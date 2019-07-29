Introducing A New Way To Trade Energy: Big Oil Is A Target For Traders

The oil industry isn’t going away any time soon, even if the world continues to move towards clean energy. The U.S. has never been as energy self-sufficient as it is today, thanks to domestic oil and natural gas production. And that trend that does not seem to have an end in sight—with bidding wars over the Permian Basin and high-flying acquisition prices for oil companies making news in the sector.

The oil and gas industry can be divided into three segments, with each able to create its own energy market gyrations and moments of opportunity for traders and investors. These segments are referred to as upstream, midstream, and downstream.

Upstream is associated with the exploration and production of crude oil. This includes the drilling of wells, research into new drilling sites, and all other aspects of the exploration & production process for crude oil.

Midstream is associated with companies involved in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude petroleum products. This includes many aspects of transporting crude oil or natural gas from the fields to its final destination such as pipelines, barges, trucks and trains.

Downstream is associated with the process of refining, marketing, and distributing the byproducts such as gasoline down to the retail or consumer level.

Energy Sector Index landscape: know before you trade

The Select Sector Energy Index and the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index are typically known as the energy benchmark indices. However, due to its market cap weighting approach, two companies, Exxon and Chevron, make up 43% of those indices! They may seem diverse because they have 30 or more names in each index, but you’re really making a large bet on those two names and then lesser allocations to many smaller players in the energy industry.

The Solactive MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index was introduced in 2019 as an alternative to the Select Sector Energy Index and the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. This equal weighted index is comprised of the 10 largest energy companies in the United States. Exxon and Chevron make up only 20% (10% each) of the MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index.

When excluding both Exxon Mobil and Chevron both benchmark indices, the average weighted market capitalization drops from roughly $140 billion each to roughly $37 billion for the Select Sector Energy Index and $33 billion for the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. The MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil is at roughly $90 billion in comparison.

Source: Bloomberg, index data as of 6/30/2019. The Solactive MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil outperforms its competitor benchmarks since inception.

Max Drawdown Analysis During Oil Sell-off

During the crude sell off during late 2015 and early 2016, the MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil index had the least amount of drawdown relative to these benchmark indices. OPEC could not come to an agreement for its members on oil production which when combined with the surging U.S. output it resulted in an oversupply and downward pressure on crude prices. The price of a barrel of oil was cut by over 50% in less than a year, and the benchmark indices declined during this sell off.

Source: Bloomberg

Solactive MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index Holdings:

Source: Bloomberg, market cap & weighting data as of 7/19/2019. Index rebalances monthly to equal weight.

Laser focus on the names that lead the sector

Energy stock prices can be driven by numerous factors such as: OPEC decisions of supply, demand for oil, geopolitics, domestic legislation and advancements in clean energy alternatives.

One may face uncertainty when trying to pick which oil companies may survive or perform the best given the outside factors or even the company specific factors when it comes to one off events like oil spills. But if you do want to participate in this trade, it’s the biggest, most highly traded names in the energy/oil sector that may give you the play you’re looking for.

While the 10-stock basket in the Solactive MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index constitutes 68% of the Select Energy Index, by weight, they also make up 57% of the social media velocity for that entire index.

Social Media Velocity Comparison: MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index vs the Select Energy Index

Index constituents per Bloomberg 07/18/19. REX Social Velocity score based on number of followers for each constituent across news and social media channels such as Stocktwits.

Bottom Line

With the proposed merger between Anadarko and Occidental Petroleum, will there be more M&A activity in the space? Will oil prices continue to fluctuate? How will the current state of the geopolitical sphere effect how these companies move forward?

