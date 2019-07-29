Western Digital: Tech Company For Yield And Value Investors

WDC's trailing dividend yield is 3.5%, while the trailing buybacks yield is 2%. The shareholder yield, which is a combination of the two, is currently 5.5%.

Since my last Western Digital (WDC) buy recommendation, which I wrote four months ago, the total return for WDC was 21%. The stock has outperformed the S&P 500 by a wide margin, but despite the recent run, it has further room to grow. Currently, WDC is not only one of the cheapest technology stocks, but one of the cheapest U.S. stocks in general.

WDC is a part of my Enhanced Shareholder Yield Model Portfolio; the time tested market-beating strategy, which I have with historical research described on the following link.

Source: stockcharts.com

Since mid-June, WDC experienced a nice rally, which has formed a textbook example of a double bottom. Currently, the price is at the 52 weeks high and is piercing through a resistance formed during the late-April, which usually means a continuation of the upward trend.

Besides good technicals, WDC is among the 50 U.S. domiciled equities, which have a combination of highest shareholder yields (dividends + buybacks) and lowest valuations. The current trailing dividend yield is 3.5%, while the trailing buybacks yield is 2.00%. The shareholder yield, which is a combination of the two is currently 5.5%.

WDC's shareholder yield is in the top quartile of all EBITDA profitable non-financial U.S. companies with the market cap above $4 billion. Moreover, according to the current enterprise value to EBITDA ratio, WDC is the 31st cheapest stock in the quartile mentioned above.

Although the shareholder yield is a simple strategy, it is highly logical and intuitive. I think these qualities supported its remarkable performance and outperformance throughout the history of the U.S. stock market. Quantitative analysis of historical data shows that the combination of dividends, buybacks, and low valuation could lead to the annualized returns of up to 17%.

Source: S&P 500 - NYU Stern

The equity market has gone through a structural change because companies currently pay out a lower percentage of their earnings in cash dividends than they have historically. During the end of the 1960s, the 10-year moving average dividend payout ratio stood at approximately 55%. However, the payout ratio declined significantly, and the 10-year moving average in 2018 fell to 35%.

Due to this trend, using just the dividend yield and dividend payout ratio could be misleading. Additionally, research has shown that the shareholder yield compared to dividend yield provides much better insight into the expected future returns.

Earnings Season And Trade Wars Could Induce Short-Term Volatility, But Buying Discounted High Shareholder Yield Equities Should Lead To Long-Term Outperformance

During the last month, as Trump's stance on the U.S.-China trade war eased toward a deal, the whole semiconductor sector followed with the upward price movement. On top of this, Goldman Sachs upgraded Micron, which is one of WDC's fiercest competitors. Target or Micron was set at $56, which at the current price offers roughly 17% upside. The second semiconductor upgrade from Goldman came for Lam Research, which supplies wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry.

Both upgrades were justified as an improvement of memory-chip trends coupled with the early signs of memory stabilization. Goldman analyst wrote that semiconductor inventory is being depleted faster than previously expected, and as the rate of production of new memory decelerates, they forecast that in 2020 production will ultimately fall below the long-term demand growth.

With the changed outlook, Goldman came to the same conclusion which I wrote four months ago in my "Western Digital: Deep Value Trap Or Gem?" article. In that article, my ending thoughts were:

The semiconductor memory segment is still in a significant down cycle. But due to the expected change in the supply and demand forces, and the rapid technological development of the different end markets, this situation should change, and the long-term growth of the whole memory market should stay intact."

It is expected that by 2024, the semiconductor memory market will experience double-digit annual growth. This growth is fueled by numerous technological advancements, such as autonomous driving, 5G communication networks, growth of data centers and cloud computing, increasing memory capabilities of smartphones, and Internet-connected products. All these trends fuel a sustained increase in digital content that needs to be stored, which makes memory chips the prime facilitator in the expansion of the data economy.

Following all the end market trends, in my opinion, there is a high probability that the current price slump is just a temporary setback, and that the market recovery experienced after 2015 will repeat.

Micron's (MU) stock completed a similar double bottom pattern as WDC did, and broke the critical resistance roughly two weeks ago. Following the breakout, Micron maintained its upward trend, which statistically is highly likely to continue.

Currently, WDC's price is in a similar position in which MU was two weeks ago. If we now combine low valuations with the upbeat mood on Wall Street, this could be a catalyst that WDC's shareholders were waiting for.

Source: stockcharts.com

Western Digital's Fourth-quarter results for the fiscal year 2019 are scheduled for publication on July 31. The release could induce short term volatility. However, the underlying buy thesis should not change, and WDC should remain one of the cheapest large-cap equities.

Relative Value Analysis

I have updated a relative value analysis of the PHLX Semiconductor index, which I published four months ago. Since then, valuations have increased, but on relative value, Micron Technology and Western Digital remained the two cheapest stocks.

Compared to the PHLX Semiconductor index, WDC's EV/EBITDA, price to book, and price to sales are respectively 60%, 70%, and 80% below the index median.

By these metrics, the only cheaper company is Micron, which has EV/EBITDA 80%, and price to book 73% below the PHLX median. However, in terms of price to sales ratio, Micron has a higher valuation than Western Digital.

However, MU currently does not offer a dividend, so distributions to shareholders comprise only share buybacks, which are lower than WDC's shareholder yield. Due to this, MU is not included in my Model portfolio. Nonetheless, if the dividend policy changes and discount stays around current levels, it will be included.

*WDC is not included in median and average calculations. Source: AAII

Free Cash Flow

The current down cycle has significantly decreased operating and free cash flow (FCF). However, although WDC had record-high capital expenditures, with its trailing twelve months FCF, it has financed 86% of dividends and share repurchases.

FCF for the last four quarters was the lowest since 2014, but it is reasonable to assume that in the next year improvements in the business conditions will follow. Due to this improvement, FCF should be adequate to maintain or even high enough to increase the total cash return to shareholders (through higher dividends or buybacks).

Source: Morningstar

When we check WDC's balance sheet, we can see that the short-term debt is only $276 million. This number is really low and does not pose any risk to operations or cash returns to shareholders. The total net debt is $6.9 billion, and as the trailing twelve months EBITDA is $3.327 billion, the net/debt ratio is relatively low and amounts to 2.07.

Enhanced Shareholder Yield Model Portfolio Leads To Disciplined & Structured Investing Using A Time-Tested Market-Beating Strategy

Companies from the Model portfolio have above-average dividend yields coupled with above-average buyback yields, which leads to exceptional cash returns at below-average valuations. If an investor would follow this approach month after month, and year after year, the underlying mass biases and systematic market mispricings exploited in this time tested strategy should ensure long-term outperformance.

In this part, I will present the current shareholder yield portfolio for which I select all U.S. companies with a market cap above $4 billion. After controlling for size, I remove all stocks with negative EBITDA. ADR securities, financials, and all other companies for which calculation of EV/EBITDA is not possible will be excluded from this portfolio.

Following these steps, around 680 companies remain. After this, I arrange stocks from the highest to the lowest shareholder yield and take the top quartile (approximately 170 stocks with the highest shareholder yield). These 170 stocks with the highest yield I arrange from the highest to the lowest EV/EBITDA and select the top 50 cheapest stocks.

These top 50 stocks, which present the best combination of the highest cash distributions coupled with the lowest valuations I call "Enhanced Shareholder Yield Model Portfolio."

Weekly, I will update and publish the 50 stock portfolio with detailed characteristics, and present the top buy opportunities for new money, which I will discuss in greater detail.

Below are the current 50 mid-cap and large-cap companies with the highest shareholder yield and the lowest valuation. Excel version with additional ratios is on the link below.

Enhanced_Shareholder_Yield_Model_Portfolio_07.26.2019.xls

Source: American Association of Individual Investors; Proprietary research

Assuming equal weightings (2% per position), current Enhanced Shareholder Yield Model Portfolio offers an above-average dividend of 2.78% combined with a superior net buyback yield of 5.46%. The total cash return to the owner of this portfolio during the last 12 months was exceptional 8.23%. At the same time, components of the Model portfolio trade at deep value levels. Currently, the median EV/EBITDA for these 50 stocks is 6.35, and the median price to earnings ratio is just 11.30.

The highest sector allocation under the GICS classification is capped at 25%. If one sector represents more than 25% of my portfolio, I would remove the least appealing stock from the overrepresented sector, and include the next best investment from any other sector.

Risk Management

My portfolio is well-diversified and consists of 50 different stocks, with each position capped at 2% for the initial buy. As I have a long investment horizon with no foreseeable cash needs, my willingness and ability to tolerate risk are above average. Because of this, the largest part of my financial assets is allocated in equity investments. In the case of an unforeseeable need, a smaller portion of my total wealth is in a cash account.

If you will use this strategy, it is essential to adjust percentage allocation to equities, and the number of equity securities in your portfolio according to your willingness and ability to tolerate risk.

As I have a steady income and monthly ability to invest, every month, I buy four to five new investments. These stock picks are from the Enhanced Shareholder Yield Model Portfolio, and consist of the cheapest companies included on the list. If I already own the best investment on the list, I move down the line and buy the second best that I do not own.

After one year passes, if a company is still on the list of the top 50 investments, then it stays in my portfolio. If it is not on the list (either for the price increase or for fundamentals deterioration), subsequently this security is sold, and I buy the next top investment which I do not own.

Monthly purchases are one possibility for the utilization of this strategy. The other option would be to invest immediately in the 50 top investments included in the Enhanced Shareholder Yield Model Portfolio and rebalance after a year according to the updated portfolio list.

Using this strategy, I continuously buy mid-cap and large-cap U.S. equities, which have the highest cash distributions and at the same time sell at the cheapest valuations. I will update the list every week, and discuss new entrants to the Model portfolio. In this way, there will be a possibility for you to follow and utilize the same robust market-beating strategy tested through history.

