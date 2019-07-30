Financial Advisors | Portfolio Strategy | Podcasts

The Asset Allocator: The Difference Between Gold Miners And Plain Old Gold (Podcast)

Includes: GDX, GDXJ
by: SA For FAs
Now that gold appears to be enjoying a sustained rally, we’re starting to hear voices go one step further and advocate gold miners.

Analysts like their favorable valuation metrics, demand growth, the companies’ productivity and efficiency and their poor correlation to the broad stock market.

But are gold mining operations places to park one’s money for the long term? It’s worth considering a fundamental difference between gold and gold miners.

This podcast (6:15) argues that gold has value as a cash equivalent, something today’s market seems to be proving as gold rises and the dollar weakens. The yellow metal can therefore stabilize a portfolio, which is the very opposite of owning gold miners, one of the most volatile sectors that exists.

