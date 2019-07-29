Logitech: Proven Waverider Of Digital Consumer Trends

After hitting an all-time high of $156 per share in 2000s tech boom and crashing, LOGI now trades at $40 per share. We expect it to reach its historical all-time high level again in 3-5 years.

The gaming segment has now become the largest driver of revenue in place of core PC peripheral business, driving as much as 21% of its revenue as of Q1 2020.

Our correlation heatmap indicates that LOGI was more exposed to the PC market earlier and to gaming later on, due to it being a leading producer of gaming gears.

Core competence in riding the digital consumer tech wave

Aside from a great Q1, we believe that Logitech (LOGI) has a particular strength that it has been building up for quite a long time that is not easy to copy by many competitors trying to tap into electronic consumer products. If we only have to pick one thing that we like about Logitech, then it would be its core competence in taking advantage of the changing trends in the digital consumer product over the years.

Logitech has been designing, developing, and innovating complementary electronic consumer products like keyboards and mouse earlier on, and video conferencing and high-performance gaming gears much later on. Doing so for many years throughout the ups and downs, we feel that Logitech has developed an ability to anticipate and adapt to changes in digital consumer trends.

The wavemakers: Logitech’s business drivers

To us, Logitech, as a “waverider”, is an interesting investment opportunity where we can get an indirect exposure into the growing PC/computing console or even gaming markets today that the “wavemakers” such as Microsoft or Apple have been setting the trends for. Throughout decades, Logitech has been enjoying its status as the key provider for complementary products to the booming PC market since the mid-1980s all the way until today where gaming, remote conferencing, and home automation are gaining significant tractions.

(Source: Author)

Furthermore, when we look at the all-time correlation table based on monthly returns of Logitech vs some of the PC market giants such as Microsoft, Apple, and IBM, and Logitech’s more direct competitor Plantronics (PLT), we have learned that they all share similar correlation coefficients to one another. Using the level of Microsoft (MSFT)’s vs Apple (AAPL)’s correlation of 0.47 as our benchmark, we have observed that Logitech’s correlation vs the others have never fallen below any level below mid-to-high 0.3 or too far off our benchmark.

(Source: Author. Rolling correlation of LOGI vs IBM and LOGI vs MSFT 2000 - 2019)

Looking at the rolling correlation of LOGI vs two main PC producers such as IBM and MSFT from 2000 to 2019, we have also seen that there were some periods when the correlations were as high as 0.7.

(Source: Google Finance. All-time chart of LOGI stock price)

In our observation, the growth story for LOGI has also somehow been consistent with digital consumer trends. Back in the 1980s up to the 2000s, it experienced rapid growth due to the tech boom where the demand for PCs also brings the demand for keyboards, mouse, and other peripheral devices up. When the company recovered from the tech bubble crisis in 2000, it had been growing stably and trading at high-single-digit to mid-double-digit before picking up more pace in 2013, which we believe was driven by factors such as the early trends in IoT, AI, or VR. Since then, LOGI has been up 500%.

Gaming and eSports: Wavemakers of today’s Logitech

Today, Logitech has become more interesting due to its exposure to various other technology sectors with high growth opportunities driven by new digital consumer trends. Logitech currently has product lines across areas other than its traditional core products like mouse and keyboard such as gaming headphones, remote controls, mobile speakers, and smartphone accessories. In particular, Logitech seems to have successfully been riding the wave of multiplayer gaming and eSports industries through creating products specifically designed for professional gamers for the last 10 years.

(Source: Author. LOGI vs video game companies return correlations in 1990 - 2000. Pre- eSports/Gaming trends)

In the 1990s to 2000s when almost all video game companies were primarily making offline games for consoles such as Sony Playstations or Nintendo which came with their own joysticks or controllers, we can clearly see how Logitech had almost zero exposure to gaming business. This was the time when Logitech's core mouse and keyboard products were used for PC and mainly for business activities. On the PC market, most of the games rarely required high-performance gears like what we see today in eSports. Looking at the return correlations chart between Logitech vs Activision (ATVI), Electronic Arts (EA), and the likes, we saw almost no correlation at all among them.

(Source: Author)

However, in the last 10 years starting in 2009, we start seeing an increase in correlation among Logitech, EA, Sony, and Activision driven by more demands for more specific and high-performance multiplayer online gaming gears and more competitive landscape in the gaming industry. As of today, most well-known games like Fortnite or Overwatch, which is developed by Blizzard, has been influencing the designs of new Logitech’s headphones, mouse, and keyboard products. For a while until today in Q2 2019, gaming has become the biggest driver of Logitech sales. In Q2 2019 alone, it made up 21% of total revenue, a slightly larger proportion than its traditional keyboard and mouse products’ share of the revenue.

Risk

With demands for gaming products up due to the increasing trends in eSports in recent years, we feel that there is a high chance that the competition will get tougher in gaming space. In the mouse and keyboard departments, more recent emerging competition came from Razer (OTCMKTS: RZZRY) and Corsair. Also, with YoY growth of only 2% in gaming segment from Q1 2019 to Q1 2020, which the company claimed due to a difficult comparison with Fortnite, we learn that it means Logitech has absorbed some of the seasonality or boom-or-bust nature of the gaming industry. That being said, we are also quite convinced that Logitech’s acquired expertise in adapting to new trends and historical successes in M&A can help boost growth further. For instance, in the Audio & Wearables segment of the business, Logitech’s 15% YoY growth in Q1 2020 was primarily driven by Blue Microphones acquisition.

Conclusion

We think that Logitech should be a long-term buy. It is fundamentally one of the few companies very well positioned to be a solid waverider of any new digital consumer trends due to having established a very profitable business segment it has built for years which allows it to comfortably expand into new growth areas in various technology markets without needing intensive strategic investments. Over the years, it has proven its capability to take advantage of the changing trends in the rising digital consumer industry. The stock hit an all-time high at $156 per share during the 2000s tech bubble, and since then traded sideways on the low-teens until 2014, where it picked up some tractions and rapidly grew by almost 500% to around $40 per share today. We feel that it will be another 3 to 5 years from today before Logitech could again reach the same level as its all-time-high. When that happens, however, it will be due to the market pricing in its fundamentals rather than due to artificial inflation like in the 2000s.

Logitech has been the waverider of the PC market for long and built a stable cash flow and sales from its second-largest business segment which primarily sells keyboard and mouse. Lately, Logitech has benefited from the rising eSports and multiplayer gaming trends, in which it can use its expertise in building keyboard and mouse to develop in-demand ergonomic gaming gears for the market. Being a historically successful waverider, we are confident that Logitech has built a core competence in identifying strategic growth opportunities without having to take the center stage and will capture any frontier lifestyle trends coming up in most probably areas like home automation, mobile speakers, or even VR devices/wearables through M&A or in-house innovations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.