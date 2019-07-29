STMicroelectronics' Content Growth Opportunity Outweighs Short-Term Cyclical Pressures

Everybody talks about companies surprising the Street, but, every once in a while, the Street has its own surprises - for instance, when investors are willing to look past near-term pressures and focus on the bigger picture. With weakness in autos and industrial markets pressuring STMicroelectronics (STM), analysts could have responded to lowered guidance for the second half of 2019 with "Hah! I told you they couldn't do those numbers!" Instead, the Street seems to be willing to look past a few bumps in the near in favor of the increasingly attractive long term.

While I'm a little surprised to see it, I agree with it. I think STMicro has a very attractive long-term story, driven by content growth and new product opportunities across a range of markets. What's more, I think this downturn has offered solid evidence that this is a new, better, more sustainably profitable company than in the past. Although I'd ideally like to pick up shares below $17.50, I think the stock can still work from here, particularly for more buy-and-hold-oriented investors.

A Good Quarter, But Expectations Were Low

Between management's own guidance, ongoing developments in end markets like autos, and warnings from peers like Vishay (VSH) and Sensirion, I think the Street was braced for a tough miss-and-lower quarter. As it turns out, actual results were better than expected, though unevenly so. Revenue beat expectations by 2% overall, but two of the three units missed by 5%, and the other beat by over 20%. Gross margin also came in a little light, though operating income ended up almost 4% higher than expected, with a small 10bp operating margin beat.

Revenue declined 4% year over year, but rose 5% quarter over quarter. In the Automotive & Discrete business, revenue rose 2% yoy, fell 2% qoq, and missed expectations by 5% on ongoing challenges in the auto and industrial markets, with weakness in legacy auto products outweighing growth in new markets/products like silicon carbide and advanced driver assistance. The Microcontroller and Digital IC business was also 5% weaker than expected, with revenue falling 24% yoy and 4% qoq. Analog and MEMS was the outlier, though, up 13% yoy and 26% qoq driven by content growth of MEMS and sensor products in handsets (not unlike the much stronger results seen at ams AG (OTCPK:AMSSY)).

Gross margin declined about two points from the prior year and 120bp from the prior quarter; the weakness in gross margin is a little concerning to me, given the better-than-expected revenue results. Operating income fell roughly one-third from the year-ago level and about 7% sequentially, with another 120bp in sequential margin decline. At the segment level, margins fell into the high single-digits for both the ADG and MDG segments, while AMS margins rose into the double-digits on that revenue strength.

The Cycle Correction Isn't Completely Over Yet

STMicro is still expecting some residual impact from this semiconductor cycle correction in the second half of the year. Inventories haven't corrected as quickly as management had predicted (inventory days actually rose 5 days qoq), and management will reduce fab loading to better manage inventory in the second half. That, in turn, is going to create some negative pressure on gross and operating margin in the second half of 2019 and first half of 2020.

In terms of revenue guidance, the third quarter number goes down by less than 1%, while the fourth quarter number goes down by about 4%, all of which is tied to weaker legacy auto and industrial market outlooks.

Tough Today, Better Tomorrow

If anything, I'm more bullish on STM's outlook over the next few years, particularly after the company's investor day in mid-May. While a lot of the basic ideas were already known (more auto content, more handset content, etc.), I think there are some interesting details that add to the bullish case.

STM is already shipping silicon carbide chips to an EV supplier, widely assumed to be Tesla (TSLA), and Tesla is apparently gearing up for increased Model 3 production (the model that uses those SiC chips). I realize Tesla's unit production targets are a controversial subject, but I'd point to this article from DigiTimes (the link is to an article about the article, since the DigiTimes article is behind a paywall) talking about a Tesla supplier (China FineBlanking Technology) planning to increase component shipments by 100% starting in August.

Longer term, STM believes that SiC can be a $3 billion market where it could have 30%-plus share; I agree with the former, but with ON Semiconductor (ON), Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY), and other suppliers targeting the SiC space, 30%-plus could be an ambitious target.

Elsewhere in autos, the company is launching a new microprocessor in 2020, has won a 32-bit MCU slot from a Tier 1 Japanese company (suggesting my concerns about Renesas (OTCPK:RNECY) losing share have some merit), and continues to target share gains in power and ADAS.

Also tied to its microcontroller business, STMicro has clear ambitions to be a big player in IoT, across both industrial and consumer applications, and STMicro believes they can push their currently #2 position in MCUs to #1. As it pertains to IoT, while I believe STMicro has a great MCU portfolio, I do still have some concerns about the quality of the connectivity portion - you don't have to be strong across the board, but this is an area of weakness relative to companies like Infineon and Texas Instruments (TXN).

Last and not least is a growing opportunity in RF. STMicro is garnering more business in front-end modules for handsets than I'd expected. The company operates on a COT model where smartphone OEMs provide the designs and verification, allowing those OEMs to design their own front-end modules but take advantage of STMicro's very efficient 65nm and 28nm FD-SOI processes. If this business continues to grow, which STMicro believes it will, it could represent an incremental threat to Qorvo (QRVO).

The Outlook

Near-term pressures to margins don't help my margin-driven valuation models, but STMicro still looks undervalued on the basis of 38% to 39% gross margins over the next 12 months and operating margins in the 12% to 14% range. Free cash flow is a little less accommodating, though an outlook for mid-single-digit revenue growth and low-to-mid-teens FCF growth (long-term adjusted FCF margins in the low double-digits) supports a long-term annualized total return above 9%.

The Bottom Line

Another chance to buy below $17.50 would be great, but that may not be in the cards if further semiconductor company reports support the overall notion that business is finally bottoming and will return to growth before year-end. STMicro actually seems to be ahead of that process, which is part of the reason why I believe the stock has been relatively strong. Again, while I'd like a chance to buy at a lower price, today's price still offers worthwhile upside from here for a company that I think could deliver beat-and-raise quarters in 2020 and beyond.

