Social Capital: Breaking Into The Final Frontier

Virgin Galactic has built up the infrastructure to support its space tourism business, including recent milestones of achieving flight wings from the FAA and committing to the New Mexico-based Spaceport.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings (IPOA) is a special purpose acquisition corporation (SPAC) that was formed in 2017 in Palo Alto, California. SPACs help to provide an alternative, often cheaper, method to take companies public. IPOA recently filed for a qualifying transaction to take Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic ("VG") venture public through a merger agreement announced in July 2019. This transaction put a private enterprise valuation on the venture of $1.5B, with IPOA owning 49% of the company and Virgin retaining 51%. This article takes a look at Virgin Galactic, the nature of the deal to go public with IPOA and the potential valuation of the public entity.

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic’s main business goal has been to develop a space infrastructure to enable the sale of space flight “experiences” to high net worth individuals. The company has made a lot of headway on the feasibility of this endeavour in the last year. On December 13, 2018, they launched a crewed space flight into space in Spaceship Two, the first human launches out of the US since 2011. This resulted in the awarding by the FAA in February 2019 of commercial wings to the two pilots, which are awarded to those that fly above an altitude of 50 miles (80 km), one standard for having made a space flight. The FAA has very strict restrictions to awarding these wings, which may give Virgin Galactic a competitive advantage over Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ space company who has yet to launch a manned space flight. SpaceX has also begun tests with its “Space Hopper” to support eventual manned space flights but these are still very early in their development.

VG it is utilizing a number of unique designs to enable commercial space flights:

Virgin Galactic is the anchor tenant in a taxpayer paid for Spaceport America, located in New Mexico, USA, with nominal lease fees until they begin to commercially operated. Although somewhat controversial, this support has helped VG minimize some of its support costs:

VG has two main divisions to it: The Space Company develops the hardware to enable human space travel while Virgin Galactic will operate these shuttles and provide the end user experience.

VG has wisely targeted their business at high net worth individuals. This may be unpalatable to many in the current financial environment where it seems that the rich get richer and the poor get poorer, but it is a great market segment to be focused on. There has also been a real trend towards “experiences” among their total addressable market for VG’s space flights. In their deal presentation filed with the SEC, VG makes the case that there is a significant number of potential customers, which expands significantly as the price per spaceflight drops. This stands to reason but are simply projections based on really an untapped market. VG has attracted over 600 customers who have put down a total of $80m in deposits towards this venture so they have been able to gather some price data at their current estimated operating costs.

VG has modeled out its income statement for 2020 through to 2023:

The company plans to be earning revenue with live space flights in Q4 2020, just over a year from now. With deposits in hand, the company has some view to its revenues in 2020 and 2021 but beyond that it is a relatively common “hockey stick” type business. I am willing to give some benefit of the doubt to Sir Richard Branson as he has a long history of not just successful entrepreneurship but also knowing when to pull the plug on a venture.

The Deal

IPOA and its founder Chamath Palihapitiya agreed to make an investment of $808m in total to obtain 49% of VG. Palihapitiya had a significant founder’s stake in IPOA to begin with; his additional $100m investment at $10 per share gives him a 14% stake in the company. He will also be named Chairman of IPOA as a public entity. He has been at several successful SV companies in leadership roles including Facebook, AOL and Winamp and with his fund Social Capital is well versed in current market conditions.

IPOA will have significant insider motivations with Palihapitiya’s 14% and Virgin’s 51%, which should align management with IPOA’s shareholders. The deal mechanics are outlined in the slide below:

$300m of the newly injected funds will be cashed out to existing VG shareholders to allow them to monetize some of their holdings, with an estimated $460m remaining in the company to serve as working capital to support the company as it builds its business.

Valuation

This is really a very difficult task at this time. IPOA is pre-revenue but has taken customer deposits and is projecting some revenue in 2020, escalating up to $600m in 2023. Blue Origin has very little data available as a true comparative as it is well behind VG at this point.

We do have publicly available information about SpaceX. SpaceX is involved in the space industry but is largely focused on supporting government work rather than commercial space tourism. It is working on its Space Hopper technology which would support manned space flights, along with its Crew Dragon, but both of these are not near to commercialization.

SpaceX does have a wealthy customer base, albeit government compared to high net-worth, as well as some valuation metrics. SpaceX has been raising money regularly over the last year, with its most recent raise valuing the company at $33.3B. Recent estimates have the company generating $2.0B in revenue in 2018 which would put it at a price to sales of 16.7x. CEO Elon Musk has made statements indicating it expects to generate $25B in revenue by 2025 based on revenue from its satellite array Starlink, among other things. I don’t believe this to be a reliable projection at this point as it is five years in the future, combined with Musk’s history of bold and missed projections related to his more terrestrial company, Tesla (TSLA). SpaceX has also been generating revenue for the last number of years, while IPOA will only start to generate revenue in 2020.

As a comparative, we could discount back the $600m in revenues in 2023 using a potential cost of capital. SpaceX raised funds at Libor + 4.25%, which would give a rough discount rate of 6.5% at current rates. This would give a present value of those future revenues of $466m. If we use it at the rate of return the company with revenue rising from $31m to $600m, this would generate a growth rate of 68.5% and a present sales value of just $74m. This imperfect effort attempts to give some current value of the growth trajectory. Per IPOA’s presentation, they expect to generate EbITDA at a rate of over 40% at that time; SpaceX is roughly breakeven at its current $2.0B revenue run rate. Given the different businesses, but clear potential for great profitability, I am going to continue with this discounted 2023 revenue run rate as a comparative.

With an EV of $1.5B projected for IPOA, this would leave the company at a price to sales multiple of 3.2x its discounted 2023 revenues at the debt rate; at the growth rate it would be 20.2x. This is clearly a very wide range of valuations, which is the biggest issue in trying to assign value to IPOA. SpaceX is the most mature of these companies, having generated revenue for some time, and its valuation sits nearer the top of these two scenarios. Given the potential for clear economies of scale with IPOA, it would appear to be a more attractive proposition at this point, despite the potential unknowns going forward.

The Takeaway

The reality is that IPOA is a “hopes and dreams” investment at this point. I attempted to proof out a valuation for it above and I believe, assuming the market is there, that it has a chance to be very profitable in the near future. Its costs are largely fixed, in that its Spaceship Two is already in place, along with a Spaceport to support its operations. This should allow significant economies of scale, assuming the company is able to exert pricing power with its high net-worth customer base. We also know that the majority owner has a long, successful track record of entering a variety of businesses and executing them profitably. All of these facts help to support a very good investment narrative.

It is possible that IPOA could be the next narrative stock. We have seen these types of equity successes across industries from meatless products like Beyond Meat (BYND) to cannabis like Tilray (TLRY) to security solutions like Crowdstrike (OTC:CRWD) to electric cars/solar panels like Tesla (TSLA). The skyrocketing private valuation of SpaceX also gives a good backdrop to a potential run on IPOA, especially with a valuation that could appear cheap by some metrics.

The reality is I don’t know how the market will respond. SPACs have had a somewhat checkered history as often times they acquire companies that have too much hair to IPO cleanly. I don’t believe that is the case here, largely due to VG’s management. There is some risk that the transaction may not close; in this case shareholders are entitled to receive $10.26 per share in cash, which is just below the current share price of $10.47. Essentially, this $0.21 per share risk level gives you the potential to see two near term catalysts:

Deal Close. I think this is not all that risky, though a failure is possible. Investor Re-Rating. This should take place relatively quickly upon closing. In all likelihood, IPOA will be out promoting the company; Palihapitiya is no stranger to making the rounds in the media, nor is Sir Richard Branson. With a float of some 68m shares, IPOA won’t have the chance at a run up like some of these companies have had due to very small float prior to lock-up expiration. It will be a question of whether investors buy the growth story and the attached narrative.

In the case of option 2, shareholders could easily bid shares up, especially with the forecasted growth of the companies:

One difference that makes it more difficult is that the supply of stock will not be as scarce for IPOA. In both TLRY and BYND, sliver portions of shares were initially released, with large lockups releasing more tradeable shares after the IPO. Although 65% of IPOA's shares will still be held by insiders, there will be 68.6m shares available to trade.

An additional risk is if IPOA starts to slip deadlines, especially immediately after deal close. If first revenue generation gets pushed back into 2021, if there are problems with the Spaceship Two or through regulatory via the FAA, these could easily prove a negative to shareholders. This is an advantage privately traded companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin will have, as they go through their growth process. I believe Virgin and Branson's strong operating history mitigates this risk somewhat, but it remains a potential risk.

The risk reward is very clear as IPOA is trading at close to its cash value currently. The investor excitement should also reveal itself very quickly if it will at all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPOA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.