New Age Beverages: A Good Level To Cover A Short But Not One To Buy Yet

I have written two articles in the past year on New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV), suggesting to short or sell the stock immediately after it pops. This was follow up on one bullish article I wrote on the company back in 2015 when it was known as American Brewing and just a small fraction of what it has become today. My initial target price back in September 2018 was $2 to $3, but for anyone who has not yet covered a short, I think now is an ideal time to do so as the stock has quietly fallen under $4 during the summer doldrums.

Data by YCharts

NBEV is a volatile high-flier that is a prime target for news or an industry-fueled run that can turn the stock from ice cold to red hot in a flash. I would wait for the $2's or for Q2 results before considering a long position because the company still has a lot of growing to do before becoming a fundamentally solid play and it has an open $100 million shelf offering. Though it has taken steps in the right direction when you compare it to its shape back in 2015.

The jury is still out on if NBEV is a "cannabis" stock as it aggressively pursues the CBD-infused and alternative beverage spaces. But it certainly behaves like one with its volatile trading generally in-line with other cannabis small caps and an exploding share count. NBEV's shares outstanding is 75.3 million, up nearly sixfold from its days as American Brewing four years ago. To be fair, much of that dilution has been due to the company going on a major acquisition spree that has led to some impressive revenue growth figures.

Net revenues grew over 400% from $11.6 million to $58.3 million for Q1, though the operating loss grew from $2.6 million to $8.5 million. So the company still has a long way to go in proving to the market that it can actually pull a profit in the very crowded and competitive beverage space by buying every brand it can get its hands on and hoping something will stick in the eyes of the consumer. Q2 results will be coming out in a couple of weeks. If it shows continued steps in the right direction, that could also be a bullish catalyst.

While I have some reservations over NBEV's roll-up business model, this is one of the major reasons for shorts to consider covering while the stock is quiet. The company has had no shortage of news releases that created hype around the stock and temporary price spikes that are ideal for shorting after the fact, but not so ideal when getting caught as the price rises. Another catalyst could come at any time. Someone who is bearish on the company can always cover now and re-short after a news-based spike. Cannabis and CBD-infused regulatory battles are going back and forth, though it likely favors the industry in the long term. So favorable political and legal developments for the industry at large would also have a positive impact on NBEV. Then it would be up to the company to prove it can actually sell its Marley brand CBD-infused products, instead of hypesters and permabulls telling me that it will be able to sell lots and lots of this brand as soon as it can because it has the name and lifestyle of a dead celebrity attached to it.

Short interest on NBEV has remained fairly steady at over 20 million shares through 2019, even as the stock price and volume has declined throughout the summer:

Average daily volume has tanked to 3 million shares since mid-May while the stock has dropped from over $6 to less than $4. As a result, the days to cover metric has increased to nearly 10 from less than 2 at the start of the year. The combination of lower volume and many shorts who have considerable paper profits increases the likelihood of a squeeze to occur.

NBEV is a volatile stock that is prone to sudden spikes and has a 30% short interest. While it might not justify a long based on fundamentals just yet, it is certainly a risky short when it could wake up from its summer slumber at any time. My advice is to traders would be to cover any short and wait on the sidelines for a potential spike to short into again or a decline under $3 to consider a long position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.