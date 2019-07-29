Rollins: Great Business, But Still Overvalued

The company has increased its top and bottom lines for over 10 years. It has also become more efficient, increasing operating and net income margins.

Thesis

Rollins Inc. (ROL) is one of those businesses that every dividend growth investor wishes they bought early. The company is the dominant player in the pest and termite services market in the U.S and is expanding globally.

The company generates good annual top and bottom line growth through acquisitions and organically. Rollins has high profitability. It pays a growing dividend for 17 years with a dividend growth rate that is about 18% in the past 10 years. The company had no long-term debt and the dividend is reasonably safe.

On a negative note, the dividend yield is low at ~1.2%. In addition, the valuation was sky high at a P/E ratio of over 50.0 until recently since the market has largely recognized the characteristics of Rollins. But saying that, the company recently reported earnings and the stock priced dropped over 10% in a single day and is trending down. However, despite the positive attributes the valuation is still too high, and in my opinion the stock is a hold.

Overview of Rollins

Rollins provides pest (insect and rodent) and termite control services to over 2.4 million residential and commercial customers. The company traces its history back to 1901 and has operated as a public company since 1968. The company owns and operates Orkin LLC Exterminating as well as other brands around the world and has great brand name recognition. The company provides its services directly in North America and Australia and operates a franchise system in the rest of the world. In North America the company has ~20% market share in pest control services. Revenue is about 81% pest control services and 18% termite control services, and 1% other as seen in the chart below. In pest control services revenue is about evenly split between residential and commercial customers. The company has high retention rates of 76% - 85% in residential pest services, 88% - 90% in commercial pest services, and ~85% in termite services. Note that the company is controlled by the Rollins family who own over 50% of the stock. The Chairman, Vice-Chairman and CEO are members of the family.

Rollins Revenue and Retention by Business Segment

Dividend Power’s Investment Process

For my Dividend Growth stock watch list, I filter with the following quantitative criteria:

Large cap stocks that have a history of increasing dividends > 10 years,

A dividend yield > 3%,

A Payout Ratio of 65% or lower,

A Dividend-to-FCF Ratio of 70% or less

P/E ratio (FWD) < S&P 500’s current average value,

P/E ratio (FWD) < 10-year average value, and

Long-term debt-to-equity (D/E) < 2.

Although I have criteria to follow, they serve primarily to narrow the broader list of stocks to a smaller set of companies for further research. On a case-by-case basis I make exceptions to the aforesaid criteria if a company meets some but not all seven criteria. Once I identify an interesting stock, I take a look at the quantitative and qualitative aspects for inclusion in my portfolio.

From the quantitative screen below Rollins does not meet all my criteria. Of concern is that the yield is low, and the valuation is much higher than that of the S&P 500’s and the company’s 10-year average. With that said, Rollins meets all the other criteria and the lack of past debt makes it worthwhile to analyze this company.

Dividend Power’s Quantitative Screen

Criteria Checks Large Cap Stock $11.2B --> Yes Dividend Yield > 3% 1.2% (FWD) --> No 10-Years of Increasing Dividends 17 Years --> Yes Payout Ratio of 65% or greater ~58% (NYSE:TTM) --> Yes Dividend-to-FCF Ratio of 75% or less ~59% (TTM) --> Yes P/E Ratio (FWD) < S&P 500’s Current Average 46.5 > 22.4 --> No P/E Ratio (FWD) < 10-year Average 46.5 < 34.0 --> No D/E Ratio < 2.0 0.0 --> Yes

Source: Divided Power analysis based on data from Seeking Alpha, Morningstar.com and multpl.com

Rollins Dividend Safety

I consider Rollins’ dividend as safe. It is reasonably covered by earnings and by FCF. The payout ratio is approximately 58% based on an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and estimated 2019 EPS of $0.72. With that said, this is toward the higher end of the desired value for safety considerations. But projecting a 10% growth rate for EPS and 10% growth rate for dividends out for the next 5-years the payout ratio will not exceed my threshold. The dividend-to-FCF ratio is about 59% in 2018. This is based on a dividend requirement of $153M and FCF of $259M in 2018. This number also meets my threshold.

From a debt perspective the dividend safety is almost rock solid. The company carried no short-term nor long-term debt through end of 2018. Hence, the debt-to-equity ratio is 0.0. The balance sheet is very conservative. With that said, Rollins periodically makes acquisitions. It recently completed the acquisition of Clark Pest Control. The company did not announce terms. But the Q2 2019 earnings release showed an increase in the line of credit from $0 at Q2 2018 to $335,375,000 at Q2 2019 as seen in the table below. The current portion of this line of credit also increased from $0 to $12,500,000 in the same time period. The large increase combined with the fact that Clark was the 8thlargest pest control company in the U.S. suggests that this amount was related to the purchase. Net interest payments were $1,899,000 for the quarter. This increase in debt is significant but the D/E ratio will be roughly 0.45. This is still below my threshold. Interest expenses are also well covered. I expect that Rollins will rapidly pay off the line of credit based on its past history of minimizing debt. I still consider the dividend to be safe, but it may not grow as much over the next couple of years as in the past 10-years.

Source: Rollins Form 8-K For Q2 2019

Rollins Is Growing Revenue and Becoming More Profitable

The chart below shows revenue, operating income and net income growth from 2009 to 2018. Over this time period revenue increased from $1,074M to $1,822M, operating income more than doubled from $130M to $310M, and net income almost tripled from $84M to $232M. This top and bottom line growth provides confidence that the company can continue to raise the dividend with time.

Rollins Growth and Profitability from 2009 to 2018

Source: Source: Dividend Power Calculations Based on Data from Morningstar.com

Rollins grows through acquisitions and organic growth. The common misconception is that Rollins is pretty much a roll up company in pest and termite control services. From that perspective, Rollins has made numerous acquisitions in the past and will likely continue to do so in the future. But the company also grows organically. For instance, in 2017 the company grew revenue 6.4% to $1.674B from $1.573B in 2016. Of this, 4.5% was from organic growth and pricing. Similarly, in 2018, Rollins’ revenue grew 8.8% to $1.822B from $1.674B in 2017. Of this, 5.3% resulted from organic growth and pricing. Hence, the company is able to grow within its existing geographic footprint and is not just reliant on acquisitions for growth.

Rollins is also increasing profitability by becoming more efficient. This is apparent since operating income and net income is increasing at a faster rate than revenue. The company has exhibited an upward trend in gross, operating and net income margins over the past 10-years. Operating margins are now ~17% and profit margins are over 12% in 2018. The company should continue to invest in operations and increase efficiencies. In fact, Gary W. Rollins, Vice Chairman and CEO, stated in the recent earnings release,

We continue to make investments in our company and are confident that these strategies and action plans will enable us to improve our margins and market share, and grow at a faster pace than our industry.

Despite the competition from Service Master Global Holdings, Inc. (SERV), Ecolab Inc. (ECL), and Rentokil (OTCPK:RTOKY) the company should continue to grow the top and bottom lines.

Rollins’ Valuation

Now let’s examine Rollins’ valuation. Rollins does not provide quarterly or annual revenue or earnings guidance. This makes estimating EPS a more difficult exercise. I use an expected 2019 EPS of $0.72, which is the midpoint of analyst estimates (Seeking Alpha). For P/E ratio I use 30.0. At first glance this seems high. But Rollins’ average 10-year valuation multiple is ~33.0. So, a multiple of 30.0 is discounted relative to the 10-year average and can be considered conservative.

Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 29.0 and 31.0 I obtain a fair value range from $20.99 to $22.32. The current stock price is ~150% to ~160% above my estimate of fair value. The current stock price is ~$33.50. The market is overvaluing the stock. One reason for the market to overvalue this stock is the historical performance outlined above. Another consideration is that there is limited float due to the relatively large number of shares owned or controlled by the Rollins family and company insiders (~56%). If we assume 5-years of 10% EPS growth then a 5-year price target would be $34.79, which is slightly over the current stock price.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 29.0 30.0 31.0 Estimated Value $20.88 $21.60 $22.32 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 160% 155% 150%

Source: Dividend Power Calculations

Final Thoughts

Rollins is a business that is growing the top and bottom lines. In turn the company is growing the dividend and the coverage from EPS and FCF is reasonable. The company is the market leader in North America and is expanding globally. With that said, the main risk here is that the valuation is too high even compared to its relatively high 10-year average P/E ratio. Rollins’ stock price has trended down in 2019. But still the current P/E ratio is ~46.5 and needs to come down to a more reasonable valuation before this stock could be considered a buy. At the current stock price, the stock is valued at nearly 5-years of 10% EPS growth. Hence, I view this stock a hold.

