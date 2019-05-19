Co-produced with Beyond Saving and Trapping Value for High Dividend Opportunities

In our previous article on Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR), a property REIT that invests in grocery-anchored shopping centers, we highlighted several key changes that CDR has made over the last 5 years that have improved the company. Despite these changes, their valuation has continued to drop.

While we agree with management that the common shares are trading substantially under NAV, we said,

The common shares are undervalued and for aggressive investors provide an interesting opportunity with a comfortable discount to NAV and paying a 5.5%+ yield below $3.60. The major downside to the common is that we do not see an immediate catalyst that will drive prices up. CDR's developments are promising, but it will be a few years before they start producing material results. The current discount could persist and might even get steeper in the near term.

That prediction came true as the common shares continued to trend down and are now trading at only $2.39.

Data by YCharts

With the price continuing to fall, the yield has increased and is currently over 8.3%. This is very tempting, for a couple of reasons.

CDR is trading at a substantial discount to any reasonable NAV estimation.

Source: High Dividend Opportunities

Even if we assume a 9% cap rate, there would be $3.20 leftover for the common shares after paying off all debt and redeeming all the preferred.

While estimating an appropriate cap-rate always means making assumptions, CDR has consistently been selling properties.

Source: CDR Presentation

CDR has reduced the size of its portfolio by selling their lowest quality assets. This has contributed to an increase in their average base rent, as well as the average population density around their centers. They continue selling properties that have below-average rents.

Source: CDR Supplement

Maxatawny Marketplace had an average base rent of $11.85, while the three properties they have held for sale later this year average $11.14. These properties have been selling for cap-rates in the 7-7.25% range.

“On Monday, December 17th, we came to terms with a buyer for one of our bottom half assets. It was an approximately $10 million sale priced at a cap rate below 7%. Keep in mind, the consensus net asset value or NAV for Cedar of approximately $6.15 per share for our entire portfolio utilizes a 7% cap rate, which necessarily means that analysts in arriving at a cap rate for our portfolio, are using a cap rate above 7% for our bottom half assets.

Notably, just last week, we came to terms for another roughly $10 million sale of another bottom half asset, this time at a 7.25% cap rate.”

This means that CDR is trading at a 50% discount to NAV even if we assume their best properties deserve the same cap-rate as the lower quality properties they have successfully sold.

We believe it is very likely that CDR's best properties could sell at cap-rates in the 6% range.

Management has taken advantage of the discount and is using proceeds from the sale of their properties to buyback shares. In Q1, they bought back over 2 million common shares. With the price remaining depressed, we anticipate that there will be further buybacks. This will be accretive to the per/share metrics, while also causing CDR to retain more cash without cutting their dividend.

Leasing

Source: CDR Supplement

In our last article, we discussed the leasing spreads which were negative in 2018. The primary reason was 5 anchor leases that were renewed at flat or lower rents. In an environment where a lot of large anchor space is becoming available, CDR made the proactive decision to lock their most crucial anchors into extended leases, even if it meant taking a hit on the rate.

While it is never fun to see a step backward, we can see that over the last 12-months, leases have been renewed at higher rates and leasing spreads are positive for every quarter. This will have a positive impact on their same-store NOI.

Source: CDR Supplement

Same-property NOI was slightly down quarter over quarter, management has guided for it to improve in the second half of the year. The primary driver of the decline in NOI was an increase in vacancies.

The increase in vacancies is primarily driven by two factors. First, they had two anchors that were vacated in Q1. One of those anchors was backfilled and the replacement opened in Q2. The other one was not backfilled as of the Q1 conference call, but we can expect an update when they announce Q2 earnings.

About 34% of the new vacancies were intentional vacancies as they prepared properties for redevelopment.

Redevelopments

CDR is in the process of some significant redevelopments that will add value to their portfolio and will increase cash flow.

Source: CDR Presentation

Fishtown Crossing is one example of a value-add project that CDR has started. They have upgraded the IGA and will be breaking ground to build a new small shop strip by the end of the year. These types of projects will add incremental value to CDR.

CDR also has grander plans,

Source: CDR Presentation

South Quarter Crossing in Philadelphia is an ambitious project that will span 1.2 million square feet of GLA. It combines two already successful centers, South Philadelphia Shopping Center and Quartermaster Plaza. The end result will be over 800,000 square feet of retail space, along with 270 residential apartment units.

Source: CDR Presentation

The location is well situated, close to the interstate, with substantial traffic and within commuting distance of several job centers.

Source: CDR Leasing

CDR has made substantial progress in leasing before they have even broke ground on the redevelopment. This is a very rational approach, making sure that they have the tenants before going through the expense, although it takes time.

Realistically, it will be 2020 before CDR starts construction, and it will be late 2020 and into 2021 before the new rent starts making an impact on their financial statements.

In a fickle market that measures success quarter to quarter, these are the kind of large developments that are often missed and are not reflected in the price. Real estate is fundamentally a slow-moving industry. Creating plans, obtaining signed leases, and getting zoning and building permits, are all steps that take time and money. Then after going through that process, there is the reality that buildings don't just magically appear, and you have to wait until construction is complete and the tenants actually move into their location before you start collecting rent.

We believe that CDR has a strong plan and obtaining the leases is the hardest and most uncertain part of development. With enough of the property leased to justify the expense of construction, CDR can be expected to start the construction process later this year.

Where The Common Is Now

In favor of buying the common shares right now, they are clearly trading at a large discount to NAV. We believe well over a 50% discount. The common shares are yielding over 8%. Additionally, the company has been buying back shares, an action that we expect to continue. All of that should be bullish for the common share price.

On the other hand, we do not expect any of the redevelopments to make a material difference to the financial statements until late in 2020 at the earliest. Most likely, it is 2021 or later before the impact is really seen. In the meantime, there is always the risk that something derails the projects. There is no specific catalyst that can be expected to turn the share price around in 2019.

CDR will require capital to pay for the projects, which could mean some form of a capital raise or joint venture. So far, CDR has been very disciplined about their capital allocation, issuing shares above NAV and buying back below NAV.

Source: CDR Presentation

There is no guarantee that will continue.

CDR will likely attempt to pay for their redevelopments primarily with further dispositions. They have had a lot of success selling off the bottom half of their portfolio at attractive prices. If that continues, it could easily provide enough funds for their redevelopment.

However, every property they sell reduces their cash-flow. Perhaps the largest question is whether CDR will maintain their current dividend. REITs are required to payout 90% of their taxable income, so that provides some security, but we need to be able to identify what taxable income is. Since it is not reported publicly, the best proxy we have for estimating it is to look at the tax treatment of prior dividends.

Source: PRNewsWire

Last year, slightly over half of CDR's common dividend was "nondividend distribution" or return of capital. This suggests that CDR could have cut their common dividend in half last year and maintained REIT status.

2019's taxable income is likely coming in higher. However, we cannot rule out the possibility that CDR has room to reduce their dividend if they wanted to.

One key negative about the common shares is the extraordinary management compensation. In 2018 G & A were almost $17 million, which equates to almost 8.5% of CDR’s market capitalization and 16% of property level NOI.

As a comparative, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) had 2018 G & A expenses of under 1% of market capitalization and 6.7% of property level NOI. All other similar REITs we looked at beat CDR’s expenses handily in one or both comparatives.

So while we believe there is some upside potential for CDR common over the long-run, we continue to believe that there is a significant risk of more downside in the near-term. CDR common is an investment that is only appropriate for aggressive investors who are willing to hold through substantial downside and possibly a dividend reduction. It is a high risk/high reward style investment.

CDR Preferred

We continue to prefer the preferred investments. CDR has two preferred issues outstanding,

Cedar Realty Trust, 7.25% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CDR.PB) - Stripped Yield 7.35%

Cedar Realty Trust, 6.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CDR.PC) - Stripped Yield 7.38%

These investments enjoy modest “EBITDAre to fixed-charge” coverage ratio of 2.2x that includes interest, the preferred dividends, and scheduled mortgage repayments. As CDR backfills their vacant properties that metric will slowly improve. When their redevelopments start coming online, it will improve substantially.

In terms of asset coverage after debt, the preferred shares are very strong with 3.5x asset coverage using book value. We believe that book value understates NAV, assuming CDR's properties should have a 7.5% cap rate, asset coverage is well over 4x.

Source: CDR Presentation

In terms of debt, CDR is primarily financed through unsecured term loans and their revolving credit facility. We like this structure because it provides CDR the flexibility to sell properties to pay off maturing debt, or if the banks turn their back on them and refuse to refinance on acceptable terms they can easily obtain property level mortgages.

CDR has stayed ahead of their maturities and has a manageable refinance schedule. We do not anticipate that they will have any issues.

Additionally, while the common dividend could be cut, CDR's taxable income is clearly high enough that the preferred dividends will have to be paid to maintain REIT status.

Call Risk

CDR.PB has already been partially called, with 2 million shares being redeemed in January 2018. With the common shares trading much lower, we believe it is more likely that CDR will use funds to buyback common shares rather than redeem more preferred. However, since they continue to get lump-sums from selling properties we cannot rule out that CDR could redeem the remaining shares of CDR.PB.

Therefore, it is crucial that investors only acquire CDR.PB when it is trading at a stripped price that is below or very close to par. CDR.PC is actually trading at a slightly better stripped yield and also enjoys over 12% upside to par value. It cannot be called until August of 2022.

With a similar current yield, better upside and no call risk until 2022, we believe CDR.PC is the better pick.

Conclusion

CDR common equity continues to be beaten down by a market that is generally bearish on retail. CDR common is clearly trading at a huge discount to NAV, has an attractive yield of over 8.3%, share buybacks concentrate ownership and CDR is making good progress on their redevelopment efforts.

Headwinds remain for the common shares and there are some large risks. The common shares will suffer if any of the development projects do not work out as planned. There is some risk of a dividend reduction, while cash-flow is sufficient to cover the dividend, and there has been no indication from management, the tax treatment of the 2018 and 2017 dividends suggests that CDR has room to reduce the dividend if they want to. Additional, G&A expenses are just too high for the value to flow to investors, in spite of shares trading at attractive discount to NAV.

Capital will be needed for the development efforts and a dividend reduction could be one source. We can imagine a scenario where CDR does a reverse split to increase the share price tied with a dividend reduction. For now, those risks are enough to prevent us from adding CDR common to the HDO Model Portfolio.

For aggressive investors who are willing to accept those risks, there could be a high-reward as the common has as much as 100% upside potential that could be recognized within 2-3 years when their development efforts produce tangible results.

At this time, the preferred shares of CDR carry a high level of safety. We rate them as Strong Buys. They enjoy a stable dividend with yields in excess of 7.3%. CDR.PC enjoys additional potential upside in excess of 12%.

The preferred dividends are easily covered by cash-flows and REIT rules will help ensure that CDR will have to continue to pay the preferred dividends, even if they decide to reduce the common to preserve more cash. They also enjoy substantial asset coverage.

We believe that CDR.PC is the best opportunity for investors to take advantage of the market's mispricing of CDR, but CDR.PB is also a great choice. We will continue to keep an eye on the common shares and consider initiating a position when it appears that there is a bottom and the current risks are reduced.

CDR.PB and CDR.PC safe high-yield investments, and are suitable for both aggressive and conservative income investors as part of a diversified high-yield portfolio.

