Weibo: A Unique Social Network In China
About: Weibo Corporation (WB)
by: Aiden Research
Summary
Weibo has seen ads revenue slowing down, but the fact that their KA ads revenue grew fast shows their unique value proposition to brand marketers.
Weibo’s relationship with Alibaba ensures their future SME ads revenue.
A recent blockbuster shows Weibo’s uniqueness in China’s social network market.
Investment Thesis
We believe Weibo’s current share price presents a good entry opportunity for such a unique social network platform.
Ads Revenue Slowing Down, but Not All Bad
The slowdown of Chines economy hit internet