U.S. GDP For Second Quarter Is 2.1% - A Significant Slowdown To Mere Potential

Whether the slowdown will continue or not is of course the big question.

The economy is now growing at potential rather than being supercharged by tax cuts or other policy.

GDP Growth Slowdown

It doesn't really matter which economic policy school you belong to, Trump's tax cuts were going to provide a stimulus to economic growth. The difference in theory becomes when we consider how long that boost is going to last. Supply siders would say that we'd get a permanent growth hike as a result of greater investment incentives. Simple Keynesians would say just a bolus of growth and then a return to normality. It looks like the second might be right.

We've had a boost to growth and yes, we can and should say that that's a result of the tax cuts. But has it carried on? Not as far as we can see as yet.

What we don't know is now that we're back at about the long run potential growth rate well, will we stay here or carry on slowing? As investors we'd like to know, obviously. For we know that there will be another recession at some point, it's only when we don't know.

Perhaps the biggest risk to us all is the political one. If this is the start of a major slowdown then it's at just the wrong time in the election cycle. Usually the incumbent President only loses if he's found in bed with a naked business depression....

The GDP Numbers.

As the Bureau of Economic Analysis tells us:

Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 2.1 percent in the second quarter of 2019 (table 1), according to the "advance" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the first quarter, real GDP increased 3.1 percent.

Or in chart form:

(US GDP from BEA)We should note that this is the first, advance, estimate. It's not very accurate at this stage, still dependent upon a number of estimates and assumptions.

This is not a good number. Not that it's terrible either. But this is a return to the economy growing at potential, we've not managed to goose that growth rate permanently.

The Trade War

Weirdly, for those who think that tariffs are a good idea, Trump's trade policies - it's not quite a war yet but it's getting there - increased imports and reduced exports. Precisely the opposite of what he intended.

The increase in real GDP in the second quarter reflected positive contributions from personal consumption expenditures (PCE), federal government spending, and state and local government spending that were partly offset by negative contributions from private inventory investment, exports, nonresidential fixed investment and residential fixed investment. Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, increased.

Sadly, the failure of the policy doesn't mean that the policy's going to be changed.

The Market Will Move Up On This News

Don't forget, markets are forward looking things. So, everyone had an idea of what the number would be and prices reflected that consensus. That being 1.9%. So, this result is better than what was being expected - thus the influence of the release will be to push the market up.

But that's not enough for us of course, we want to know what happens after that. And obviously prediction is difficult, especially about the future. But the best prediction is that this trend will likely continue, further slowing in the economy. And the trade war's not going to make things any better.

In More Detail

From Moody's Analytics:

The U.S. economy grew at a modest pace in the second quarter. This is the second quarter of modest growth in the last three quarters. It took year-over-year growth down to about potential for the first time in two years, since the fiscal stimulus began boosting growth. The economy’s current potential is estimated at 2% to 2.5%. If growth slows much more, job growth, which has already moderated significantly from this time last year, will throttle back and unemployment will begin to increase.Fading fiscal stimulus was behind the slowdown—the boost provided by last year’s deficit-financed tax cuts has largely played out, and some ill effects of the tax cuts, including softer house price growth due to the scaling back of preferences in the tax code for homeownership, are having an impact. More important, President Trump’s trade war with China and a long list of other trading partners has undermined business sentiment, has been weighing on business investment decisions, and has even begun to impact hiring.

We've had all of the good effects from economic policy and now here come the bad ones - that's one way of putting that. This breakdown of the figures is instructive:

(Contributions to US GDP changes, Q by Q From Moody's Analytics)

That chart works running backwards by quarter.

The aim and point of the business tax cuts was to increase fixed investment. Which isn't exactly what has happened, is it?

Our Investor Takeaway

There's nothing wrong with an economy that is only growing at potential. We generally reckon that the US can grow at 2 to 2.5%. And at that rate it can keep growing, well, basically, forever. So, again, nothing wrong with such a growth rate. What does disappoint is the slowdown in that growth rate given the recent fiscal stimulus of the tax cuts. They've not fed through into investment. And the trade war is cutting exports and increasing imports, the opposite of what is desired.

Here's what the big worry is though. In terms of policy changes what the economy will be like during the next Presidential election has already been set. There's pretty much nothing that can be done to change matters in the next 15 months or so - Che Sera, Sera as it were. And the usual reason for an incumbent to lose, if he does, is a recession.

No, I don't think we are about to have a recession, not yet. But that's the worry. Or at least my worry - I'm far more worried about President Bernie than I am about actual GDP figures. So that's what I'm looking for in these general statistics now. As long as we keep getting decent enough growth then I expect Trump to win the next election.

Hey, sure, all a bit too Republican of me but it's not that. The policies being advocated by the Democratic hopefuls just aren't going to be good to capitalists like us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.