Cielo Is Trying To Stabilize Its Business

Business description

Cielo (OTCPK:CIOXY), based in Brazil, connects merchants with banks using a variety of point-of-sale (POS) payment terminals. This involves the accreditation, transmission and processing of transactions for domestic and international credit and debit card brands. It caters to a large range of clients from freelancers to small store-owners to large retailers. It has restructured to focus on three business units - Large Accounts, Retail and Entrepreneurs with the remaining Cielo businesses acting as service providers to these three drivers of the company. In 2018 its employee numbers reached 3,108, a 44%+ increase in headcount compared with 2017. This can be mainly attributed to 1,000 hires for its salesforce. Cielo tries to provide a full offering from terminals to digital accounts. From entry level equipment to smart terminals incorporating additional features such as currency converters, sales management tools and SIM cards.

Per the graph above, Cielo’s share price in Brazilian Real has returned to 2010/11 levels and fallen even further in USD terms due local currency depreciation. In local currency terms, Cielo’s share price traded in a flat range from mid-2014 to the end of 2017 before starting its descent to today’s levels. Though the local economic environment was sluggish in 2018, with Brazil’s GDP growing about 1.1%, card purchases grew 14.5% over 2017 with the number of card transactions reaching 18.8 billion in 2018 (about 35,800 transactions per minute). Due to regulatory changes implemented by the Brazilian Central Bank and advances in technology competition is increasing. Credit Suisse estimates that new entrants increased their share of payment volume from 3% to 10% in 2018. The slide below shows that though Cielo seems to be pretty stable in captured volume terms, its market share has fallen from 48% in 4Q 2016 to 41% in 4Q 2018. Prior to 2016 it held a 53% to 55% market share.

Cielo’s priority is growing market share as it believes this will give it a pricing edge. On its 4Q 2018 conference call, its short-term strategy included increasing the size of its sales force, improving operational efficiency, introducing a more competitive pricing policy and focusing on customer service and relationships. Scale also enables to Cielo to leverage its database of 1.4 million active points of sale with +6 billion transaction a year to provide information to clients such as retail, sector and regional peer performance and customer purchase profiles. It calls this service Cielo Big Data. Competition is also forcing traditional players to broaden their revenue streams by developing new products. An example is Cielo’s Digital account with prepaid card that enables clients who do not have bank accounts to accept payments via Cielo into a digital account linked with a prepaid card. This allows clients to settle payments, make transfers to bank accounts, purchase via the internet or even withdraw cash from ATMs using the prepaid card. Other initiatives include focusing more on the high growth micro-entrepreneurs segment and changing its sales mix towards retail with less emphasis on corporate.

2Q 2019 results

Cielo reported its 2Q 2019 results on July 23, 2019. There are signs of business stabilization when compared with 2Q 2018 with financial volume rising 9% to R$164.5 billion, an additional 123,000 POS terminals sold and a 14% increase in active clients (defined as a transaction made within the last 90 days) to 1.4 million. This is the strongest growth since 3Q 2017 due to the Retail segment’s return to positive territory. However, net revenue fell by 4% to R$2,799 million and net income fell by 33% to R$431 million when compared to 2Q 2018. This is due to continuing fierce price competition and, in terms of profitability, cost increases relating to volume capture and sales force growth. The net revenue yield impact of the increased price war is shown in the graphic below with Cielo much more competitive price-wise than a year ago.

Another positive sign is that in 1Q 2019, Cielo managed to increase its market share which had been under pressure for over three years. Cielo has been focusing on improving its customer service and relationships and cites call center volumes dropping 35% as evidence that it is responding to customer complaints faster and normalizing installation and maintenance lead-times. Cielo has also hired an external consultancy to help rationalize its cost base and direct savings into developing new offerings and business. The review of its cost structure is ongoing and details should be provided in future earnings calls. With growing working capital requirements and falling profitability indebtedness rose R$2,444 million or 30% versus December 31, 2018 to R$10,599 million. Adjusted leverage was 1.9x versus 1.2x at the end of 4Q 2018.

Key takeaways

Cielo’s strategy to turn market share losses into gains looks like it is starting to gain traction. However, competitive pricing and sales costs have taken their toll on margins. It is hard to gauge whether it has now reached the inflection point or is facing a prolonged period of margin erosion. Though competition has increased it is yet to be seen how committed and deep pocketed the range of new players such as banks, fintechs, larger retailers and IT companies are in their commitment to this sector. Other risks are emerging such as transaction capturing technology solutions that do not need physical POS hardware. On 2018 metrics, Cielo looks cheap trading on a PE ratio of 7x. However, if the 2Q 2019 numbers are a better indicator of normalized earnings in an environment with heightened competition then Cielo is trading on a 2Q 2019 annualized PE ratio of 12x which looks about fairly valued. Of the 16 brokerages that cover Cielo, 50% have a hold rating, 22% have a Buy rating, and 28% have a Sell rating, will an average target price of R$8.02. It has been paying a very generous dividend but with debt rising these payouts may become increasingly modest. Given its dominant market share, initiatives that are starting to gain traction, secular tailwinds from the move from physical to electronic forms of payment and low historic valuation, I am inclined to take a bullish view on this stock particularly if further signs of stabilization emerge over the next few quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CIOXY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.