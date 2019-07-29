No 'Slow Lane' For Widows & Orphans, As 'Moderate' Income Factory Returns Over 20% YTD

We introduced our theoretically lower risk/reward "Widows & Orphans" version of an Income Factory™ in early 2018 (Link here). Unlike our original Income Factory (aka the Savvy Senior portfolio), which is a real portfolio that I've been reporting on for close to a decade and with results going back over 25 years (reported on here: link), our W&O portfolio is still just a model, although at some point, I hope to take a portion of my investments and create a real version of it.

In the meantime, I will continue to update it with reported results from CEF Connect. Year-to-date, as of July 22, it had a total return (distributions and price change) of 20.7% and was paying a distribution yield of 7.95%. Our goal when we assembled the portfolio of 25 funds in early 2018 was to create a lower risk profile Income Factory but still adhere to the same principles of our original one, namely:

Focus on earning a long-term equity return in the 8% to 10% range and look to earn the entire return from reinvesting and compounding our cash distribution yield and not rely on growth of the individual securities held.

from reinvesting and compounding our cash distribution yield and not rely on growth of the individual securities held. Whereas our original Income Factory pushes the upper boundaries of that range, the W&O version is intended to be satisfied targeting the lower boundary. We noted in the original article, linked above, that an 8% yield, when compounded, would double and re-double itself every 9 years, providing all the growth many investors would want and far more than most investors ever achieve with conventional investing strategies.

By concentrating on growing the income (i.e. the output of our "factory") and not on the ever-changing and largely irrelevant market value of the factory itself, our investor sleeps better at night, especially through market downturns and even better, knows that his/her investment income is growing faster than ever during downturns because it is reinvesting and compounding at lower prices and higher yields.

For new readers to whom this may sound strange, please re-read previous articles and comment strings (link here), which explain the Income Factory philosophy in great detail. Keep in mind that the media and the professional investment industry have a huge stake in keeping investors glued to the screen and focused on market price as the be-all and end-all of investing, and for large institutions that have to prove their stock-picking prowess to their clients day-in and day-out, maybe it is. Notice how similar the set-up and format is on CNBC to that on ESPN, with teams of people talking about stock prices and market moves as though it's a sport that has to be followed 24/7.

But for individuals whose only client is themselves, and whose long-term goal is to create a growing income stream - a "river of cash" - to live on in retirement or for use many years in the future, the day to day or week to week, or even month-to-month value of the "factory" producing the cash is largely irrelevant. (Once Ford Motor builds a plant, the only part of the company that cares what the plant is worth is the accounting department. Everyone else focuses on how many cars it produces and how to grow that output.)

The big run-up in prices this year is largely a reversal of the price drop in many asset classes, especially in high yield, last fall. So, paper losses last year turned into paper gains this year. But the most important thing is our cash distributions remained steady for the portfolio as a whole and are still producing almost an 8% distribution yield, despite the higher prices having reduced the current yields on some of our funds.

Here are the funds. Twenty-five funds may be too big a portfolio for many investors, so feel free to pare it down. You might:

Select two of the five senior loan funds, perhaps Ares (ARDC) and either one of the two Apollo funds (AFT) or (AIF).

Select two of the seven high-yield funds. They are all good funds, but I would select from those that are still at discounts, like Barings Global Short Duration (BGH), New America (HYB), BlackRock (HYT) or KKR (KIO).

Select two of the five multi-asset funds, like Brookfield (RA), old favorite Cohen & Steers (FOF) or BlackRock (BIT). Calamos (CSQ) is a great fund too, although not as attractive a discount as it has sold at in the past.

Perhaps also drop the John Hancock Preferred (HPS) and also the Reaves Utility Income (UTG), both of which have gotten a little pricey.

That would leave us with a nice little portfolio of a dozen funds with a distribution yield, depending on the exact funds chosen, that would likely be slightly above 8%.

Savvy Widow & Orphans Income Factory™ - 2019/Results to date (July 22) Asset Class Fund Name Fund Symbol YTD 2019 Total Return Distribution Yield Premium or Discount Senior Loans Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation ARDC 15.3% 8.5% -11.40% Blackstone/GSO LS Credit BGX 17.9% 9.2% -0.90% Apollo Floating Rate AFT 9.0% 8.0% -11.50% TSL Credit Sr Loan TSLF 6.3% 8.0% -12.00% Apollo Tactical Income AIF 14.6% 8.0% -10.50% High Yield KKR Income Opportunities KIO 15.8% 9.6% -3.90% Barings Global Short Duration BGH 16.6% 9.9% -3.17% Pimco Dynamic Credit Income PCI 20.0% 8.7% 2.20% Credit Suisse Asset Management CIK 18.5% 8.6% -8.70% Black Rock Corporate High Yield HYT 20.1% 8.1% -8.80% New America High Income HYB 20.4% 7.5% -10.90% Barings Corporate Investors MCI 9.6% 7.6% 5.30% Multi-Asset Brookfield Real Assets RA 21.9% 10.9% -7.40% Clough Global Opportunities GLO 22.0% 11.2% -12.20% Cohen & Steers Closed End Opportunity FOF 21.7% 8.1% -3.80% Calamos Strategic Total Return CSQ 26.9% 7.6% -0.60% Black Rock Multi-Sector Income BIT 17.3% 8.1%% -6.90% Real Estate Nuveen Real Estate Income JRS 30.7% 7.1% -3.90% Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred RNP 28.5% 6.8% -5.90% Utility/ Infrastructure Cohen & Steers Infrastructure UTF 38.5% 7.1% -1.50% Reaves Utility Income UTG 27.4% 5.9% 2.70% Preferreds JH Preferred Income III HPS 28.2% 7.6% 3.70% Convertibles Advent Claymore Convertible & Income AVK 25.5% 9.5% -11.10% Equity Sprott Focus Trust FUND 21.0% 6.8% -12.00% EV Tax-Managed Dividend Equity ETY 23.2% 8.4% -0.20% W&O 20.7% 7.95% -5.33%

I hope this is useful to those who are seeking to follow an Income Factory strategy but wish to do it at a slightly more moderate risk/reward level. As I've discussed in past articles, this W&O Income Factory could turn out to be the tortoise that ends up beating our more aggressive Income Factory hare in the long term. We won't know for a few years, but however things turn out, I look forward to reporting on it and discussing it later on here on Seeking Alpha.

As always, I look forward to your comments and suggestions and continue to be grateful to other contributors for their analytical input and investing ideas.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RA, GLO, KIO, BGH, AVK, FOF, JRS, HYB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own or have owned all the funds listed in the article in either my own or friend and family accounts that I manage.