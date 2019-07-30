Portfolio Strategy

Low Volatility Strategies - Defense Wins Championships

by: Arturo Neto, CFA
Summary

As the old saying goes, offense wins games, but defense wins championships. In investing, the same rule applies.

Low volatility strategies tend to lag in strong bull markets but outperform over longer periods because of their limited downside.

Even if markets have more upside, if you're a late-stage investor, you should consider low vol strategies in lieu of traditional exposure to equity markets.

If you’re evaluating your retirement portfolio and trying to figure out how to invest for income, you are inevitably drawn to dividend paying stocks. They might include REITs, MLPs, BDCs, Preferred stocks, and traditional dividend