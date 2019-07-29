Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: Continued Launch Success To Drive Upside

The stock is a Speculative Buy. I will be closely following the progress of the company's lawsuit against the FDA, given the ramifications it could have on the biotech sector as a whole.

Even after the recent rebound, the valuation seems cheap to reasonable utilizing conservative peak sales estimates for LEMS and does not take into account expansion indications.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) have risen by 30% since my May article noted that the panic selling on FDA approval of Jacobus Pharma's Ruzurgi appeared overdone. I certainly failed to nail the bottom, but despite this surprising move by the regulatory agency, much of the long thesis appeared to still be intact.

The stock popped back on my radar via daily scans, as the chart shows that May's gap is likely to be filled in the near term. A recent article by a relatively new contributor to Seeking Alpha, Illumination Capital, deserves to be highlighted as well for its excellent and well-rounded analysis.

My initial thought is that this one should see further upward movement in the near term as the successful launch of Firdapse continues. At the same time, I worry that a position here is still too risky for ROTY (I'm not a fan of being exposed to outcomes of lawsuits and court rulings, especially those where the outcome is hard to predict). However, I'm ready to take an objective look at how the story is evolving.

Chart

Figure 1: CPRX daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can observe an impressive run-up in Q1 as optimism on Wall Street grew for a successful US launch for Firdapse and clinical catalysts later in the year. However, as observed in May's gap down investors were blindsided by the FDA's decision to Ruzurgi for use in pediatric LEMS patients. The point of maximum pessimism was quickly reached in the mid 2s, as the stock bounced, then consolidated in the mid 3s and lately has been moving steadily up (likely in anticipation of a strong Q2 report with continued launch success).

Overview

In my initial article, I briefly touched on the following aspects of this rare disease story:

I started by noting that there were two sides to the story here, as some patients and legislators likely felt the FDA made the right move with approving Jacobus' Ruzurgi given that 3,4-diaminopyridine (3,4-DAP) had been available for free over the past couple decades but then was slapped with a $375,000 price target after Catalyst gained approval. However, said decision established a dangerous legal precedent and I stated it was understandable for investors in Catalyst to feel cheated, given that the company had run two expensive phase 3 trials to gain approval only to be thwarted by this unexpected change in market dynamics.

The company's prior response to Sen. Bernie Sanders provided us an adequate rebuttal to cite, starting with the fact that prior to approval of Firdapse, only about 200 LEMS patients were receiving an unapproved version of the drug candidate (as contrast to prevalence in the United States of 3,000 patients). I stated that the uninformed public could be initially upset by the six-figure price tag, but noted that when physicians write a prescription, patients often pay $10 or less out of pocket (quite affordable).

As for competitive dynamic in the current marketplace, I stated my belief that share price would rebound as the pediatric population only accounted for a small percentage of overall LEMS population and reminded readers that Catalyst has 7-year exclusivity for adults. I did note that the big question was what price point Jacobus would charge for Ruzurgi and how off-label use affected investment thesis. Furthermore, I stated that even priced at $200,000 (around half of Firdapse tag), I was skeptical about how many patients would actually be switched or doctors would change prescribing habits.

Lastly, I pointed to future clinical catalysts in the form of top-line data from phase 3 MuSK-MG trial and the phase 3 trial for CMS in the second half of 2019 (SMA Type 3 results to follow in 1H 2020). Also, I noted that Catalyst boasted some well-known institutional names among its shareholders, including Consonance Capital with over 9 million shares, Broadfin Capital and Baker Brothers.

Figure 2: Firdapse broad clinical potential (source: corporate presentation)

Let's take a look at certain developments of the past two months, as quite a bit has changed.

Select Recent Developments

On May 13th, the company announced a strong first quarter of sales in its launch of Firdapse, with revenue coming in at $12.4 million and management suggesting that Q2 revenue would see an acceleration of sales growth. Even if full-year 2019 sales were just $60 million (an overly conservative number), at the current market capitalization that would amount to a valuation of just 8 times sales (which I consider cheap as this is a growth name). If you consider peak sales in LEMS to be $150 million (an overly conservative number), the stock is trading at just over 3 times sales (does not take into account potential in expansion indications). Thus, even after the recent rebound valuation still seems reasonable and likely to increase after a likely Q2 earnings beat.

On May 30th, the company announced that it amended its license agreement for Firdapse to expand including Japan (expanding territory and peak sales potential). Additionally, Catalyst has the option to further expand territory into most of Asia and Central and South America. The company remains on the hook for royalties of a similar percentage of net revenues derived in Japan as for other territories covered in its license agreement.

Lastly, on June 12th, the company announced it filed suit against the FDA and several related parties, challenging the approval of Ruzurgi for the treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome in pediatric patients. The complaint essentially states that approval of Ruzurgi violated provisions of FDA regulations regarding labeling (resulting in misbranding in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act). This, in turn, violated Catalyst's rights as outlined by Orphan Drug Exclusivity and New Chemical Entity Exclusivity under the FDCA. Essentially, management at Catalyst believe they have a strong enough case to overturn the previous ruling and get the FDA to rescind approval of Ruzurgi. While I am far from a legal expert, I am fascinated by this case and will be closely following due to the precedent that any ruling will set. Whether or not one is a fan of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and its business, the fact is that when a company does the clinical work necessary to get a drug to the finish line, it should reap the commercial rewards (and exclusivity period that goes along with it). I hate to get political in my writing, but one could argue that the decision to approve Ruzurgi was politically motivated to an extent (and the ruling on this decision will determine whether in the future the FDA can do it again or 'play favorites').

Other Information

For the first quarter of 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of $50.6 million with management guiding for operational runway of at least one year. Net loss was just $644,503, while research and development expenses came in about even at $3.3 million. Selling, general, and administrative expenses rose substantially to $8.4 million.

First quarter revenue came in at $12.4 million. As for details of this so far successful launch, as of May 9th, 409 unique LEMS patients had been prescribed Firdapse with 380 active. 214 unique prescribers had written at least one Firdapse prescription, and interestingly enough, 81 unique patients that had previously been naive to any form of amifampridine were prescribed Firdapse (this metric again shows the value add by the company in seeking out patients that could benefit from treatment).

On the conference call, management highlighted efforts to reach the estimated 1,500 patients who are experiencing LEMS symptoms yet are undiagnosed or misdiagnosed (another value add this company brings to the table, yet is still considered to be 'the bad guy'). It was interesting that salesforce had reached 80% of Tier 1 and Tier 2 priority targets, remaining on track to bump that number up to over 95% by the end of Q2.

As for upcoming catalysts of note, earnings date of August 6th could boost shares even higher as sales growth continues to impress. As stated above, two phase 3 data sets (MuSK-MG and CMS) are expected in the second half of the year (SMA Type 3 proof of concept data in first half of 2020).

As for institutional investors of note, Consonance Capital continues to own a very large position. Broadfin Capital, Opalaye Management, and Baker Brothers all own decent stakes as well. There has been a history of insider buying here.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, this is certainly a fascinating story to keep tabs on, and as detailed above, I'm very interested in following the progress and outcome of the company's lawsuit against the FDA due to implications it could have for the biotech sector as a whole. The first quarter of Firdapse launch certainly showed that management is executing commercially, while its clinical strategy in pursuing additional indications remains on track.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is a Speculative Buy. For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest purchasing a pilot position prior to earnings. From there, consider patiently accumulating dips. For readers who are already sitting on a nice gain having capitalized on panic selling a couple months ago, I see no reason to take profits at this point.

Risks include slower growth (near-term appears unlikely), setbacks in the clinic, disappointing outcome of the company's lawsuit against the FDA, competition from Jacobus, and dilution in the near to medium term (company doesn't need the cash given that burn rate is negligible and should achieve positive cash flow soon). Another risk factor to touch on is disappointing data for upcoming phase 3 readouts (promising proof of concept data already reported for MuSK-MG with improvement in MG-ADL scale achieved at high statistical significance, p=0.0006).

For our purposes in ROTY, I still consider this interesting rare disease play to be too speculative given risk factors involved where outcome is hard to predict (especially competitive situation and lawsuit with FDA).

