U.S. Economy Slowing - Flash PMI At 51.6 Shows There's Still Growth But Slowing

This is a forward looking measure telling us that further slowing is to be expected.

The Flash PMI for the U.S shows a reading of only 51.6. Still growing but markedly slower than before.

As with the Q2 GDP Figures we just had, the U.S. Economy growth is slowing substantially.

The U.S. Economy's Growth Is Slowing

We just had the Q2 GDP numbers which tell us that just recently growth has been slowing to an annual rate of 2.1%. Of course, what we all really want to know is what does the future hold and that's where the PMI comes in useful. That too is showing slowing. And the thing is, that slowdown is getting, well, slower.

Of course, just the one economic statistic isn't enough to be sure but when they're all pointing in the same direction....

The Flash PMI

A PMI is a purchasing managers index. For stuff to be made someone has to go out and buy what that stuff will be made of. So, ask the purchasing managers what they're buying and that gives us a very good idea of output in the next portion of time. Set that as an index, 50 meaning neutral, below meaning the economy is shrinking, above expanding. That gives us our PMI.

Flash means these are our first numbers, before everything has been properly totted up, weighted and generally made statistically shipshape.

The Number For The Flash PMI

That's showing a marked slowing in the growth rate of the economy:

Flash PMI survey data indicated that the US economy started the third quarter on a disappointingly soft footing. At 51.6 in July, the seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Flash US Composite PMI Output Index edged up from 51.5 in June and remained higher than the three-year low recorded during May, but still signaled only a modest expansion of private sector output. The PMI surveys for manufacturing and services collectively point to annualized GDP growth of just 1.6%, up only very marginally from a lackluster 1.5% indicated by the survey in the second quarter.

Note that our actual GDP number was 2.1%, not the predicted 1.5%. So the PMI is a guide and a good one but not perfect.

(US Flash PMI from IHS Markit)

As you can see GDP and the PMI track each other closely even if not exactly. At the very least the PMI does track turning points.

The Economic Split

There's something we really have to understand about the US economy. Something that's true of all rich countries other than Germany and Switzerland. Manufacturing is a small part of a modern economy, in the 10 to 12% range. What happens with services is much, much, more important, they being in the 70 to 80% range of all economic output.

However, manufacturing output is more variable than that of services, more highly geared to the vagaries of the business cycle. So, although manufacturing output is a small part of the whole it can be used as a leading indicator of that whole.

Thus this is unwelcome:

The overall picture of modest growth conceals a two-speed economy, with steady service sector expansion masking a deepening downturn in the manufacturing sector. While service sector growth remained robust, in part fueled by rising consumer spending, the survey's gauge of factory production slumped to its lowest since August 2009. At current levels, the survey indicates that manufacturing output is falling at a quarterly rate of over 1%, led by an increasing rate of loss of export sales.

Maybe that trade war was a bad idea.

However, However

As I've said several times before, we have to be careful about economic statistics at this level of abstraction. The details can matter.

For example, Boeing's (NYSE:BA) problems with both the 737 Max and Dreamliner, well, they're specific problems not related to the direction of the economy. However, they're also large enough to turn up in these sorts of figures. And we should therefore be wary.

What we want to know is what is the direction of the general US economy, not is whatever the disaster that has overtaken one specific company. If we add back in what Boeing isn't exporting then those trade figures look better, so does GDP and so on. No, obviously we can't really do that and say all is peachy. But we need to adjust for that known factor when trying to work out what's happening in general. Account for the specific and what's left is that general.

GDP growth is a backward looking measure - that's slowing. PMI is a forward looking measure - that's also indicating slowing. Further, the slowdown is in that more variable part of the economy, manufacturing. Some part of this is Boeing, another bit the effects of the ill-judged trade war. But over and above that there's still room for us to conclude that the fiscal stimulus of the tax cuts has run its course. The US economy is now growing more slowly and we could indeed be on the cusp of a technical recession.

We as investors want to be on guard against that as equities will take a hammering if we do go into recession. The next month or two of these statistics will enable us to tell which way it's going to go.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.