Spreading The Risk: My Global Dividend Growth Portfolio

I am saving over half my salary every month and everything goes straight into the portfolio to continue building it, making it a cash flow machine.

My strategy is dividend growth investing and I am focusing on a well-diversified portfolio, spreading the risk around with a global exposure to stocks.

My background as a 25-year old investor goes back about 5 years, now focusing on building wealth with stocks for the long term.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Globalpicker as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

I am a 25-year Swedish stock investor. I've been investing in the stock market for about 5 years, starting my "career" as a trader in very volatile Swedish-based biotech stocks. I got out of that risky way of investing successfully after about 2 years, which left some decent money in my bank account, about 500k SEK (roughly $60,000 back then). I was sensible enough to invest much of this money into an apartment as my first home moving out from my parents at the age of 22.

You could say I started out from scratch again, after investing most of the money into the apartment. I continued to save about 60% of my income every month, as I had done since I began working the day after I finished school at 18 years of age.

Over time I evolved into a more experienced and wiser investor, acquiring deeper knowledge about companies, dividends, monetary policies, gold etc. I especially got into gold for the reason that I thought the stock market was too expensive to buy into and gold was the best investment for the coming years (this was around beginning 2016 to the end of 2018). I mostly hung around in the gold space with tinfoil-hatted people, liking posts of their gold coins/bars and closely following the mining stocks.

After a while I understood that gold was not the way to go for me, as gold is more of a preserver of wealth and not a wealth builder per sé. Since I didn't have any money worth protecting, stocks were probably a wiser decision for me to throw my money at to build wealth. Since I still thought the market was too expensive, I kept 100% liquidity checking the markets everyday but not really acting on anything more than analyzing stocks and putting them on my future buy-list. Late 2018 I did however see the opportunity to finally launch my planned portfolio strategy and started buying many of the companies I've been keeping an eye on.

My strategy for investing is building a 100% stock portfolio mostly weighted towards dividend paying companies, globally. Since I have the biggest investment in Sweden (my apartment) and my biggest income source (my salary) also in Sweden and in Swedish Krona, it makes sense for me to invest my savings mostly outside of Sweden, which is why my stock portfolio (where all my savings are allocated) is 90% weighted to stocks outside the country I live in and probably more so in the future. It is in my opinion the best risk adjusted portfolio composition.

The portfolio

Breaking down my strategy, I first of divide my portfolio into 3 classifications namely:

Dividend Growth

High Yield

Price Growth

The current weighting of these classifications looks like this:

Source: Created by author using Google Sheets.

Dividend Growth is where my focus is and that part weighs in at 54,3% of the total portfolio. The dividend growth part of the portfolio is composed of stocks that has a greater potential to grow their current dividend more over time than a higher yielding stock can today and most of these stocks I hold have low payout-ratios, so that the dividend is more sustainable albeit smaller than higher yielding stocks.

It is important to me that the dividend continues to be paid no matter how the market performs which is why the payout-ratio is important for me to look at.

High Yield is holdings I have that pay out most of their earnings in dividends, so the growth of the dividend is therefore not always as great but with the benefit of instead creating a better income source as well as some price appreciation in the stock. Most of these holdings have yields exceeding 5%.

Many of these stocks have a lower beta and creates a less volatile portfolio during market corrections.

Price Growth is holdings I have where the target is mostly on price appreciation in the stock but with the hope of a dividend being paid in the future or a dividend being grown alongside the gain in stock price, but where I find the dividend growth to be secondary to the gain in price per share.

Sector allocation

Source: Created by author using Google Sheets.

Currently, Industrials is where I have the most exposure. Biggest holdings are actually all from Germany: GEA Group (OTCPK:GEAGF), Krones (OTC:KRNNF) and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY). GEA is a supplier of technology for the food processing industry. Krones offers process, filling and packaging solutions and technology for the food/beverage industry. BMW is as we all know a car maker, a play on the electric car future.

Sampo (OTCPK:SAXPF), Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) and Iron Mountain (IRM) are my biggest holdings in the Financial Service sector. Two investment companies and a information and asset protection and archiving service company, IRM.

As for Consumer Defensive, Molson Coors (TAP), British American Tobacco (BTI) and Ahold Delhaize (OTCQX:ADRNY) stands out as the top 3 holdings in this sector. Alcohol, tobacco and food retailing, what could go wrong?

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) and Equinor (EQNR) are my only 2 holdings in the Energy sector. Both companies are big players in the oil industry, but are also focusing on renewable energy solutions which is probably crucial as oil slowly dies out.

Basic Materials probably stands out the most as the allocation towards this sector is a lot higher than how the sector weighs in many indexes, like the S&P where Materials is 2,64% and Technology is over 20%. Svenska Cellulosa (OTCPK:SVCBF), LyondellBasell (LYB) and UPM-Kymmene (OTCPK:UPMKF) are the top 3 holdings for this sector in my portfolio. I like the exposure to land and trees that I get from Svenska Cellulosa and UPM as well as being two big players in pulp, paper and other wood products. LYB is an important player in the chemical world.

For Healthcare, Novo Nordisk (NVO), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Lundbeck (OTC:HLUKF) are the 3 stocks I own in this sector. Novo Nordisk is my biggest position while JNJ coming in second. Lundbeck is a rather tiny position. Diabetes care from Novo, an excellent managed company in an ever growing field plus diversified pharma and consumer staples from JNJ along with their excellent track record makes them both great long term dividend growth stocks.

For the rest, I hold Fortum (OTCPK:FOJCF) and National Grid (NGG) in the Utilities space, Fortum being the bigger holding of the two.

TUI (OTCPK:TUIFF) and Nokian Renkaat (OTCPK:NKRKF) for exposure in the Consumer Cyclical sector, along with Kindred Group (no ticker on SA) with their online gambling/betting and also Nilörngruppen (no ticker on SA) a nano-cap Swedish company that makes labels for everything from shirts to food packages.

Tieto (OTC:TCYBF) and Atea (OTC:ATAZF) for Technology exposure, two IT consultant companies with great dividends.

I have very low weighting towards the Real Estate sector, basically none, as I find that area too expensive at the moment and also because my biggest investment already is in real estate, my apartment.

I buy companies in all sectors when attractive prices appear, so I am definitely what you would call a "value investor" and a somewhat contrarian. I buy with the intention of never selling, just allocating my savings where the most value can be found at the time, fading the size of other holdings when they are too expensive to add to.

I try to limit each sector allocation to a maximum of 20%.

Top 5 holdings

Sampo (OTCPK:SAXPF)

Based in Finland, Sampo is an investment company with mostly exposure to insurance but also owns a respectable chunk of the biggest Nordic bank Nordea (OTCPK:NRDEF). Sampo is a heavy dividend payer with a yield coming in at 7,46%. Dividends from Sampo make up 12% of the total dividends I receive each year after tax withholding at 15% (which I get back after 2 years without having to do anything but wait).

I like to have this wide exposure to banking, insurance and also debt collecting companies that Sampo has a stake in. Along with the juicy dividend I receive each year, I sleep well at night with Sampo being my biggest holding.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B)

Based in Netherlands, Shell is an oil and renewable-energy play. An income stock that pays out about 10% of my total dividends received from the portfolio each year.

Shell is investing heavily outside their main area oil, diversifying their future income sources. This makes Shell an attractive company for the long run as the management has understood oil wont be forever. Along with a yield of almost 6%, it makes Shell a great core holding in my portfolio.

Novo Nordisk (NVO)

Based in Denmark, Novo Nordisk is a big-pharma company with focus on diabetes treatments, a sadly rapidly growing medical condition all around the world. A dividend grower, currently yields about 3% with a payout-ratio of roughly 50%.

Novo Nordisk has great potential to continue growing well for the coming decades as diabetes becomes more widespread. Along with that growth I believe the dividend will follow, making it a great pick for one of my core holdings.

Fortum (OTCPK:FOJCF)

Based in Finland, Fortum is a leading company in the utility sector and operates in electricity, heating, waste management and recycling. Fortum is heavily focused on clean energy solutions which is appealing in this day and age not just for me but many other institutions and private investors seek more sustainable companies and businesses. Fortum currently has a yield of about 5,23%.

Svenska Cellulosa (OTCPK:SVCBF)

Based in Sweden, Svenska Cellulosa (NYSE:SCA) is a paper and forest company that currently owns 6,42 million acres of land and trees in Sweden. With that massive acreage of trees, SCA produces wood products like pellets, paper, pulp, bio-fuels and also has wind-power solutions on their land. SCA had up until 2009 paid an increasing dividend for 58 years, but it was cut that year due to tough market climates. The dividend trend is back on track since then and SCA does today sport a yield of roughly 3% with a payout-ratio of about 44%.

To own this massive amount of land and trees is very appealing to me. Real assets. I want to have more of this in my portfolio in the future and are watching some similar US companies.

These top holdings may vary over time but will always be a part of my portfolio as I consider all of these stocks long term buy & holds. Why I choose to buy individual stocks instead of ETFs is cause I don't have access to US ETFs from Sweden, making it difficult to get the right exposure for an attractive fee, also I don't like the idea of how an ETF buys stocks not always based on valuation but on money flowing into the fund. That whole idea is not attractive to me.

Pie chart of all holdings

Source: Created by author using Google Sheets.

There are currently 47 stocks in total. I try to limit size to a maximum 10% of the total portfolio in one stock, but won't necessarily be trimming positions if they grow larger.

Total portfolio value is 344k SEK or about $36200

Total dividends per year is 18k SEK or about $1895

Average dividend yield is 5.22%

The dividend growth rate (DGR) is 8.21% (but will probably be a bit less in reality as a few companies drag this median up)

If you want to have a closer look of my portfolio, here is a link to my Google Spreadsheet: Globalpicker Portfolio.

Future

I will continue to contribute to my portfolio every month from my salary, adding to existing holdings and also buy other companies when the valuations are attractive enough. I will continue to reinvest every dividend I receive.

Once my portfolio has grown to the size that the dividends from my holdings can cover my yearly expenses twice, which is my goal, I will diversify away from being fully invested in stocks and slowly move to a portfolio of 50% stocks, 25% gold and 25% bonds. That is without selling any stocks but instead using the excess money that would otherwise be reinvested into the stocks to allocate to the other assets. That is to preserve the wealth along with still getting some return.

With the current amount I save each month, I expect to reach my goal in about 10-12 years. That is without increasing the amount I save, keeping it static at the current 14k SEK a month or about $1500. My estimated portfolio value according to historical returns will then be about 7-9 million SEK or about 800k-1 million USD. This is of course no guarantee.

If this strategy turns out to consistently lag the world index over time, I will not hesitate to admit to myself I am bad investor and consider liquidating the whole portfolio and invest everything into a global stock fund instead.

My goal here on Seeking Alpha is to share my updates in the portfolio and contribute with new interesting stock ideas from Europe to the U.S. I am constantly looking for new stocks to add to my ever-growing portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UPMKF, BASFY, HENKY, NHYDY, SVCBF, LYB, ALB, CHL, VOD, NKRKF, TUIFF, NIL-B, ADRNY, UL, BTI, KR, ADM, TAP, RDS.B, EQNR, BAM, DNSKF, SAXPF, NWEGF, IRM, HLUKF, NVO, ABBV, JNJ, UMICF, SIEGY, HOCFF, BMWYY, KRNNF, GEAGF, NCCBF, NBNVF, GFSZF, MMM, TCYBF, ATAZF, FOJCF, NGG, PPL, SWMAF, VOYJF, KINDRED GROUP,NILÖRNGRUPPEN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.