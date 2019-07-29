Canadian Dollar Being Pushed Higher

With recent indications from the Federal Reserve and ECB that quantitative easing is set to continue, I see this situation continuing.

Back in June, I made the argument that while the Canadian dollar has been seeing appreciation against the greenback, this is likely to be temporary. The reason for my argument largely centered around the fact that the currency had been recovering due to tariff relief on Mexican goods by the United States, which in turn was a positive signal for future trading relations with Canada.

That said, the CAD/USD has continued to climb in the past month - up to 0.7578 at the time of writing.

Source: dailyfx.com

In this regard, it looks as though I might have misjudged the strength of the CAD/USD. What specifically is driving the currency higher? Moreover, could we expect that the currency will rise further?

It would appear that a significant reason behind this has to do with the fact that both the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank have signaled their intention to further cut rates, while the Bank of Canada has stated that it does not have an intention of following suit.

As a result, the Canadian dollar has been rallying. However, the flip side of this situation is that a strong loonie would make exports more expensive on international markets. With household debt levels in Canada still remaining high, exports account for a large part of economic growth in Canada, and the central bank will be keen to sustain exports for this reason - even if it means lowering interest rates to induce loonie depreciation.

Therefore, while the Bank of Canada is holding out on cutting rates, there could be a point at which the loonie becomes overly expensive, and this "forces the central bank's hand", so to speak. With this being said, the fact that Canada is not following suit with the U.S. and Europe in terms of quantitative easing is likely to push the loonie higher.

Moreover, in spite of high debt levels, the Canadian economy is in fact improving. For instance, a rebound in oil output saw GDP rise by 0.3% in the most recent quarter, which marks the strongest two-month increase since the end of 2017. A significant portion of such growth was indeed driven by the oil sector, with other sectors remaining flat. What is concerning is that manufacturing saw a decline of 0.8% in April, which marks the biggest one-month drop in the past two years.

While growth in oil output alone cannot sustain Canada's GDP growth over the long-term, growth shows no signs of letting up in the meantime, and the fact that interest rates in Canada show no sign of declining implies that the loonie is likely to rise further.

In light of the recent shifts in U.S. and EU central bank policy, I take the view that the loonie stands to rise further from here. I see it as likely that the CAD/USD will rebound to its prior high of 0.765, and a breakout above the 0.77 mark over the next couple of months is quite plausible.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.