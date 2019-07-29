Private Equity Has Been Hot, But Blackstone Not Despite AUM Increases

Current valuations have the company priced too much on the performance of Blackstone's funds and fundraising and less on the actual financials of the entire business.

Private equity firms have historically achieved superior returns to the S&P 500 and this has contributed to Blackstone's ability to increase AUM while most competitors have experienced falling asset outflows.

As long term investors for Blackstone (BX) know, the company primarily deals in four reportable segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Hedge Fund Solutions, and Credit. The inflows for these segments have been growing each year, with record Q2 results, and this has predictably boosted the BX stock price. Whether you believe that today's stock market is a bubble or not (with the S&P 500 recently crossing 3,000 for the 1st time ever), the fact of the matter is that today's environment is seeing more money in venture capital and private equity than there ever has been, including during the hey-day of the 1999 stock market bubble. In fact, there was a record of more than $130 billion in financing that went into 8,400 US companies in 2018.

One only has to look as far as the latest magazine issues of Forbes to see popular celebrities and athletes like Serena Williams and Kanye West gracing the covers with their growing business empires and theirs and other celebrities' various deployments of cash (Serena Williams and Ashton Kutcher both have their own venture funds that invest in early-stage startups).

This abundance of capital is great for a company like Blackstone, whose Private Equity segment generates $1.697 billion in revenue and makes up 32.6% of the company's total net sales.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation Slides

With so much cash floating around waiting to be put to good use in the venture capital, corporate private equity, and public corporation world (just look at large capital deployments such as the record stock buybacks of 2018), fundraising and growing inflows has never been such a great opportunity, and Blackstone has the track record of fantastic investment performance to back it up. From their recent 2018 Investor's Day: Being bookmarked at 15% net returns annually since 1987 compared to 9% with the S&P 500 TR is no small feat, and one that BX can hang its hat on to inspire confidence among investors. Don't take my word for it- here's a nice illustration on the company's ability to attract inflows and grow AUM consistently in every segment except for Credit over the last 3 years:

Source: BX 10-k

With all of that said, how much of this great performance can be expected onwards? While not directly related to private equity, the asset management industry can help provide some clarity on how markets can be expected to move in general as money has to flow somewhere. Maybe more inflows are directed to conventional investments like stocks and bonds (instead of private equity) in one year or market cycle than the other, but in a way, all of these markets affect each other because of the constant investor appetite for return and alpha. PwC sees the asset management landscape growing almost 6% from 2019 to 2020, representing a change from $64 trillion to $102 trillion.

Like many other markets and industries, analysts expect much of the growth to be driven from emerging markets rather than the matured, developed countries. The PwC report on Asset Management 2020 sees the increasingly popular trend toward "alternatives" such as passive investing ETF/ index funds as creating an opportunity for even more alpha for the funds that are active.

A report on Investment Management from Deloitte highlighted just how strongly private equity funds have been able to generate alpha over many different time periods of performance, with the expectation that this could lead to even more growth potential, particularly with over $1 trillion of global dry powder currently un-invested that could ignite even more outperformance.

Source: Deloitte

Deloitte projected two major catalysts for growth in the investment management space, estimating that the mangers who pursue and utilize the latest innovations in analytics, AI, and data storage are likely to be able to differentiate themselves from the crowd, as well as encouraging strategic acquisitions even within an admittedly pricey and aggressive environment.

For Blackstone, the emphasis moving forward is a clear utilization of its best competitive advantages, mainly its large global scale and position of strength from superb investment performance and strong reputation. CEO Stephen A. Schwarzman highlighted the company's latest successes in his latest Annual Chairman's Letter by stating:

Despite the storm, we are pleased to report that Blackstone again delivered outperformance to our limited partner investors across an ever-growing number of strategies. Our private equity and real estate funds, for example, appreciated 10 to 19% in 2018, compared to equity indices which declined 4 to 17%.1 This outperformance highlights our ability to intervene in our investments, and the critical advantages of having long-term capital. Today, I believe the firm is better positioned than ever to navigate the increasingly complex challenges facing investors, and thrive in any market context.

The "trust" equity that Blackstone has been able to build through periods like this is one that helps the Corporate Private Equity segment to continue to grow and attract inflows and AUM. Quoting this ability to find success, Stephen shares that:

This success distinguishes Blackstone in an environment where most traditional money managers faced net outflows and declining AUM. In short, we’re able to raise capital and continue building our business when other managers cannot.

Blackstone likes to brand themselves as the largest provider of alternatives, which as the report above showed is becoming more and more of a trend. For one reason or the other, traditional active manager funds are losing their clientele to alternatives like PE or ETFs- and were that trend to continue, that would be a significant bullish sign for the largest player in one of those markets (Blackstone and PE).

Whether the Private Equity industry follows the traditional asset management industry's projection of ~6% growth next year or not, Blackstone has historically (and recently) shown an ability to thrive despite the macro conditions, which could indicate another strong moat and competitive advantage. Among this quality lies other important qualifications for why management believes that investors should consider Blackstone, such as its ability to attract talent, attract loyal customers, and produce high margins with little capital requirements: Source: BX Investor's Day

The Risks for Investors Looking at Blackstone Today

However, something hasn't added up lately between the company's ability to attract AUM and a desired increase in significant free cash flow. While the company has made a valiant effort to pay dividends, and currently sports a 5.33% yield for new investors, the operating cash flow per share and free cash flow per share numbers haven't trended in a positive direction over the past 5- 10 years. Source: Gurufocus

When it comes to the top and bottom line of the income statement, these figures haven't consistently expressed the type of company that is really prospering as much as you'd hope for a business that's playing alongside an exploding amount of capital in the PE and venture capital worlds.

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Revenue 7,485 4,647 5,051 7,005 6,661 Revenue Growth 13.20% -37.90% 8.70% 38.70% -4.90% Gross Profit 7,485 4,647 2,848 4,072 3,987 Gross Margin % 100.00% 100.00% 56.40% 58.10% 59.80% Operating Profit 3,393 1,524 2,069 3,129 3,122 Operating Margin % 45.30% 32.80% 41.00% 44.70% 46.90% Earnings Per Share $2.58 $1.04 $1.56 $2.21 $2.26 EPS Growth 30.30% -59.70% 50.00% 41.70% 2.30% Return on Assets 5.20% 2.60% 4.20% 4.80% 4.90% Return on Equity 10.00% 4.80% 8.40% 11.30% 11.40% Return on Invested Capital 5.40% 2.90% 5.00% 5.30% 5.00%

Source: Quickfs.net

Finally, I'm not thrilled about the valuations for the stock right now. The inflows have increased several times in recent history (as SA news reported in July 2019), which is great, but current valuations don't support a flat revenue trend and even a possible catalyst that would lead to greater growth.

Source: Gurufocus

I appreciate the company's resilience and ability to hit operational performance goals as it relates to investment performance, fundraising, and increases in AUM, but as an investor I haven't seen that result in sufficient financial results for long term shareholders.

Overall, I like the thesis about Blackstone and I believe it does have a clear and sustainable moat and unique value proposition in the asset management industry. However, I don't like the recent profitability numbers and I think the market is pricing up the stock more based on the moat and less on the financials. I'm all about a business's moat, but I believe it should accompany great financials and not have to be a decision between one or the other. I'd be weary here regardless of whether the private equity market grows or decays, at least for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.