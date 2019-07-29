Klepierre Hikes Guidance: Who Said E-Commerce Would Kill Malls?

Introduction

In the past few years, so many market watchers expected the booming e-commerce sector to wipe out the shopping malls and have a very negative impact on the so-called commercial REITs. I never agreed with that viewpoint as I think it’s perfectly possible for e-commerce and brick and mortar stores to co-exist, but that different factors would determine how well a mall would be doing (parking spaces, public transportation, types of stores,…). As such, I think the current sales period in some of the commercial REIT names is a serious investment opportunity. One of my favorite names still is Klepierre (OTCPK:KLPEF), the French mall operator focusing on Tier-1 destinations.

As you can imagine, Klepierre’s French listing in Paris is much more liquid as the average daily trading volume is in excess of 750,000 shares per day. The current market capitalization of the REIT is 8.33B EUR

A decent set of results in the first half of the year

In the first half of the year, Klepierre generated a gross rental income of 627M EUR, virtually unchanged compared to the first half of last year. Due to lower expenses, the net rental income did increase by almost 2%, indicating an improved efficiency. Or at least that’s what you’d think but the underlying reason is the fact that due to the new IFRS 16 rules some expenses can no longer be deducted in the GRI to NRI calculation and are deducted later on in the income statement.

Source: H1 financial statement

At the bottom line, Klepierre reported an EPS of 0.57 EUR, which is just a quarter of the 2.06 EUR generated in the first half of last year. The explanation for this discrepancy is relatively simple; in H1 2018 the company reported a positive revaluation of 386M EUR of its investment portfolio, while it reduced the valuations by almost 223M EUR in the first half of this year due to changing market circumstances and this 600M EUR reversal obviously had a big impact on the bottom line result as well.

Thanks to Klepierre’s robust balance sheet and the continuously decreasing interest rates on the markets, the financial expenses continued to decrease: Klepierre paid just 88.5M EUR on interest in H1 2019, compared to almost 94M EUR in 2018. The average cost of debt has now decreased to just 1.5%.

Source: company presentation

A higher guidance bodes well for the future dividend

And Klepierre had more good news for its shareholders as it already hiked its full-year cash flow guidance (the European equivalent of the FFO) from 2.72-2.75 EUR per share to 2.76 EUR per share. That’s great but before we get too excited, it does look like the hike is entirely based on Klepierre’s reduced net share count. I’m using the word ‘net’ share count as Klepierre repurchases shares but doesn’t necessarily cancel them as it uses them to cover stock options and sometimes just sells shares again on the open market (during 2018, it sold 1.67M of the 6.43M shares it repurchased).

The company has a current share count of around 314M shares, but owned almost 17M shares as of the end of last year. Additionally, it repurchased an additional 5.1M shares in the first half of the year (at an average price of 31 EUR per share) so we can conclude the current net share count is approximately 293M shares. Klepierre hasn’t only mentioned the exact share count just once in its H1 documentation: on page 35 of the presentation. But it does explain the guidance hike: if you repurchase almost 2% of your own shares, it’s pretty easy to hike your guidance by a similar percentage even if the underlying cash flows don’t increase (as you have to spread the income over a lower amount of shares).

Source: company presentation

Does that mean Klepierre is just trying to trick its investors? Absolutely not. In the first part of this article we already established the company is trading at just 10 times its net current cash flow. Rather than pursuing blind growth by acquiring new malls, Klepierre’s decision to just ‘buy itself’ is the best possible way forward. Its average cost of debt has fallen to 1.5% in the first half of this year (thanks to the issue of a 11 year bond with a coupon of just 0.625%), so it makes a lot of sense to borrow at a low cost and buyback its own stock. Again; this also is a strategy the company shouldn’t just blindly follow; if/when the interest rates increase it would make less sense to buy back stock and more sense to reduce the net debt (to keep the interest expenses under control). But for now, buying back its own stock is the smartest move Klepierre could make. It still has a 242M EUR buyback allowance that was approved by its board in February, and I sincerely hope Klepierre will take advantage of the current price levels to aggressively buy back more stock. At an average price of 29.5 EUR (3% above the current share price), Klepierre should be able to repurchase an additional 8.2M shares, reducing its share count to 285M shares. That would allow it to hike its 2020 cash flow guidance to 2.83 EUR per share, excluding any rental revenue growth.

My own -more conservative – NAV calculations continues to show upside

While Klepierre’s independent consultants are using very reasonable valuation metrics to slap a value on the malls (see the next image), I also like to calculate a more conservative scenario using higher required rental yields. Call it a stress-test if you will, but I’m also curious to see how the net asset values (and corresponding NAV/share) will fluctuate when interest rates increase again (which will have a direct impact on the required rental yields).

Source: half-year report

In my previous article on Klepierre, I used a required gross rental yield of 6.9% and ended up with a fair value of around 37 EUR per share. And just to remain conservative, I will now re-run the numbers using a required gross rental yield of around 6.7% which is the equivalent of a net rental yield of around 6% (higher than the 5.2% used by Klepierre’s independent consultants). That’s a lower required yield than in February but this reflects the lower interest rates. In February a 10Y French government bond was yielding 0.55%, but this has now dropped to a negative 0.12%. So although I am using a 0.20% lower required rental yield, the mark-up on the 10Y French yield has increased from 6.35% to 6.58%. I’m using the French government bond to keep things simple rather than using a weighted average of all jurisdictions where Klepierre is active.

Source: Bloomberg website

I will use the company’s current share count of 292M shares (keep in mind this is an estimate and I expect the company to have repurchased an additional million shares by now).

The net debt totals 8.9B EUR, while the book value of the non-controlling interests is 2.52B EUR. The balance sheet also includes 1.03B EUR in equity accounted investments. I will use the net liability of 10.39B EUR to derive the net fair value per share. For now, I am excluding the lease liabilities which total less than 400M EUR anyway. And sure, there will be some fluctuations in the annualized rental income as a few more (smaller) properties will be sold, but on the other hand I am also not including any contractual rate hikes either. On the equity side, 20.5% of the 12.283B EUR book value is attributable to the minority interests. I will use a similar ratio (79.5%/20.5%) to determine the fair value attributable to Klepierre’s shareholders.

Source: author calculation using company data and own assumptions

Admittedly, this is a very conservative calculation. But the main takeaways are that although a mark-up of in excess of 6.5% to the French government bond is being used, Klepierre is still trading below its conservative NAV/share. Additionally, the LTV ratio would remain at an acceptable level of 44%.

Investment thesis

These elements suggest that even if Klepierre would have to deal with a sudden revaluation, its investment thesis would remain intact as the revalued NAV/share would still be higher than the current share price while the LTV ratio would be absolutely no reason to be concerned.

The used required rental yield plays an important role. If I’d reduce it from 6.7% to 6.5%, the NAV/share would increase to 36.85 EUR per share. The margin of safety is large enough to warrant an increasing stake on the back of the current share price weakness and I will add to my Klepierre in my personal portfolio.

