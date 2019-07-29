What To Buy - Assuming We Get The Selloff This Week

If I am going to look like a fool, "in for a penny, in for a pound"

First of all, don't buy on the first day of the sell-off. Secondly, if the market sells off hard going into the announcement, it may not sell off further after Powell's announcement. I'm not trying to backpedal. Just out of my experience with rate cuts in the past, we always get the yips from the market going into a Fed meeting. I am really not looking for another 7% dip like we had the end of May. I think 3% to 5%. Still that could result in a few of our high-beta names to drop into the -20% level I like to buy at. So we don't necessarily have to wait for July 31 if we get some names that fall to our buy level.

When the generals are in retreat, the infantry will panic, and that is what we want

The "Generals" like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are retreating, but I doubt they will give us our 20%. Still when the generals are retreating, the infantry is in disarray. This is exactly what we want. We want a sloppy mess, so we can come behind and pick up some gems intermixed with the dross. Do you have lists of stocks you like? How about all the names bad-mouthed in that Barron's article?

I am seeing a bunch of them already down double digits

Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) down 9, Slack (NYSE:WORK) flat, Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) down 4, Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) down 20, Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) down 10, Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) down 10, Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) down 9, ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) down 11, and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) down 3.

Also other names I like:

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) down 20

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) down 40

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) down 13 (It's already down 100 from recent highs)

Mongo DB (NASDAQ:MDB) down 12

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) down 12 (beat earnings and revenue nicely but announced an acquisition)

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) down 9

Create and curate lists just for times like this

This points up to something that I hope you are all doing. Create and curate lists. Keep like with like; make sure you really like them too. Then when you scan your lists, you can find the one that might be mispriced. I am afraid that some of you say to yourself "ooh, I feel like trading today, let me pick something and trade it." You will lose money this way and you will deserve it too. Know what you are trading, DON'T trade something because you heard their name on the news. This is because the savvy people are already in there and are happy to sell it to you at a ridiculously high price. If you feel you have an edge in biotech, put together a list. Every online stock site will allow you to build a watch list. Do not have the watchlist in your brokerage account. You want to really think about a trade before you risk your money. It's too tempting to blindly trade-off of watch lists in your online brokerage.

Why do I have a 20% down rule?

Really it's to stop you from jumping on the first day of a slide. Also once a stock is down 20% it invites further selling pressure. You want selling pressure. You want people panicking and clamoring to get out. This means you buy in small increments, adding to your position as it falls. This is not a hard and fast rule if there is a really great name that is growing like crazy and it's down 17%, okay, buy a few shares. Let the stock come to you. You need to be very cool about this.

Maybe the market levels off and there is no sell-off

Well, if the market shrugs off the selling and Powell come through with a promise of lowering interest rates promiscuously, then let this be a teaching moment. Remember:

Know the stocks you want to trade before you trade. Don't rely on tips or what some joker says on TV.

Create and curate lists that are in specific categories. This will allow you to quickly react to news related panic.

Have a pricing rule; I have down 20%. Have some level so that you take a disciplined approach to buying.

Selling at some point generates more selling. You want to take advantage of others' panic to buy great names.

Don't trade because you "feel like trading". Well, do that if you want to lose money. How many of you trade every day out of habit? Take up knitting instead.

If you have 25% to 35% cash to deploy, play it out slowly. That cash is your "seed corn". Husband it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.