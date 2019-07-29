China: Navigating A High Stakes Tightrope

Beijing may be off to a strong start but staying on course is imperative.

Four key drivers of the gradual de-leverage and its manifestation in the post-2016 credit-GDP decoupling are discussed.

In dealing with its debt load, China is doing its own version of Petit's death-defying tightrope crossing.

Philippe Petit, the man who became world-famous for his death-defying high wire walk between the World Trade center's twin towers in New York once said: "To overpower vertigo - the keeper of the abyss - one must tame it, cautiously".

Young Petit's jaw-dropping performance is a perfect metaphor to explain how Chinese leaders are gently untangling their debt-fueled economy. One wonders if the Chinese policymakers have paid heed to the maestro's advice on how to handle such a delicate yet mammoth task.

In this article, I'd like to shed light on some of the key measures Beijing has taken in its effort to gradually de-lever the Chinese economy. To isolate the key drivers, there is no better place to turn to, in my view, than the post-2016 credit-GDP decoupling.

Over the last few years, credit growth, specifically M2, was considered as one of the primary indicators of the overall Chinese economy. However, the correlation between M2 and credit growth broke in 2016 or so when credit growth began to dip, while PMIs, Industrial Production, and overall growth continued their strong performance.

I believe the decoupling comes down to several factors - majority of the credit growth staying within the country, improved efficiency in credit allocation, credit weakness offset by a boost in fiscal spending, and the success of reform measures in increasing consumption in tier two and tier three cities.

Keeping More Capital Onshore

The key to 2017 when the divergence first appeared is this - credit deceleration occurred at a time when the capital account was further tightened, thus ensuring more capital stayed onshore. In recent past, when the capital account was more flexible, a portion of corporate earnings was moved offshore holdings by households and businesses.

However, once capital controls were tightened, money movement slowed down.

As capital became more difficult to move offshore, I believe more was reinvested domestically, resulting in a handy boost to earnings growth post-2016. Note the rapid recovery in 2016 and 2017 earnings (ex-financials) below.

Higher Credit Allocation Efficiency

Another significant factor that led to the correlation breakdown was improved credit allocation. While China has been faulted for its declining credit efficiency (measured by the Incremental Debt to Output Ratio), the trend has reversed, coincidentally, post-2016.

One of the key reasons for the improvement in credit efficiency has been the shift in spending away from commodity state-owned enterprises to the private sector. The private sector, (mostly) free from government conflicts and with a greater focus on productivity-enhancing technology, has improved allocation of capital, which has, in turn, helped improve the quality of growth.

The Fiscal Spending Offset

The third factor was the rise in fiscal spending to offset the credit slowdown. Per the IMF's "adjusted" fiscal deficit numbers, China's deficit has been the largest since the 2008 financial crisis.

While budgetary planning is done at the central level, the actual spending is carried out at the local level. A surge in land sales, along with the growth in size and value of land transactions in smaller cities, has played a crucial role in supporting growth - city governments earn a large portion of their revenue from land sales.

Within six months of the land auctions, the receipts of the sale become a part of the local government's fiscal revenues and are soon utilized as budgetary spending, establishing the link with fiscal revenue.

In the past, tier 3 city governments used Local Government Financing Vehicles (LGFVs) to finance projects or to fulfill funding shortages. But the revenue generated from land sales in smaller cities has limited the need for LGFV issuance.

As a result, the fiscal impulse at the city level has become more targeted and impactful. For one, local fiscal spending is under stricter watch than off-balance sheet expenditures generated by LGFVs and similar financing vehicles. The local government shift toward fiscal (land sales) from credit (LGFVs) will have a positive multiplier effect on the underlying economy. A fascinating study by Chen, Ratnovski, and Tsai supports this view:

We estimate a fiscal multiplier of 0.8 and a credit multiplier of 0.2 over 2001-2015...We find that, in contrast to the credit multiplier, the fiscal multiplier in China has recently increased to 1.4.

Reform in Lower-Tier Cities

Last but not least, China has implemented reforms across lower tier cities with two reforms in particular, sticking out - social benefits and wage reform.

Partly due to the lack of a "social safety net," the savings rate in China has always been very high - China saves 46% of GDP according to an IMF working paper, over 2x that of the US at 18.9% and the rest of the world at 26.4%.

As a large part of these savings go to healthcare, education, housing, and emergency needs, the government has specifically targeted housing, education, and healthcare through transfer payments. These payments are increasing at a rapid rate and are aimed at encouraging broad-based consumption.

Capacity reform driving workers toward higher value jobs and thus, wage growth, has been another key driver behind the increase in low-income consumption. According to recent data out of China, despite the intra-city wage inequality, average wages in lower tier cities are rapidly gaining ground on tier-one cities.

The likely reason behind this change is a massive number of workers moving from the commodity sectors post-reform to higher-paying jobs in the service sector - e.g., e-commerce and transportation. Many Chinese gig economy platforms (e.g. Didi Chuxing) have a significant portion of their workforce from the "old economy".

Conclusion

In sum, I believe four factors have been key drivers behind the decoupling of Chinese credit growth from economic performance - credit staying onshore, improved credit allocation, the fiscal spending offset, and reform measures, especially pertaining to lower tier cities.

The Chinese government has, thus far, largely succeeded in its first steps towards an ambitious goal - a gradual deleverage of a debt load built over decades.

But as Petit once said - "It is treacherous on a high wire to change your focus point." One would hope Beijing considers these words of wisdom as they build on a strong start.

