A10 Networks: Lack Of Execution Has Negatively Impacted Valuation; Reduction In Expenses Or Sale Needed

We note recent activist engagement by ViexCapital Advisors and share similar views regarding the need for improvement in the operating model or exploration regarding a strategic sale. However, we believe additional activists may be needed to unseat current Founder, and Chairman, Lee Chen.

Over the last five years, A10 Networks has generated a five-year average adjusted EBIT margin of -4.2%. Over the same period, on a combined basis, comparable companies reported 31.5%.

Introduction

Following years of meaningful valuation underperformance, we believe the time is now for A10 Networks (ATEN) management to affect change or be replaced.

Since the company's IPO in March 2014 thru 2018 (five-year period), A10 Networks has generated negative adjusted EBIT margins three years, essentially flat one year, and a high point of +3.5% in 2017. Over the same timeframe, comparable companies have generated adjusted EBIT margins over +30%, excluding 2014, which still equaled a combined average adjusted EBIT margin of +28.2%.

The significant levels of spending over the last five years has generated limited revenue growth since its March 2014 IPO. From 2014-2018 A10 Networks management has spent $947.5 million in adjusted operating expenses, generating revenues of $1,070.7 million. This equates to an adjusted OPEX/Revenue percentage of +88.5%. We don't believe this level of historical spending can be justified, nor should it be allowed to continue in future years.

Over the five-year period, current and former management have sold roughly 1.5 million shares, or 41.9% of the awards during 2014-2018, excluding shares from IPO or purchased in the open market. If one were to assume that former executives have sold their previously awarded shares, then the sales percentage of awards would increase to 66.2%.

We see our future estimated operating model as a map for management. If the assumptions are not achievable in the views of A10 networks management, then we believe a sale is warranted, to gain operating leverage under a larger company, and more importantly enhance shareholders' returns.

Negative 5-Year Average Adjusted EBIT Margins are the Function of Excessive Spending

Since the company's IPO in March 2014 thru 2018 (five-year period), A10 Networks has generated negative adjusted EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) margins three years, essentially flat one year, and a high point of +3.5% in 2017. Over the same timeframe, comparable companies have generated adjusted EBIT margins over +30%, excluding 2014, which still equaled a combined average adjusted EBIT margin of +28.2%. We see 2018 adjusted operating expenses of $208 million, potentially 4x higher than what we believe necessary to support the company's 2018 revenue base of $232.2 million. We believe annual adjusted operating expenses should be closer to $50-55 million, which would, in turn, generate adjusted EBIT margins similar to comparable companies.

The significant spending over the last five years has generated limited revenue growth since its March 2014 IPO. From 2014 to 2018 A10 Networks management has spent $947.5 million in adjusted operating expenses, generating revenues of $1,070.7 million. This equates to an adjusted OPEX/Revenue percentage of +88.5%. We don't believe this level of historical spending can be justified, nor should it be allowed to continue in future years.

Along with management's excessive levels of spending, during 2014-2018, A10 Networks generated a five-year revenue CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of +5.3%, which underperformed much larger revenue-based comparables who generated a five-year revenue CAGR of +7.6%. The smallest competitor by market capitalization, NetScout Systems (NTCT), delivered a five-year revenue CAGR of +20% which significantly outperformed A10 Networks. Thus, with spending levels as a percentage of revenues significantly higher than comparable companies, or many public companies, A10 Networks was still unable to generate revenue growth which meaningfully outperformed industry peers.

Negative Return on Equity Since IPO, Suggests Lack of Management Execution

In conjunction with excessive spending and slower revenue growth versus comparable companies, A10 Networks has delivered shareholders negative return on equity of -18.24% based on a five year average. Return on Equity can often be viewed as a measurement of management execution. Over 2014-2018, on a combined basis, comparable companies generated an average five-year Return on Equity of +29.26%. Based on the average, A10 Networks is underperforming peers by 47.50%. In our opinion, we believe new management is needed, primarily the role of Chief Executive Officer. We would also note the role of Vice President of Marketing saw three individuals hired during 2014-2018, with two having since departed A10 Networks. The role now has its third individual over the last five years. We believe the role of Vice President/Marketing may be a role that is not needed which could remove spending relating to this position. Given its lack of execution, demonstrated by negative Return on Equity returns, along with issues related to spending, and revenue growth, we believe a change in company direction and management is likely needed.

Given Significant Underperformance Relative to Comparables, Stock and Option Awards Maybe Excessive; Named Executive Officer Share Sales Troubling

Given the significant underperformance relative to comparable companies, across multiple metrics, one would assume that management compensation would reflect these factors. However, during 2014-2018, excluding shares converted at IPO, or bought in the open market, A10 Networks has awarded stock and options equaling shares of ~3.5 million. Our share award total includes options which are well in the market given the current stock price ~$7.50. We believe this seems excessive as it would assume at current share levels, executive compensation from stock and option awards equal $26.3 million. Given the company's reported 5y averages of negative Return on Equity, slower revenue growth, and industry-low adjusted EBIT margins, we see this level of compensation as unwarranted.

Even more troubling than what we view as potentially excessive stock and option awards, has been the sale of these awards by current and former named executive officers during 2014-2018, following the company's IPO in March 2014. Over the five-year period, current and former management have sold roughly 1.5 million shares or 41.9% of the awards during 2014-2018. If one were to assume that former executives have sold their previously awarded shares, then the sales percentage of awards would increase to 66.2%.

A10 Networks' shareholders have seen significant underperformance of share price since the company's March 2014 IPO, but management compensation has not seemed to suffer along with shareholders during the same five-year period.

Viex Capital Advisors Have Engaged ATEN Management, We Believe Additional Activist Investors May be Needed to Enact Change

An article published by Barron's noted the recent engagement by Viex Capital Advisors, in an activist role, with A10 Networks management. We applaud and share similar ideas with Viex Capital Advisors, primarily requests to accelerate improvements in the operating model or pursue a strategic transaction. In our opinion, a reconstitution of A10 Network's current Board will likely be needed to effect necessary change. Several members of the Board have served for the entire period as a public company, with CEO, Lee Chen, remaining Chairman. Given Mr. Chen's stake in the company's outstanding shares exceeds 10% (~13.3% per recent filings), it may difficult to make changes necessary, or pursue strategic sale, with him remaining in the current Chairman role.

Thus, we believe additional activist investors may need to join Viex Capital Advisors' campaign, which we believe is well warranted and meaningfully overdue. Given its size, we don't see leading activist investor Starboard being interested, but we believe other small-cap activists should look at A10 Networks given the potential upside in the company's valuation driven by operating model reforms or potential future sale.

Reduction in Operating Expenses Could Generate Adjusted Margins More In-Line with Peers

Source: Historical 2018 figures provided by Sentieo Data, Grinder Capital Estimates (as of July 26, 2019)

We see need for cost rationalization, and focused spending on key long-term growth initiatives, as a driver of higher longer-term valuations for shares of A10 Networks. Current consensus estimates through 2020 suggest adjusted EBIT margins may reach ~5%, with spending levels only ~10% below reported 2018 adjusted OPEX of $208 million in 2019, and OPEX spending resurging again in 2020. This suggests to us that the company may be incapable of operating as a stand-alone entity.

If A10 Networks management believes it should remain a stand-alone company, we recommend an accelerated reduction in adjusted operating expenses. With a potential future revenue growth rate of ~5%, we still are able in our operating estimates, to increase adjusted EBIT margins towards average combined levels generated by industry peers.

Management may also need to move away from the development of hardware-based solutions, or a sale of this product line, to focus on the company's software-based products and services, which likely offer much higher margin profile. In our opinion, there has been no justification for the spending reported during 2014-2018, on an adjusted basis, given the lack of management execution and limited revenue growth.

We see our future estimated operating model as a map for management. If the assumptions are not achievable in the views of A10 Networks' management, then we believe a sale is warranted, to gain operating leverage under a larger company, and more importantly enhance shareholders' returns.

Conclusion

Since the company's IPO in 2014, it seems that executives have seen significantly more benefits than A10 Networks' shareholders. The company needs to continue its work with Viex Capital Advisors, and potentially other activists, to generate a plan which accelerates cost reductions to achieve margins more in-line with comparable companies, thus significantly increasing market valuation. It is our view, if such reductions are unachievable, or not instituted in a timely fashion, the only remaining option to enhance shareholder returns would be a strategic sale.

Investors should utilize our A10 Networks report as a tool in their overall research process. Grinder Capital is not recommending investors buy or sell securities based on this report. Investing involves risk.

Appendix

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATEN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors should utilize our A10 Networks report as a tool in their overall research process. Grinder Capital is not recommending investors buy or sell securities based on this report. Investing involves risk.



Statements represent the opinion of Grinder Capital, LLC.