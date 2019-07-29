Canadian Oil Differentials Will Continue For Some Time

It's a simple issue and one that is quite easy to fix. The government just will not address it despite it costing them tens of billions of dollars.

Most of the news that investors read on price differentials tends to be centered around the Permian. Remember that Q3 blowout of the Midland-Cushing spread to $18.00/barrel? How about those pesky zero/negative prices at Waha for natural gas? If any energy investor missed those headlines, they must have gone into early hibernation this past winter. These two situations were (or will be) short term oscillations that will be solved by pipeline capacity. Midland-Cushing differentials do not exist today and the Waha conundrum will be solved as major pipelines such as Kinder Morgan (KMI) led projects like Gulf Coast Express and Permian Highway come online at the end of the year and 2020. These are problems with a solution.

No one seems to care about the plight of the Canadians. What makes this case different is that the issues with differentials on Western Canadian Select (“WCS”) and Canadian Light Sweet (“CLS”) have been long running problems. Differentials were wide in 2012 – averaging 20-30% - and they remain just as wide today with spikes in the 60-70% range. Things got so ugly that Alberta ordered oil producers to cut production by nearly 9%, restraints that the government has begun to back off of. Will the country finally solve this problem or is the future destined to be the same as the past?

Lack Of Pipelines

The issue is really an easy one to point to. Despite slow and steady growth in crude oil production in Canada from three million barrels per day in 2012 to levels nearly 50% higher today, takeaway capacity remains constrained. Regulatory delays and environmental concerns have essentially frozen major projects. This has created significant issues for Canada: tens of billions of dollars in foregone revenue, an overdependence on the US market, and pain for citizens in the forms of higher energy prices. While environmentalists decry the potential pipeline additions I will discuss, I think it is worth noting that crude-by-rail volumes out of Canada have reached record highs – certainly a more dangerous shipping method when weighed on balance.

Investors that have followed this saga know that the story continues to hinge on three projects: Enbridge (ENB) and its Line 3 Replacement Projects, the Trans Mountain Expansion (now government owned), and Keystone XL (TC Energy (TRP)). 700kbpd or so of capacity is all that is needed to balance recent production highs with takeaway supply. In total, these projects would add 1,800kpbd of pipeline space, more than enough to support the current supply and resultant future growth for decades to come. Unfortunately, actual completions remain almost a dream.

To illustrate how long takeaway capacity has been an issue, Keystone XL can trace its roots back to 2008 when the globe was in the midst of the Great Recession. Running to Nebraska from Alberta, Keystone XL appears to be a no brainer pipeline. Terminating in Steele City, it would allow Canadian crude to be moved south to Cushing and the Gulf Coast or east to Northeastern markets. At 830kpbd of proposed capacity, Keystone XL would single handedly solve the entire Canadian overproduction story – and then some. Today, the project owner TC Energy (TransCanada for those that missed the name change) is sitting on its hands waiting for a Nebraska Supreme Court ruling based on a challenge to the project’s route through the state despite Trump trying to push it along at the start of his Presidency. If – and that’s a big if given trends in court rulings - the pipeline could begin construction and be completed by 2023. Unlike other projects discussed here, Keystone XL has not truly broken ground. Rather than a decision, this was a federal mandate. TC Energy could still back out even if it receives court approval. As illustrated quite often in recent years, just having regulatory agency permits in hand doesn’t mean they will not get thrown out mid construction.

The pitch for Line 3 continues to be simply just doing some work on the aging Line 3 Pipeline from Alberta to Wisconsin. Originally put into service more than fifty years ago, why not remove and replace existing infrastructure to improve flow while reducing spill risk at the same time? Enbridge began work on the project in 2014; it was originally slated to be finished in the second half of 2017. While the project did win approval from the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (“MPUC”) in June of last year, roughly one year later the Court of Appeals ruled that the environmental impact study did not check into the risks associated with a spill into the Lake Superior watershed. This has delayed permits until MPUC puts forth the effort to assuage those concerns. This has pushed project completion out far into 2020. It’s a frustrating situation as the Canadian section and the portion in Wisconsin is already complete. Once done, capacity would rise 350kpbd.

Trans Mountain Expansion – originally owned by Kinder Morgan – was pitched even earlier than the Line 3 upgrade. A brainchild of Richard Kinder back in 2012, the project targeted a 2017 start date. It was – or should have been – a relatively easy project, running a parallel pipeline from Alberta to British Columbia, adding 590kpd of capacity. After years of delays, Richard Kinder dumped the problem onto the Canadian government itself, selling the assets for $3,400mm. While Trans Mountain continues to lumber along, the current British Columbian government despises the project and will likely to take its sweet, sweet time on permitting. Even optimistic projections have the project online by late 2022. That’s more than five years late.

It’s a depressing situation. With Line 3 at least a year and a half away and Trans Mountain Expansion / Keystone XL both now long term stories, there just isn’t any short term fix to the problem. Yes, there might be some incremental capacity additions here or there in the short term, such as Enbridge increasing the capacity on its Express Pipeline via drag reducing agents. At the end of the day, without a big project Canadian producers have to settle for crude by rail. Differentials are not going anywhere.

Takeaways

Pipeline constraints continue to be a sore spot for producers north of the border and will continue to be like this for some time. Names like Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ), Cenovous Energy (CVE), Frontera Energy (FEC), and others will continue to be dogged by it. While I think there is a great case to be made for undervaluation relative to United States shale, particularly once weighing decline rates and breakevens, that has existed for a very long time. I do think investors tend to underestimate the potential impact of an unsupportive government on operations. That is, after all, one of the reasons why Devon Energy (DVN) sold its Canadian business to Canadian Natural Resources at the supposed “bottom”. It's an interesting conundrum for the market to deal with.

