WPP Checks All The Boxes

Investment Thesis

WPP (WPP) is too cheap for a company of its quality. While both growth and margins have showed somewhat underwhelming performance in 2018 compared to the previous years, they remain at satisfactory levels. Even under the assumption that this was not a 1-time incident and that performance stays like this the valuation makes no sense. At my fair value estimate of $87 per share, WPP would trade at 15 times earnings and a 4.5% dividend yield as opposed to the current 10x earnings and 7% yield. Considering the strength of the balance sheet with minimal debt that is easily serviceable and the compelling yield I believe WPP is very attractively priced.

Profitability

Even though profitability has taken a hit in 2018, WPP still presents good results with an operating margin of 9% and a net margin of 7%. Additionally, the free cash flow conversion which measures the percentage of sales is converted into free cash flow, stands at 9%, a more than satisfactory number. Overall, margins are good, although I would like to see the company return to levels of the previous years. The potential of the company to return to double digit operating and net margins presents a major upside in this name. In the valuation section later in this report we will see that the stock is already tremendously undervalued even if results do not improve, so a margin expansion is basically an additional free upside catalyst in this case.

In terms of capital efficiency WPP especially shines. The company boasts a double digit return on equity that is achieved with a surprisingly low amount of leverage. The debt to equity ratio is very low being only 0.62. This also shows in the return on invested capital at 7% in 2018 and 10% in the three prior years. A 7% ROIC is might not look that high, but considering that it is achieved with little leverage, it is impressive. The only bad thing about these metrics is the fact that they declined quite substantially in 2018. However, a single year drop is not an immediate reason for concern.

Dividend Safety

WPP paid a dividend of $4 per ADR in 2018 which translates into a dividend yield of 6.94% and a payout ratio of 54%. A yield of this size at a payout ratio of just above 50% is a valuable rarity. The dividend is paid semiannually in unequal amounts meaning that the final portion of the dividend is larger than the interim dividend. In addition to that WPP has been increasing the dividend for several years, though the 2018 dividend remained at the level of the previous year. Given that the payout ratio presents a big safety margin I expect the dividend to be highly sustainable. The company has enough cashflow available to fund any additional projects or restructurings without tapping into the dividend. Potential interest rate increases do not pose a threat to the dividend either since WPP carries very little debt on its balance sheet. Low single digit dividend growth should be possible in the coming years, though the 7% yield is plentiful already even if the dividend stays flat.

Financial Health

Scanning WPP's balance sheet for the financial health of the company yields very favorable results. As previously mentioned, the debt to equity ratio sits at a meager 0.62 and has been consistent around this number for several years. The leverage ratio is 3.45 but this is due to a large amount in accounts payable which are non-interest-bearing meaning that they do not require a return on capital and do not count towards the total invested capital. The low amount of financial debt causes the amount the company must pay in interest to be rather low. With an interest coverage of over 5, WPP is easily able to service this debt.

Source: Excel model created by me, data sourced from Seeking Alpha

Valuation

WPP currently trades at a price to earnings of 10 and a price to book of 1.16. These multiples are way too low for a company with that consistently earns returns in excess of its cost of capital. Even under conservative assumptions this valuation does not make sense. I estimate low single digit top-line growth, no improvement in the current 9% operating margin and capex at the five-year average of just below 2% of revenue. My fair value estimated derived from these assumptions is $87 per share. This represents a 50% upside to the current trading price. This means that the stock is severely undervalued even if there are no operational improvements in the coming years.

Source: Excel modeled created by me, data sourced from Seeking Alpha

Risks and Potentials

If consumer focused companies cut back on their advertising spending it will negatively impact WPP by reducing revenue. Additionally, as advertising becomes less standardized and more unique it requires extra resources to come up with and execute new and interesting ideas. This will challenge WPP to continue innovating to keep up with the newest trends and stay on top on what captures the attention of consumers. This could put pressure on margins as the company deals with adaption costs. However, this is not only a risk but also a potential for new business. As advertising becomes more complex, companies will be increasingly dependent on the help of advertising agencies to correctly market their products to the consumer. Overall these changes might drag down margins in the short term but will benefit the company long term by increased demand for its services.

Conclusion

I see material upside in WPP. In my view the company checks all the boxes by having a good business model, a healthy balance sheet and a high dividend that is very well covered by generous free cash flow. To justify the current price, the company would have to experience major operational troubles in the coming years which I do not foresee. Even at 2018 performance the stock is severely undervalued. Any operational improvements would further add to this upside potential. For these reasons I think investors should consider a position in this name while it trades at bargain prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WPP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is neither an offer nor a recommendation to buy or sell securities. The points presented in this article are estimates and opinions of the author and may or may not correctly indicate the future.I am not a financial advisor and this report is not to be considered financial advice. Please always conduct your own research and consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.