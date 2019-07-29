STMicroelectronics: Despite Gloomier Q3 Guidance, Long Term Outlook Remains Favorable

The company should be able to benefit from the trends of industrial automation and electrification and digitization of vehicles.

Investment Thesis

STMicroelectronics (STM) delivered an unimpressive Q2 2019 with declines in revenue and gross margin year over year. However, the company should continue to benefit from the trends of industrial automation and digitization and electrification of automotive. In the past quarter, the company secured a number of key design wins that should help to support its business growth in H2 2019 and 2020. Its shares are currently trading at a slight discount to its historical average. We think any pullback will provide a good investment opportunity.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments

STMicroelectronics saw its revenue declined by 4.2% in Q1 2019. However, its revenue increased by 4.7% sequentially. Its gross margin of 38.2% was a decline of 200 basis points year over year. In terms of segments, automotive chip sales increased by 2% year over year as the company continues to benefit from the trend of more digital content in automotive. Its analog and MEMS segment did even better by registering 13% revenue growth year over year thanks to a few design wins. Unfortunately, its microcontrollers and digital ICs revenue declined by 24.4% year over year due to very weak demand. In the quarter, STMicroelectronics also introduced its Q3 2019 guidance. The company expects to see its revenue to decline slightly by 0.7% year over year. Management expects its gross margin to be about 37.5%. This will be lower than last year's 39.8%.

Source: Q2 2019 Earnings Release

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Despite its poor Q2 result and flat Q3 outlook, we still have a positive view on STMicroelectronics for the following reasons:

Analog chips and microcontrollers have long product life cycle than other consumer devices

STMicroelectronics concentrates on microcontrollers ("MCUs") and analog devices. Compare to other companies that offer semiconductor chips such as CPUs or GPUs that depends on leading-edge designs and manufacturing processes, MCUs and analog chips are not overly depend on leading edge designs. These products are often used in automotive and industrial settings where there is greater emphasis on quality and reliability than consumer products. Quality and performance are the factors its customers will choose rather than simply by price. In addition, it is unlikely that its customers will switch to other competitors because switching also involves redesigning the end product. Therefore, its MCUs and analog devices typically have longer product life cycles.

A number of design wins should fuel future growth

In the past quarter, STMicroelectronics had several significant design wins. This include a key component in an electrical vehicle inverter application as well as MOSFTE and power modules. The company also has a number of designs in onboard charging application at several Asian Tier 1 car makers. The company also had multiple wins for motion and pressure sensors in the flagship model for a top smartphone and wearable manufacturer (likely Apple). In addition, STMicroelectronics also secured several design wins for its time-of-flight sensor, analog products and RF products for 4G modules. There are also several ASIC design wins for 5G infrastructure and Wi-Fi routers. We believe these design wins will help support its revenue in H2 and 2020.

Positioned to Benefit from Growth in industrial automation and increasing chip content in vehicles

We believe STMicroelectronics to benefit from the trend of industrial automation and electrification of automotive. Both the trends of digitization of vehicle and industrial automations will result in a lot more demand for analog chips and electronic components. We believe STMicroelectronics is well positioned to capture these trends, as it has a wide variety of products in MCUs and analog devices. Opportunities in electrification of vehicles include selling its ADAS systems, V2X communication components, and microcontrollers.

Risks and Challenges

Semiconductor industry is highly cyclical

Semiconductor industry is cyclical and depends on the strength of the global economy. Global trade tensions have resulted in a global economic slowdown. If a global economy falls into a recession, demand for semiconductor chips may decline even further.

The need to keep on burning money to maintain its leading position

STMicroelectronics has considerable exposure to large smartphone makers such as Apple. Since these smartphone and consumer devices makers typically releases their new phones or wearable devices every year, STMicroelectronics need to continually invest in resources in order to retain their supplier position. This may result in lower return on invested capital.

Valuation Analysis

Share price of STMicroelectronics has risen by 37% since the beginning of this year. Its forward P/E ratio of 17.1x is about one multiple below its 5-year average of 18.1x. Its forward P/E ratio of 17.1x is higher than its peers Microchip (MCHP) and Skyworks (SWKS). We think this is justified given its diversified portfolio that includes microcontrollers, digital ICs, analog chips, and its exposure in automotive and industrial markets.

Forward P/E 5-Year Average Forward P/E Dividend Yield STMicroelectronics 17.12 18.10 1.28% Microchip (MCHP) 15.90 15.94 1.49% Skyworks (SWKS) 13.04 13.28 1.77%

Source: Created by author, Morningstar

Investor Takeaway

We have a positive view on ST Microelectronic and believe it will continue to gain ground in the area of automotive and industrial automation. Its shares may not be cheap at this price. Nevertheless, we think any weakness will provide good buying opportunity especially given its strong positive growth outlook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.