numbers.

"In a preliminary analysis of an ongoing phase 1 study which included 19 patients with NSCLC with RET fusions, an ORR of 50% was observed among 14 evaluable NSCLC patients, including heavily pretreated patients who had received prior RET-targeting agents (Subbiah et al., 2018 AACR annual meeting). Similarly, another potent and selective RET inhibitor, LOXO-292, has demonstrated impressive activity and tolerability in a phase I study, with an ORR of 65% in RET-rearranged NSCLC, as well as CNS responses in several patients."

Source: Pharmacology & Therapeutics

Now, Blueprint has more mature and extensive data. In 35 patients, the ORR is now up to 60%, which is comparable to Loxo's data.

Source: Blueprint

Blueprint is bullish on 667's prospects in NSCLC, as they are already planning on submitting a NDA in early 2020:

"Based on the early achievement of the enrollment target for the RET-fusion NSCLC cohort, Blueprint Medicines now plans to submit an NDA to the FDA for BLU-667 for the treatment of patients with NSCLC previously treated with platinum-based chemotherapy in the first quarter of 2020."

Source: Blueprint

Analyst Cowen weighed in (please note: the ORR was 62% in the first 34 patients):

"BLU-667 is now producing a 62% ORR in 2L NSCLC. This is in-line with what our consultants view as competitive to LOXO-292. Therefore, we think consensus is likely to shift towards BLU-667 capturing a meaningful share of the RET market. believe regulatory updates for avapritinib, BLU-667 and BLU-782 are all incremental positives. Much more newsworthy is the new clinical data for BLU-667. Recall that Blueprint had previously reported an ORR of 50% (36% confirmed) in 14 evaluable NSCLC patients."

Source: @semodough (Twitter)

Considerations

My current sum-of-parts valuation remain the same for NSCLC.

Indication Peak Annual Revenue Multiple Value PPS Cash $494M $10/share GIST (BLU-285) $725M 4 $2.9B $65/share ASM (BLU-285) $185M 4 $740M $15/share NSCLC (667) $225M 4 $900M $20/share MTC (667) $55M 4 $220M $5/share TOTAL $115

Blueprint will present additional and detailed ARROW data in June. Depending on the presentation, I may have to adjust some numbers.

Upcoming events

Source: Blueprint

Peripherals

Valuation

Blueprint recently announced the closing of a ~$325M offering, priced at $74/share. This gives the company ~$725M in cash and cash equivalents. This gives the company ample leeway as it transitions into a commercial-stage biotech.

Assuming another quarter of cash burn (~$80M) and considering Blueprint is without debt obligation, Blueprint, with a $4.75B market capitalization, is valued at ~$4.1B (enterprise value). Blueprint seems conservatively valued considering that analysts are projecting near $2B in peak annual revenue for the company:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Bear in mind that Blueprint's assets appear relatively de-risked, with the exception of the competition they will face when the products hit the market.

Risks

Comparing two sets of data is not entirely reliable. Blueprint and Loxo possibly utilized different inclusion/exclusion criteria, definitions of response, etc.

My sum-of-parts valuation is simplistic, perhaps, to a fault.

Any of Blueprint's assets may prove unsafe or ineffective with more data.

Blueprint's competition may eclipse Blueprint's market potential.

Blueprint burns a lot of cash. If they are unable to become cash flow positive soon, they will, likely, have to dilute shares once more.

Summary

Loxo's recent acquisition by Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) was a clear signal of big pharma's interest in targeted oncology. Both Loxo's and Blueprint's data, procured thus far, is an obvious and significant advancement in medicine. Blueprint is aptly positioned to become a powerhouse in gastrointestinal stromal tumors. Furthermore, the updated data from 667 is very encouraging, especially as RET-mutated cancers exist beyond the lung. 2019-2020 will prove to be a pivotal year for Blueprint as it transitions into a commercial biotech while continuing to develop 667 for RET-mutated cancers. I believe a lot of upside still remains in Blueprint at a conservative risk, and I maintain my conviction in a BPMC investment.

