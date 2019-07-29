Twitter: Now My Favorite Social Media Stock

I am ready to shift my "top social media" pick from FB, which I now perceive to be exposed to too much risk, to TWTR.

This time I have to side with the market on its excitement over the health of Twitter's platform, reflected in impressive DAU and ARPU growth.

Little did it matter that Twitter missed 2Q19 EPS expectations by 14 cents, as the stock soared following the earnings release.

On July 26, ahead of the opening bell, social media giant Twitter (TWTR) did what is expected of a growth company in this sector: delivered impressive usage and advertising metrics.

As a result, revenues of $841 million increased by more than 18%, beating consensus estimates by about $13 million. Little did it matter that adjusted EPS lagged expectations by a sizable 14 cents, as the stock price shot up by nearly 10% during Friday's trading hours.

Credit: Observer

While I consider myself a value-biased investor usually concerned with margin expansion and bottom-line growth, this time, I have to side with the market on its excitement over the health of Twitter's platform. Monetizable DAU (daily active user) increased by a robust 14%, the most that it has since mid-2017. For reference, Facebook's (FB) comparable metric was up only 8% in the second quarter, while Snap Inc.'s (SNAP) widely-celebrated earnings report also unveiled DAU growth of 8% - only 3% in the more profitable North America region.

The good news did not end with improved usage, however. Twitter also disclosed substantial YOY increase in ad engagement, in part the result of better click-through rates across most ad formats. This is probably a byproduct of the company's investment in user experience, including product upgrades in home timelines and live video. Spammy and suspicious content also dropped by a reported 18% in the quarter, which I consider good news for UX and advertiser ROI.

The graph below illustrates how monetization of the user base played an important role in sending revenues higher. Although DAU increased only 11.5% in the more mature and profitable U.S. segment, revenues in the region advanced 24% above year-ago levels. ARPU (average revenue per monetizable DAU) improved by about $1.60 to $15.70 in the U.S., and by roughly $0.25 to $6.05 company-wide.

Source: montage using Twitter's shareholder letter

But how about the bottom line?

I was much less concerned about Twitter's bottom-line results this quarter, as I understand that the company needs to spend heavily in product development, security, and infrastructure (e.g. data centers) to ensure the long-term success of the platform. In a way, the 20% increase in headcount and 21% rise in opex can be seen as a positive indication of Twitter's commitment to growth.

As the platform gains scale, I expect cost pressures to subside and margins to expand once again - although probably not in the immediate term. In the end, the Street's current expectation for 11% EPS CAGR through the next five may prove to be overly conservative.

On the stock

I briefly turned bullish on TWTR in 2018, as I saw "unequivocal improvement in the company's fundamentals [that justified upbeat] expectations for future financial results" in February. But by this time last year, I found it impossible to defend a "buy" stance on a stock that had reached an exorbitant earnings multiple of 62x. Since my June 2018 downgrade to "hold", TWTR has lost 10% of its market value - but I think the stock is ready to climb once again.

Data by YCharts

My rationale is simple: the company's fundamentals, especially in what pertains to revenue drivers, once again look as good as they have been in a while. But this time, the stock trades at a current-year P/E of 39.8x that, if not a bargain, seems to be much more palatable.

Twitter is likely to thrive as a social media and news sharing platform, regardless of what specific topics of interest happen to be trending online - from sports events to elections and everything in between. With gains of scale, margins should improve, and the impact from top-line growth should trickle down to EPS.

That said, I am ready to shift my "top social media" pick from FB, which I now perceive to be exposed to too much risk (including regulatory scrutiny) given its stock's valuation, to TWTR.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.