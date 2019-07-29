Alibaba: Dual-Listing Dilution Analysis

A large acquisition is the most likely use of proceeds in my opinion.

The capital raise is likely to be a headwind to EPS growth as it is unlikely to generate enough earnings growth to offset the dilution in the near-term.

The news that Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) is preparing a secondary offering with a dual listing in HKSE (Hong Kong Stock Exchange) is a game changer for the stock. Recent filings with HKSE (unfortunately confidential filings) and an approved stock split make the listing a likely outcome for the near future.

In this article, I dive into the potential dual listing, the amount of dilution that would come with it, and how it impacts EPS. The article explores different outcomes based on different amounts of capital raised and stock price.

The actual amount of the public offering remains unknown as the filings with HKSE are confidential. The prevailing rumor is that Alibaba is preparing to raise the equivalent of US$20B. If Alibaba does raise $20B, as Bloomberg reported, it will be one of the largest capital raises in Hong Kong.

Caixin Global reported recently that the amount may be closer to $10B. The most recent news article by CNBC did not specify how much Alibaba is likely to raise.

The dual listing seems to be widely viewed as good for the stock because it will give Chinese and Hong Kong investors a direct access to invest in the stock. Since Bloomberg reported the rumor on June 13th, BABA is up approximately 11%, compared to the S&P 500 which is up ~4%.

The stock reaction is a signal the market is viewing the new issuance of shares positively. However, I believe investors should be a bit skeptical about the offering. The immediate impact on the stock once the rumor transforms into reality may not be all that great.

In conjunction with Altaba’s (AABA) approval of a liquidation in BABA shares, investors could shift their views about this capital raise as an overhang to the stock, which isn’t great for the stock price in the short term. Why is that?

Altaba’s liquidation and HKSE issuance means a good amount of Alibaba's shares will be supplied to the market, causing the “overhang” as short-term investors may simply decide to wait until the dust settles before playing the stock. Alibaba is looking to raise a big amount of capital, which means the supply of shares is likely significant.

In addition to the stock supply overhang, there is an immediate dilution of EPS and ownership that comes with the offering. Alibaba’s investment plan for the fresh capital remains a mystery since we don’t even know the actual amount of the offering. But it is possible BABA is raising cash for a large acquisition, which is the most likely scenario in my opinion.

What about using the money to pay down debt?

BABA could use the money to pay down debt, but this is a less likely scenario given debt is pretty low relative to the rumored size of the equity offering. Alibaba’s current bank borrowings (which can be due on demand) and its senior notes maturing in 2019 and 2021 amount to ~$5B. While it is possible Alibaba pays its near-term debt maturities, I don’t view that as a likely outcome.

Alibaba holds ~$28B of cash on hand, and total debt outstanding (including the $5B maturing in 2019 and 2021) stands at $20B. I think it is clear Alibaba is not raising this capital to lower financial leverage. Alibaba’s balance sheet is rock solid. Total debt is only 4% of total capitalization. In addition, Alibaba’s interest cost is ~4%, which isn’t large or burdensome.

As I wrote earlier, I believe the most likely outcome is that Alibaba is raising cash to make a large acquisition.

Putting $20B to work in acquisitions isn’t easy, and will probably take time. That means the profits from the fresh equity capital will probably take some time to flow through EPS.

The dilution that comes with the expected equity offering will depend on the actual number of shares issued, and the price of the stock, both of which are unknown. My estimates indicate the issuance could dilute shareholders by approximately 4-5%, if the $20B is raised. My calculations are below (based on three scenarios for the stock price):

The table below show different dilution outcomes if Alibaba raises less than $20B.

The dilution is the part of the offering that I feel most uncomfortable about because it can risk BABA's earnings estimates. As of right now, I don’t believe this dilution is embedded into earnings estimates because the amount of capital raise hasn’t been confirmed yet, and the filings remain confidential. But when the rumors turn into reality, the new share base will grow, which will be a headwind to earnings growth until Alibaba puts the cash to work.

As a shareholder of Alibaba, this analysis gives me understanding on the impact of the upcoming offering depending on where stock price is, and the amount of the equity raise. If Alibaba is raising $20B at a stock price closer to $150 (highlighted in red), then the 5% dilution is most impactful. However, if Alibaba is raising $5B at a stock price of closer to $200, the impact is minimal. It’s all relative.

The article written by Long-Term Business Investor does a great job showing the growth deceleration of Alibaba’s core business, along with a decline in margins. The equity offering won’t have an immediate impact on revenue growth or operating margins, but it will impact EPS growth since the new shares will be added to the numerator in the EPS calculation. So this will be another force that causes EPS growth deceleration.

However, if the proceeds are invested properly, it can be a tailwind to earnings growth and profit margins. Again, it’s all relative.

Investor conclusion

My objective for this article is to prepare myself and my readers on the upcoming equity offering. If Alibaba raises $20B (which seems the most likely outcome as that’s the most reported number), the 5% dilution isn’t good for EPS growth. However, a large acquisition with strong synergies could turn out to be good and accelerate EPS growth.

Nonetheless, the final amount and use of proceeds remain unknown. The confidential filings are not helping as it hides information from public investors. Therefore, I am not viewing this equity raise as good for the stock and feel incrementally more negative.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.