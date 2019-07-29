Berkshire Hathaway: If You Can't Value It, Don't Buy It

The price that you pay is very important in any investment decision.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) is one of the most famous and respected companies in the world. A lot of books, articles and commentaries have been written about it. Nevertheless, it is so hard to value and calculate its intrinsic value that it is better to put your money in some other stock.

Past

Average annual return on Berkshire Hathaway shares since 1965 is 20+%. As a result some investors multiplied their capital many thousands of times.

But if you look for the last 10, 5 or less years Berkshire Hathaway returns more or less mimic the S&P 500 performance.

This is probably OK for most investors. Anyway, most of us will never beat the market and buying share of Berkshire is a convenient way to invest your hard-earned money. Of course, there are a lot of companies with better than Berkshire Hathaway performance in the last years but in most cases this is obvious only in hindsight.

What troubles me as an investor is a tremendous complexity of Berkshire Hathaway and my absolute inability to find any yardstick to value it against.

Value

For more than 50 years Buffett himself measured progress of Berkshire Hathaway by percentage change in per-share book value. It was pretty straightforward and easy to understand. Nonetheless, share price over the years increased much faster than book value per share. I think this is related with Buffett's "campaign" which began many years ago when he started emphasizing that intrinsic value of Berkshire is much bigger than book value. In most years Berkshire shares traded above book value:

Source: Morningstar.com

This year in his traditional annual letter Buffett decided to abandon past practice. He declared that book value now is not as relevant measure of Berkshire success as in the past. He decided to focus just on Berkshire market price. This is very troubling to me.

Don't get me wrong - I admire Mr. Buffett and have deep respect for him and his long term business partner - Charles Munger. They taught me so much about business, investing and life in general. They deserved their reputations and their ideas should be taught in every school throughout the world.

At the same time I do not understand how to value Berkshire Hathaway. Let's try to do it together.

Earnings and cash flows

A new GAAP rule requires Berkshire to include unrealized capital gains (or losses) in earnings. This rule causes big swings in reported earnings because of the huge equity portfolio of Berkshire. It fluctuates with market prices and fluctuations can be enormous from quarter to quarter. That's why to look only on reported GAAP earnings is useless. Here Buffett himself speaks about this rule.

As an alternative we can try to look at free cash flow which Berkshire generates. Here are the tables from the annual reports:

Source: Berkshire Hathaway SEC Filings

You can see that free cash flow (which I define as Net cash flows from operating activities minus mandatory capital expenditures (which are required to stay competitive and grow cash flow)) is growing (albeit in irregular manner). Berkshire Hathaway has generated average free cash flow of around $20 billion per year in the recent years.

Current market cap of Berkshire is around $500 billion. Even if we assume that free cash flow will double in the near future - you are paying more than 12 times free cash flow. Rich price, indeed.

But we forgot insurance operations and its massive float.

Float

Berkshire houses one of the best insurance operations in the world. It is consistently profitable and has additional benefit of using money from clients (premiums paid) to invest until claims arise. This money is free while insurance division operates at profit. Berkshire managed to do this for 15 of the past 16 years.

This float currently is around $124 billion. So if we assume that Berkshire earns 10% on this money on average (which is pretty high bar assuming sums involved) it will add to its assets around $12 billion annually.

So $12 billion plus $20 billion will translate current market price to around 15 times free cash flow (or in an optimistic scenario $12 billion + $40 billion = 10 times cash flow). This is based on average numbers from the years when there were no downturns and recessions. Also, do not forget staggering sums involved when you think about any growth going forward.

Consensus

Assets owned by Berkshire Hathaway are unparalleled in quality. In investments (as Buffett himself often emphasizes) price that you pay is very important. Today's price looks very high for the earning power you get.

Of course, there are some pleasant additions you get when you buy Berkshire stock:

- one of the most successful investor/businessman in charge

- absolutely pro-shareholder management/board and structure of the company

- tremendous quality of assets and people involved

- more than $100 billion cash waiting to be deployed at the opportune time

Probably, this huge cash pile will be deployed repurchasing Berkshire's stock. Which looks great but some repurchases which were made under new program (starting July 17, 2018) look strange. They were made at high prices (similar to current ones) and cost $3 billion. If the stock was cheap why not purchase more? If it was not cheap why buy at current prices at all?

What should we do

With market valuations at all time high and interest rates near all time low purchasing fairly valued stocks can be justified only by believing that nothing can go wrong. This does not even include a lot of black boxes in operations of huge and widely respected corporations like Berkshire. Do you remember General Electric (GE) collapse?

We do not know how individual businesses perform inside Berkshire. Buffett never discloses it on competitive grounds. Of course, you can find any analysis you would like to read from people outside Berkshire. One of the most fascinating is this one.

We should probably think more by ourselves and evaluate opportunities as they come along.

Hope is not an investment strategy even when it is connected with one of the best investors in the world.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.