Enterprise Product Partners: Weighing The Costs

For investors that truly think midstream and energy have hit a bottom, the best investments will be found in unloved small and mid-sized partnerships.

There have been a few key prevailing themes in the midstream energy markets that have only gotten more pervasive over the past year or two. Investors have continued to prioritize size, balance sheet health, asset quality, returns on equity, and high distribution coverage when making their investments. Many of these traits making up the “MLP 2.0” framework as dubbed by analysts. This trend is all a natural reaction to an area of the market that has been roiled by a lack of access to debt and equity funding, poor regulatory optics on new projects, growing fears on the rise of green energy, and some high profile shady deal-making by corporate sponsors. For an industry plagued by sour sentiment from both retail and institutional buyers alike, why take risks? While a lot of capital has been straight up removed from midstream as large shareholders in particular liquidate, what capital has remained has undergone a flight to safety.

Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) gets high marks on all of the above. It is the second-largest midstream firm that I cover by market cap. Wisely, management was an early adopter in eliminating incentive distribution rights (“IDRs”) alongside companies like Magellan Midstream (MMP) at the turn of the decade. Returns on invested capital (“ROIC”) are in the top quintile of comps and the firm has also been a stellar acquirer as well. Going right along, the balance sheet is - in my view anyway - the best out there structurally. Despite twenty years of constant distribution growth, coverage remains very high in the 1.6x range which allows self-funding and share buybacks. To quote the (perhaps overused) mantra of “sleeping well at night”, there is perhaps no better operator to own. Share price returns reflect that, at least relative to benchmarks. Since 2015, the Alerian MLP Index (AMLP) is down 43% over this time period compared to an 18% fall at our beloved midstream SWAN.

But does this mean it is a great buy today?

Midstream By The Numbers

There is a balance to be struck. Sleeping well at night often means foregoing potential total return or yield to some extent. While obviously dependent on goals, investors have to make a call on what price they are willing to pay for safety. Consider the below two charts:

*Source: Author Calculations.

Since 2015, Enterprise Product Partners has seen the lowest level of EBITDA multiple contraction on a percentage basis of the above peer set. While this is a small sample size, these numbers are pretty illustrative of the entire space. Given the share price performance mentioned, this kind of firmness in valuations has been pretty much a necessity to support unit prices given the average earnings growth.

Why does this matter? Remember that the impact of contraction in EBITDA multiples is more stark the smaller the numbers get: falling from 16.0x to 15.0x is relatively benign versus a hypothetical move 8.0x to 7.0x although both represent one turn of earnings. Likewise, underlying leverage also matters: multiple movement impacts those firms with levered balance sheets more heavily because the market cap is a smaller portion of the overall capital structure.

That is why names like Genesis Energy and NuStar Energy – two partnerships which have sold off heavily since 2015 while also holding above average leverage – have seen their distributable cash flow (“DCF”) yields spike. That’s something quite important to consider. Back in 2015, there was not much difference in how both smaller and larger midstream partnerships were valued. I’m not going to argue that was proper. Not all partnerships and not all assets are created equal. Enterprise Product Partners deserves some sort of premium today: the question is how much.

My Opinion

Is investing in smaller capitalization midstream players a spooky proposition? Certainly. Consider the trajectory of junk operators like Martin Midstream (MMLP), BlueKnight Energy Partners (KBEP), Sanchez Midstream (SNMP), or Summit Midstream (SMLP). Held from the beginning of 2015 to today, these companies have seen 80% or more of unitholder destroyed. Enterprise Product Partners has never seen that kind of drawdown – even during the Great Recession – and it is unlikely to see it any point in the future.

But the market isn’t black and white. The only two choices are not just Enterprise Product Partners or the aforementioned junk. There is a healthy in between and that is where I feel the most opportunity lies.

I think most owners of Enterprise Product Partners hold some bullishness towards the long term viability of oil and gas and the growing importance of the United States within global energy trade. They view midstream equity valuations, now at decade lows just as the industry continues to ramp profitability off of continued growth in domestic oil and gas production, as too low.

I’d encourage investors to think about whether the risks for investments in other large cap names like MPLX (MPLX) and Enbridge (ENB) or even smaller partnerships like Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) and Delek Logistics (DKL), are that materially different and are worth investing in instead.

Maybe some occasional night sweats are worth enduring for substantially greater income in retirement.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.