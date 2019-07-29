Twitter Is In Vogue Again

With $6.7 billion in cash as well as growing free cash flow, Twitter looks like a strong investment again.

Unlike rival Facebook, Twitter hasn't been mired in privacy or public policy scandals and is proactively policing content on its site, reducing its headline risk.

Both revenue growth and monetizable DAUs ("mDAUs") experienced an acceleration in growth over the prior quarter, which came as a surprise to many.

When we think of the big social media companies these days, we rarely ever think of Twitter (TWTR) any more - and when we do, it's usually in relation to a tweet that President Trump made. Twitter's star has certainly fallen over the past several years as Facebook (FB) has grown even more dominant while newer social media companies like Snap (SNAP) and Pinterest (PINS) capture new niche markets, but Twitter's results certainly show that the company still has a powerful core user base and a differentiated product that's not easily replicated by its competitors in the market. After releasing solid Q2 results that included an acceleration in both revenue growth and user growth, shares of Twitter rocketed up 9% to their highest point all year:

Data by YCharts

Now certainly, Twitter's 44% YTD gains - more than double the S&P 500's 20% gains - are already quite generous in rewarding a company that has made a slow but steady turnaround. Yet Twitter's latest results give us a lot of confidence in the company's ability to continue performing on both the top and bottom line. Twitter's user base is flocking back to it, and the company is taking advantage of a consistent stream of ad revenues to optimize costs and improve free cash flow. In my view, it's an opportune time to catch a long position in Twitter while it's on the upswing.

Buy Twitter. While most investors' attention has drifted to other social media names, Twitter's recovering results and modest valuation (which we'll dive into shortly) make it one of the best plays in the sector.

User growth and product initiatives

Let's first dive into the most exciting metric that Twitter released in Q2: its user growth.

Figure 1. Twitter mDAU trends Source: Twitter 2Q19 shareholder letter

As shown in the chart above, Twitter's monetizable DAUs grew 14% y/y to 139 million. It's the best growth performance Twitter has delivered in seven quarters, and a huge three-point acceleration versus 11% y/y growth in Q1. You can also see that Twitter's user growth has generally been on a growth upswing since 3Q18, when growth bottomed out at 9% y/y.

Breaking this user base down into domestic and international users, we note that Twitter's U.S. user base saw 11% y/y growth to 29 million users, while international saw even faster 15% y/y growth to 110 million users.

Twitter's success in bringing back a strong user following, in my view, is strongly correlated with its product positioning in the market. Most people have seen incredibly negative press around Facebook (FB) and Snap (SNAP) over the past year, with the Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg continually appearing before federal officials defending Facebook's privacy and content scandals.

Twitter and its own CEO, Jack Dorsey, have kept a relatively low profile. The biggest scandal that Twitter went through recently was when it revealed it had a fake account problem last year, which resulted in the immediate restatement of DAUs and blew over fairly quickly.

You'll recall as well that Twitter redesigned its user interface and product focus last year to intensify its news angle, making it easier for Twitter's user base to follow the headlines they care about. This not only sets Twitter apart from its social media counterparts, but may also inject more confidence in Twitter's user base when they're following trusted third-party handles. This year, Twitter also made push notifications for breaking news available in 10 countries.

Twitter has made safety and content quality a huge priority this year, proactively getting ahead of public privacy concerns before they become an issue. Per CEO Jack Dorsey's prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

As you all know, health of the public conversation remains our top priority [...] We expanded our rules against hateful conduct, to include language that de-humanizes others, on the basis of religion. And we define content that is of public interest on Twitter and introduced a new notice that provides additional clarity when we leave up certain tweets that violate our rules. And an initiative that has been really important to us, and one we've made a lot of progress on is to proactively identify and address malicious behavior. This means that removing the burden from the victims of abuse and harassment on our service, and proactively identifying those tweets and making sure that our agents are well equipped to take actions on them. This resulted in an 18% drop in reports of spammy or suspicious behavior across all tweet detail pages, which are the pages that show the replies to any given tweet on our service."

In my view, Twitter's product has reached a caliber of differentiation and trust that many other social media companies have struggled to maintain. Twitter's re-acceleration in mDAU growth is a direct consequence of its product efforts, and the momentum is likely to continue.

Revenue and cash flow benefit from the enlarged user base

Following Twitter's success in attracting monetizable users, of course, is an uptick on revenue and bottom-line performance. The chart below shows Twitter's quarterly performance up through 2Q19:

Figure 2. Twitter revenue trends Source: Twitter company metrics supplement

As seen in the chart above, Twitter saw tremendous acceleration in its advertising business in Q2. Total advertising revenues grew 21% y/y to $727.1 million, accelerating three points over 18% y/y growth in Q1 and covering for the weaker 4% y/y growth in data licensing deals. Twitter noted that 2Q18 presented a particularly difficult comp with a slew of new deals and renewals, and that the data licensing business will be lumpy going forward as well. Overall, Twitter's total revenues of $841.4 million (+18.4% y/y) beat Wall Street's expectations of $828.5 million (+16.6% y/y) by a respectable 180bps margin.

Growth in the U.S. was the biggest contributor to ad revenue growth - domestic advertising revenues grew 29% y/y, which Twitter noted in its shareholder letter "reflects continued execution across product and sales, coupled with broad-based advertiser demand." U.S. advertising revenue growth accelerated three points over Q1 growth. International ad revenue growth saw weaker 13% y/y growth, but also accelerated three points over Q1.

Twitter invested a lot into infrastructure and sales and marketing to support its growth - and as a result, total operating expenses rose 21% y/y, a slightly faster clip than revenue growth. As a result, Twitter's operating margin dipped to 9%, two points weaker than 11% in the year-ago quarter. However, Twitter still managed to deliver 8% y/y growth in adjusted EBITDA to $285.7 million, while free cash flow jumped an incredible 60% y/y to $204.3 million, primarily due to lower capex expenses.

Key takeaways and valuation

In spite of recent strength, Twitter still remains below its 2018 highs and is modestly valued. I prefer a free cash flow-based valuation for Twitter, as FCF growth is one of the key selling points in the company's bullish thesis.

Over the trailing twelve months, from 3Q18 to 2Q19, Twitter has produced a massive $1.065 billion in adjusted free cash flows, representing 85% y/y growth over $574 million in the prior-year period as seen in the chart below:

Figure 3. Twitter FCF and balance sheet trends Source: Twitter company metrics supplement

Of course, growth rates will cool down as Twitter faces more difficult comps in 3Q19 and beyond (the third quarter of last year is when Twitter considers itself to have turned around its business). Let's assume 15% y/y growth over the next twelve months, which is approximately in-line with the 13% y/y growth in adjusted EBITDA that Twitter notched in the first half of FY19. This gives us a forward FCF estimate of $1.22 billion.

At present share prices in the mid-$41 range, Twitter has a market cap of $31.91 billion. After netting out the company's $6.69 billion of balance sheet cash against $2.70 billion of convertible debt, we arrive at a net cash position of $3.99 billion and an enterprise value of $27.92 billion. This indicates that Twitter is trading at a fairly modest 22.9x EV/forward estimated FCF - especially when we consider Twitter's recent growth rates in FCF over the past several quarters.

In my view, Twitter still has plenty of runway to keep rising. I'd use the post-earnings strength to buy Twitter as it builds momentum.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TWTR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.