Twitter: Ride The Breakout

The stock broke above new 52-week highs and likely tests previous highs around $47.50.

After solid Q2 numbers, Twitter (TWTR) has topped $40 in initial trading. The social media site generated impressive mDAU growth, but the online digital platform needs the rest of the financial metrics to catch up in order to reach the $55 price target and beyond. Investors can continue riding the breakout for now.

Image Source: Twitter shareholder letter

Surging mDAUs

The key to the quarterly results and a bullish investment thesis was clearly the bump up in sequential mDAUs. For Q2, mDAUs jumped 14% YoY to 139 million. Twitter has spent the last couple of years improving the health of the platform and the results are starting to show up in the user metrics with mDAUs up 50% over this period.

Source: Rich Greenfield

Since the turnaround started under CEO Jack Dorsey in Q1'16, Twitter has seen the substantial majority of the user growth occur during Q1s. The 5 million mDAU sequential growth in the last quarter was the highest quarterly increase outside of a Q1.

Twitter has grown mDAUs by ~50% since the turnaround and 22 million of the user gains have occurred in Q1s. The amount is roughly 48% of total user growth during the 3-year period showing the significance of the gains this Q2.

For the next few quarters, Twitter only needs to grow mDAUs by a couple of million users sequentially in order to achieve the 14% annualized growth rate. If the company can just add 3 million mDAUs during Q3, Twitter can reach a post turnaround high of 15% mDAU growth.

Needs Work

So while user growth is on a trajectory for reaching my target of 15% to 20% growth, revenues were actually disappointing for one wanting the $55 price target. Twitter generated revenue growth of 18% and 20% on constant currency basis.

The revenue number beat estimates by roughly $13 million, but the goal here is to achieve revenue growth at Twitter closer or even higher to the nearly 30% generated by Facebook (FB). The later only had 8% DAU growth with revenue growing about 3.5x the user growth rate.

Twitter saw data licensing revenue only grew 4% and Japan was weak at just 9% growth showing an inability of Twitter to execute on multiple fronts. One area seems to gain traction as another loses traction.

A big part of the bullish thesis for the stock hitting an initial price target of $55 established by Loop Capital and returning to all-time highs near $70 is for revenues to reach growth rates far above 20%. The mDAU growth has to drive faster revenue growth to push up these analyst estimates falling towards 10% by 2022.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings estimates

If Twitter takes until 2023 to top $6 billion in annual sales, a $55 price target pushes the market cap up to $43 billion. The stock would trade at 7.5x the 2023 revenue target. Currently, Twitter already trades at the multiple on 2020 revenue estimates placing the stock in the middle of the valuation range with Facebook and Snap (SNAP).

Data by YCharts

The point here is that Twitter isn't likely to see multiple expansion going forward. The stock might have periods of selling at 10x forward revenue estimates, but the likelihood is that Twitter trades at the current multiple providing for annual stock gains based on the general revenue growth rate.

If revenue growth rates can double and triple the user growth, Twitter will achieve the 20% to 30% revenue growth that will highly reward shareholders. If Twitter only achieves analyst targets that has revenue growth rates dipping towards 10% when the revenue base at $4 billion to $5 billion and only a fraction of Facebook, the P/S multiple might even contract in such a scenario.

The company guided Q3 revenues to $815 million and $875 million. The number is generally weak compared to the analyst estimates at $869 million. For Q2, the company only guided for revenues in the $770 million to $830 million range while Twitter reported actual revenues above the range at $841 million.

A similar beat in Q3 produces revenues closer to $890 million for about 17% growth. Again, a solid quarter ahead, but the stock needs Twitter to return to topping 20% growth and approaching 25% revenue growth to really reward investors.

The stock has broken recent highs near $41 is likely set to test highs last year near $47.50.

The key investor takeaway is that Twitter has reached new 52-week highs that following a solid Q2. The stock now needs revenue growth to accelerate in order to generate big returns on a stock now worth over $30 billion.

Investors should continue riding the surge in mDAU while keeping a keen eye on revenue metrics that need to improve or the lack of substantial growth will eventually sink the rally.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

