Southwestern Energy: Stop The Bleeding

While it is true that we are oversupplied, unless the market is going to price natural gas as if it is free, the bleeding will stop.

Southwestern Energy (SWN) was one of our favorite stocks to buy when natural gas and oil prices sank, as the stock inevitably recovers when the commodities rebound offering outsized short-term returns. We got back into the name at $3.20 for an initial position just one month ago, with plans to scale into the name for a complete position.

Never in even our most bearish outlook did we see the position being completed in a month. While it is true that we are oversupplied, unless the market is going to price natural gas as if it is free, the bleeding will stop. The concern is whether the producers will go bust before this happens. Let us discuss what could stop the bleeding and why we completed our position at new all time lows of $2 a share, a 'bad beat' for this quality company.

Energy prices have been tremendously bearish but oil has moderated

Both oil prices and natural gas prices are key to profits for Southwestern and its competitors. Both are pretty weak of late, especially natural gas. The answer for years has been for the companies to pump out more production to make up revenues because of lower margins. That has exacerbated the issue. Make no mistake, strong profits were made by the company last year with strong oil prices and moderate natural gas prices but now both have fallen and have taken the stock to new lows. Oil prices are still hurting, but have moderated:

Source: Oilprice.com, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see the chart is ugly, but Oil has rebounded from the winter lows, only to pull back some in Jun-July. Take a look at the one month chart of SWN:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see this is a complete disaster. Look familiar? Now look at the one month natural gas price:

Source: Data from NASDAQ, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As our junior analyst Stephanie likes to say, this chart is 'trash.' However, it explains what is going and why the stocks in this sector are getting demolished. There remains huge supply with only moderate demand. Ultimately we believe equilibrium is in the mid $60 range for oil and for natural gas just under $3. But now without hedges companies in this sector will be posting massive declines in revenues and earnings if they are not smart. They need to be prepared for $2 natural gas. If they keep pumping out gas the bleeding will continue. The weather has not been helpful. Keep and eye on energy supply, demand, and projections from the U.S Energy Information Administration. One good piece of news is that they see oil and natural gas both rebounding higher, but continue to cut expectations. So will our newly completed position which is down 11% on paper rebound in SWN? It is up to commodities in large part.

Will oil and gas rebound?

Yes they will. Oil and gas will rebound. Period. End of section. If only it were that easy. We believe oil will rebound first. We just do not know when. It could turn sharply. It could take months. But we definitely see strong support in the high $40 range for oil, because below this the market forces are simply out of whack and are just not sustainable. So we think that is the time to buy. No one knows where oil is heading but we think risk is to the upside. We caution you to watch production and supply.

Natural gas is another story. "Natty Daddy" as we like to call the oversupplied energy source. The fundamentals of natural gas consumption continue to be favorable. The demand for cleaner fuels and the commodity's relatively lower price has led to increased electricity generation to 35%, from 25% in 2011. It is also looking like this will expand significantly in the next decade. Exports out of the U.S. are growing and big industrial projects will likely ensure strong natural gas demand. But there is so much supply.

The problem is that continued record high production in the United States means that supply is keeping pace if not exceeding demand. Therefore, prices are likely to trade mostly sideways, unless we get really bad heatwaves in the U.S., or extreme cold in the winter months. But the production curve MUST shift. That is the problem right now. It has been a much cooler summer for much of the U.S. but has been warmer in the east and west, so natural gas has not had reason to move higher. That said pricing below the $2.20-$2.30 natural gas is well below equilibrium and EIA forecasts. For that reason alone the pricing should bounce, but its so out of favor.

One catalysts is that the United States will surpass current market leaders Australia and Qatar to become the world’s biggest liquefied natural gas exporter in 2024, a high-ranking official at the International Energy said two weeks ago. This should be bullish for natural gas. in the long-term This comes as Appalachia producers will be cutting back expectations for production to end 2019. Buried in today's earnings presentation from Range Resources (RRC), we noted production does look like it will come down in 2019:

Slide source: Range Resources Q2 presentation, slide 12

As for the stock itself, SWN continues to improve operations, but we will tell you flat out that the next quarterly report in August could be one of the most highly anticipated reports from the company in years. You want to see buyers come in? Let's see CAPEX cut with production slated to remain level. That may sound bad, but believe us, when the market hears 'more CAPEX, more production' it adds proverbial 'fuel to the fire' that is the demise of natty daddy stocks. But SWN is set up for more drilling. The company is improving its operation by going to longer laterals with more stages. This remains a simple fact, and some of the stronger companies are out there doing this. Basically, this allows the company to complete more wells. That may not be what we need in the immediate term, but if the market conditions improve and demand spikes huge, the company stands ready to produce.

Source: Company slides- April Presentation

The company is cutting costs

We will say this. To stop the bleeding the company needs to show it has cut costs severely. Having deleveraged the balance sheet with the sale of Fayetteville last year, ongoing operational improvements are driving costs lower and production higher. While higher production is not what will help the sector, cutting costs can help the company be free cash flow positive. Highly unlikely if gas remains depressed like this. Well costs have come down and we are watching this closely. In Q1 SWN reduced well costs on wells to sales by 10%t from the 2018 full year average, and we believe the company is on track to meet guidance of $875 per lateral foot for the year 2019.

On the financial front, SWN ended the first quarter with the company's best liquidity position in almost four years. It will probably be a disgusting quarterly report for Q2, and by all accounts, Q3 is already off to a terrible start based on the stock performance. That said, net debt to EBITDA was an impressive 1.7x down from 4.5x at year-end 2016. Investors should closely watch this metric.

Source: Company slides- April Presentation

We also should point out that the company has time. While it needs to make interest payments on debt, the company has no significant debt maturities before 2025 and the leverage ratio is currently at 1.7x. As such, we will remain patient.

Take home

Look this action is all about energy prices collapsing and the fact that EPS will take a hit short-term. We completed our position and are holding now, but never thought the complete position would occur in a month with a 38% drop from the initial buy. However, we believe that the best time to buy a solid company is when the stock has been nailed but operationally is strong. Energy prices will rebound, eventually. Investors who wish to see the bleeding stop in this sector must watch to see if CAPEX will remain under control and if production hikes will slow. That is the only way supply will slow, unless demand shoots higher, which so far, has not happened. For the longer-term, we continue to watch supply and demand, and expect that natural gas will remain in high supply for the next few years, but oil demand will remain strong.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.