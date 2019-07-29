African Swine Flu Is Not A Good Sole Reason To Buy Tyson

While there are several good reasons to be bullish on Tyson, buying at these valuations due to African Swine Flu alone is risky.

As it relates to Tyson specifically, the situation is rather nuanced, and huge revenue and margin windfalls should not be taken as a given.

Much has been said about African Swine Flu epidemic in China, which has demolished global pork supply, and the potential implications for meat packers/producers.

Having read several articles on SeekingAlpha that include reference to African Swine Flu (ASF) and it's potential implications for Tyson Foods (TSN), I realized that much of the discussion lacked nuance and depth. Many people are simply assuming that, as one of the worlds largest meat companies, Tyson will automatically have a huge boost to their business as they move to fill the gap in supply created by the flu. Even Credit Suisse thinks that ASF is going to move the needle significantly for Tyson, giving them a price target of $96, 18% above current trading levels. Tyson is one of my largest holdings, so I wanted to get to the bottom of this issue and determine whether or not ASF will in fact be a boon to the bottom line, as it appears most assume, or a bane, according to others. In short, I posit that ASF may have a moderate positive effect on TSN, but that it will not be substantial enough to warrant taking a large position in the companies stock at their currently elevated (near all time highs) valuation. Read on for a more thorough discussion of relevant details.

*Image from huffingtonpost.com

The Scope of the Issue

It is challenging to nail down specific numbers because there are many small producers in China. The industry isn't especially consolidated, so no aggregated numbers are reported. Estimates vary significantly depending on your source. Vox.com says that China has 440 million pigs, and of those 22% have been lost to the disease or from culling to try and stop the spread. Forbes reports that China has 350 million head and of those 1.16 million have been lost. A Reuters article states:

Experts estimate the disease will wipe out about a third of China’s pork production this year, or 18 million tonnes. That’s twice the amount of pork exported worldwide every year and enough to feed U.S. consumers for almost two years.

In Tyson's most recent investor day presentation, they claim that 20-35% of the Chinese herd could be lost, shrinking the global protein supply by 5%. And it's not just China:

There have been outbreaks of swine fever in Vietnam, Cambodia, Mongolia, North Korea and Laos. It has also already spread across parts of central and eastern Europe and even been found in wild boars in Belgium.

No matter where you look (and many sources claim that things are worst than reported), it's bad. Really bad. So bad that Noel White, Tyson CEO, took the time in his prepared remarks from the most recent quarterly conference call to say:

In my 39 years in the business, I've never seen an event that has the potential to change global protein production and consumption patterns as African swine fever does.

Again, the simplified argument is that everyone and anyone involved in the protein sector in the entire world, outside of China and surrounding effected areas, will be huge beneficiaries as they will move in to take the business left by all the food wiped out by ASF. Tyson is certainly a huge one of those players, but the situation is far more nuanced. Therefore, a huge profit windfall for Tyson in particular will be quite situational.

Swine flu will benefit producers, not packers and processors.

This point can't be emphasized enough. It is vital to understand that Tyson does not breed and grow the majority of their own hog supply. They employ buyers who purchase live hogs through contracts and on the open market for later processing (they do raise a small number of weanling swine for their own processing needs). That means that Tyson is left exposed to any price fluctuations on the live hog market. As supply is reduced due to ASF, the proportional increase in cost for live hog will result in higher raw material costs for Tyson. This will decrease the spread between the price Tyson buys the carcasses for and what price they can later sell the processed product, even as they implement their own price increases. They spoke to this point in the most recent conference call:

...we have seen pork prices start to move in reaction to ASF, but the hog prices have risen faster than what product prices have. ... as news of ASF became a little more widespread, the futures market made significant gains so futures were higher, and as a result, hog prices went up as well even though product prices didn't. So there can be periods of time that the live markets can leave product markets or vice versa. In this particular case, the live market did get ahead of the product market so there is a lag that is taking place right now. And then on the product market, I think you clearly understand that as right -- as prices rapidly rise on the input side, the price recovery, there's a lag in capturing it.

Price increases are hard to implement, hard for consumers to accept, and slow to flow through to the bottom line. Their is considerable lag time between commodity price fluctuations and finished product price adjustments. Also, meat is, in my opinion, very exposed to elastic demand. I have passed up buying meat at the grocery store because the price per pound was higher than I was willing to pay. If Tyson tries to pass on costs to the consumer, demand for their food will go down.

Their 2018 10K includes of a discussion of these matters in the risk factors:

Production and pricing of these commodities are determined by constantly changing market forces of supply and demand over which we have limited or no control. Such factors include, among other things, weather patterns throughout the world, outbreaks of disease, the global level of supply inventories and demand for grains and other feed ingredients, as well as agricultural and energy policies of domestic and foreign governments. Volatility in our commodity and raw material costs directly impact our gross margin and profitability. The Company’s objective is to offset commodity price increases with pricing actions over time. However, we may not be able to increase our product prices enough to sufficiently offset increased raw material costs due to consumer price sensitivity or the pricing postures of our competitors. In addition, if we increase prices to offset higher costs, we could experience lower demand for our products and sales volumes. Over time, if we are unable to price our products to cover increased costs, to offset operating cost increases with continuous improvement savings or are not successful in our commodity hedging program, then commodity and raw material price volatility or increases could materially and adversely affect our profitability, financial condition and results of operations.

This matter alone puts a wrench in the overall thesis that ASF will benefit Tyson due to increased demand and rising prices. Tyson is intensely exposed to those rising prices, so whatever increased volume they may realize for their finished products will be offset by what they had to pay to procure the raw material. Tyson management admitted to as much in their fiscal year 2020 second quarter conference call:

We expect our Prepared Foods input cost to increase in the third and fourth quarters as beef and pork prices rise on concerns of the African swine fever outbreak in China. Our plan is to recover these additional costs through pricing, but it will take some time.

All of the above is applicable also to beef, so even as populations replace pork with other meets and demand goes up there, the subsequent price increase in live cattle will hurt Tyson raw material prices.

The decrease in pork supply will increase demand for chicken

If pork is simply unavailable, people will look to other proteins to meet their wants and needs. Chicken, the original white meat, is common substitute for pork, and visa versa. There is a reason that most Chinese restaurants offer both sweet and sour pork and sweet and sour chicken. Their flavor profiles and fat content are similar. Tyson is poised to profit from an increased demand for chicken, as they do grow their own birds instead of buying on the open market. According to last years 10K, "...we produce nearly all our inventory of breeder chickens and live broilers... The primary raw materials used in our domestic chicken operations are corn and soybean meal used as feed". So unless corn and soybean meal rise proportionally to pork prices, Tyson can benefit from replacement demand for chicken in lieu of pork. Subsequent rise in prices from that demand will come without having to deal with higher raw material prices. This will be a tremendous benefit for Tyson chicken sales and margins. On this topic The European Commission, as quoted in a Reuters article, said:

Consumers will need to shift part of their pork consumption to other products. This should result in a higher demand for other proteins, particularly poultry meat.

But this issue isn't without its own set of nuanced complications. For example, the type of bird produced in the U.S. is not the type of bird that the Chinese are accustomed to. Responding to a question in the conference about how Tyson does have vertically integrated poultry capabilities and how that might be an opportunity, CEO Noel White said:

... you have the factor that the predominant form of chicken that's consumed in China is a yellow bird. It's not the white bird that we produce here. So it's a different type of product than what we're accustomed to. So it's not as though you can turn off pork and turn on poultry.

While the opportunity may certainly exist, it's not as simple as first may appear. In investments, few things are.

China forbids the import of hog treated with Ractopamine

Now here is the issue that many don't know about. Ractopamine is a feed additive that promotes lean muscle growth in animals. Simply stated, it helps hogs put on lean muscle quickly (but not without side effects), thereby increasing their food value. It is a rather controversial ingredient, with documented instances of ractopamine fed animals developing erratic behavior and physical deformities. Interestingly, one of these instances involves Tyson and their use of a ractopamine cousin in cattle:

Zilmax (zilpaterol) hydrochloride) another ractopamine cousin is widely given to U.S. cattle with sometimes disastrous results. The hooves of cattle given zilpaterol were “basically coming apart,” said Keith Belk, a professor of animal science at Colorado State University, who viewed photos of lame cattle at Tyson Foods Inc. slaughterhouse in southeastern Washington state in 2014, at a convention. Some of the animals were euthanized because of the effects.

An op-ed from LiveScience reports:

There are serious questions about ractopamine's safety. It belongs to a class of drugs, beta-agonists, that were developed to treat asthma and only adapted for animal use when they were shown to boost growth rates. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved ractopamine for use on pigs after just one human health study — an evaluation of six young, healthy men, one of whom dropped out because his heart began racing and pounding abnormally. Three years later, the FDA sent ractopamine's sponsor a 14-page letter, accusing the company of withholding information about the drug's "adverse animal drug experiences" and "safety and effectiveness." Shortly thereafter, the FDA required drug manufacturers to add this warning label: "Ractopamine may increase the number of injured and/or fatigued pigs during marketing. Not for use in breeding swine." [Memo to Congress: Protect Public Health, Not Toxic Chemicals (Op-Ed )] The FDA has linked ractopamine to nearly a quarter-million reported adverse events in pigs (more than half of those pigs were sickened or killed) — more than any other animal drug. These pigs became lame or unable to stand, started trembling, or suffered a host of other ailments.

Due to these many reports of ractopamine issues, China bans the use of it in their hogs and bans any imports where it was used. And they aren't alone. Russia and the entire European Union have similarly placed restrictions on ractopamine use and imports. The United States isn't so convinced of any issues, however, at least as it relates to effect on human health. It is estimated that 60-80% of any pork you find in a U.S. supermarket will have been treated with ractopamine, according to both articles quoted above. Canada and Mexico also allow its use. Their main defense is that ractopamine found in packaged meats poses no health threat to humans when found in low residual amounts, which the U.S. has set at no more than 50 parts per billion. Apparently, animal welfare isn't their primary concern.

The crux of all this is that Tyson, as a mostly U.S. based business, has no problem buying up ractopamine treated hogs. Therefore, most of the pork that they process is ineligible for export to China. The issue predates African Swine Flu. Back in 2014, the ractopamine issue, Tyson, and China were already in the news:

Tyson Foods is seeking alternative export markets for pork products, after China implemented a ban on the import of pork products from several of Tyson’s pork processing facilities. The USDA had earlier announced that China was barring pork imports from six U.S. processing plants and six cold storage facilities over the use of feed additive ractopamine, according to a Reuters report. China requires third-party verification that U.S. pork imports are free of ractopamine. Tyson Foods spokesperson Gary Mickelson told the news agency that the company was confident in the quality and safety of its pork products. Tyson is working with U.S. government officials to try to resolve the trade issue. “In the meantime, we’ll find other markets for our products,” said Mickelson.

This throws another massive wrench in the entire investment thesis for Tyson as it relates to the supply issues created by ASF. Tyson, for the most part, can't fill that void under current Chinese law. Tyson similarly treats cattle and poultry with growth hormones, and China has policies in place for those categories too. Tyson does have a label that consists only of pork product sourced from non-hormone treated pork, called Open Prairie, but it is only a sliver of their product offering. But it is one that could be leveraged. A 2016 Quartz article explains:

For now, Tyson and the pork board are framing this (no ractopamine) as a matter of consumer choice, not public health. “We believe in giving consumers options,” Tyson spokesperson Gary Mickelson told Quartz, calling animal welfare “extremely important”... While Tyson expects the new line to make up less than 5% of the company’s pork business, because of the company’s massive size, that could still be a lot of pigs. Tyson’s pork production facilities have a weekly capacity of 456,000 hogs, and operate, on average, at 88% capacity, for a total of about 20.9 million hogs processed a year, according to its most recent annual SEC filing. Five percent is more than a million hogs annually. (Tyson would not confirm Quartz’s calculations.)

According to another Reuters article, a hog farmer in Iowa who sells to Tyson claims that,

... his buyer at Tyson Foods Inc., the biggest U.S. meatpacker, was considering paying a premium for pork free of ractopamine...

Reuters apparently reached out to Tyson to verify, but...

“Citing competitive reasons, Tyson declined to comment on whether it pays farmers more for pigs raised without the feed additive or if it was offering premiums. The company told Reuters it was looking at diversifying its pork supply to include ractopamine-free hogs as demand expands.”

The problem with that is the raw material expense explained above. It's not going to take long for ractopamine free hogs to command a premium in the market. Tyson will have to pay dearly for that, making it costly to take advantage of the opportunity.

Competition will be intense, and Tyson simply isn't positioned to be exceptionally competitive. Smithfield foods, the largest U.S. pork producer, was purchased by a Chinese company back in 2013. Naturally, they are going to have the inside track to meet the demand. The Reuters article explains:

Rival U.S. pork producer Smithfield Foods, which is owned by China’s WH Group, already raises all of the hogs on its company-owned and contract farms without the drug. Traders and analysts said Smithfield was reconfiguring its U.S. processing operations to direct meat to China...

Other nations are quickly stepping in

Tyson is one among a herd of companies trying to get their pork to China. A June article from dialogochino explains the extent:

... (African Swine Flu) presents a trade opportunity for Latin America, as countries such as Argentina, Brazil and Chile prepare to increase or establish exports. “We’ll be sending our first shipments in July and keep on closing new deals continuously. We have three companies authorized to export to China and we want that number to grow,” said Guillermo Proieto, head of Argenpork, a consortium of pork exporting firms in Argentina. At between 2-3% imported pork is still fractional in China. The US was the main source, but has been replaced by European countries such as Germany and Spain in recent years. Chile is currently the fifth largest exporter of pork in the world. ChilePork, the national producers’ association has successfully deployed marketing strategies at trade fairs in Asia to boost recognition of their products. Pork production in Chile has grown from 59,000 tonnes in 1984 to the 534,000 today. Pork is now the fourth most exported product in the country. Over 60% of production is exported. China, recipient of 73,000 tonnes last year, the principal destination. Exports have also increased from Brazil. In May alone, exports were up 41% compared to 2018, from 47,700 tonnes to 67,200.

In total for 2019,

Brazil is expecting to increase shipments by more than 20% in 2019 to almost 800,000 tonnes thanks to Chinese demand, producer group ABPA has said.”

Europe is getting in on the action too:

...Cooperl, France’s top pork producer... expects to sell about 50,000 tonnes of pork to China this year... up about 20 percent from 2018, as some Chinese plants struggle to source enough hogs. Major British pork producer Cranswick said on Monday that comparable annual export volumes to its core eastern markets jumped 16%, as it benefited from higher prices after the spread of African swine fever.

Import relationships already exist between Europe and China due to the aforementioned ractopamine point. According to Reuters:

In recent years, the European Union has provided roughly two-thirds of China’s pork imports, excluding offal, with Germany, Spain, the Netherlands and Denmark the main suppliers, according to Chinese customs data.

In context of the current trade dispute with China, with U.S. pork imports being tariffed at 62%, these other nations are going to have a much easier time getting more of their product sold in Asia. More from Reuters:

The ongoing trade war between Beijing and Washington hit U.S. pork exports to China last year when its market share halved to 7% from 14% a year earlier, according to Chinese customs data.

This isn't a problem that just fixes itself if tariffs go away. These other nations already have the head start in establishing relationships with Chinese buyers for meat. Those buyers may not be inclined to switch if tariffs blow over. Tyson has lost the market share already, and it might not be easy to claw back. Between ractopamine and tariffs, Tyson has a ball and chain tied to each proverbial ankle.

China working to solve the problem

Expectedly, China is doing whatever is in their power to stabilize pork supply and pork prices. CNN reports that some measures include:

- Authorities are asking city governments to subsidize pig farmers and ensure that banks are offering credit to those entities along with affordable insurance policies.

- Local mayors will be held responsible for any quota shortfalls.

- City governments will be rewarded for facilitating the consolidation of butcher shops.

- 80 million yuan, or $11.6 million, is being set aside for these efforts

These measures notwithstanding, China knows they are in a dire situation. Allegedly, China has even allowed some of its companies to buy pork from U.S. producers tariff free.

All things told though, China is trying to mitigate negative effects, and Tyson will have to compete with those measures as they try to gain a foothold.

Tyson's response

Perhaps the biggest reason to not rush into Tyson just because of ASF is the fact that Tyson's own management team has had a measured, almost muted response thus far about the alleged opportunity. Here are some highlights of their comments about the issue. Note that they are cautiously optimistic:

"I'd say that the effect at this point is unknown. It has the potential to be a significant event. As you're well aware, African swine fever has existed in parts of Eastern Europe for a number of years. The fact that it's now in China and appears to be fairly widespread has the potential to make a significant impact. We've not seen that at this point. So unless it would become much wider spread than what it is today or if it would move into other global markets, then it could have a significant impact." - 2018 full year conference call "We do not have built into our forecast effects from African swine fever... It is difficult to predict when ASF might positively impact our Pork business." - Q1 2019 conference call "The potential financial impacts of ASF have not been included due to the uncertainty of the timing. Much is uncertain where ASF is concerned, but we are proactive in our preparedness as a global business and in a strong financial position that affords us the agility and opportunities that few other companies have. Broadly speaking, we expect the impact of ASF to be positive for Tyson." - Q2 2019 conference call

It strikes me how subdued their response has been thus far. Even in their investor presentation from June 20, of the 121 slides only one had anything to do with ASF. And even then, they spoke only to known effects, not on any impending opportunity for Tyson. Of all the reasons to not bet on Tyson just because of ASF, perhaps the almost quiet tone from Tyson management themselves is best of all. If they are careful, I would be too.

Valuation

Tyson is nearing all time highs, trading currently around $81 where the all time high set back in the end of 2017 was $84.30. They have had a tremendous run up YTD in 2019:

Nearly all valuation ratios are above their 5-year average:

*Image from Morningstar

For these reasons, I don't think there is any margin of safety investing in Tyson at these levels. Even with the potential of profit from ASF, the nuanced situation means that a huge future windfall is anything but guaranteed. Given the rapidly changing nature of the situation, I decided to run a couple valuation calculations using different assumptions to get an idea of possible end states. The table shows my results:

EPS 5 year growth rate P/E Stock Price in 2024 Annualized return 5% 14.22 (5-year average) $101 4.5% 10% 18 $162 15% 7.5% 15 $120 8%

*Data calculated by author

The first scenario assumes little to no benefit from ASF, and earnings growing at a mediocre rate, and the multiple tracks their current 5-year average. Obviously, the annualized returns here will lag the market. In the second scenario, with EPS growing substantially and thus earning a higher assigned multiple from the market, the returns will crush the market. Let it be known that a 10% EPS growth rate for a company of Tyson's size in the consumer staples sector is very high (and in my opinion unlikely). So what is probable? Something in between. I always like to set up left and right limits, worst case and best case scenarios in order get a range of realistic expectations. Splitting the difference between the two provides a most likely case. With a forward dividend yield of almost 2%, I think that TSN can yield a total return of 10% annualized over the next five years at a 7.5% EPS growth rate. That is roughly in line with long term market averages. Since my target rate of return is 12-15% (before dividends) for my portfolio, I would not consider buying at these levels. Requiring that minimum rate of return of 12% would give me a buy price of ~$68. Since my cost basis is around $66, I am happy holding here.

Conclusion

Tyson benefiting immensely from African Swine Flu is not a given. Though the opportunity may be tremendous, Tyson has a lot of hurdles to get over in order to realize needle moving gains. They have to procure meats not treated with hormones forbidden under Chinese law, they have to convince Chinese buyers to order from them in spite of tariffs, they have to compete with other nations and producers that don't face those obstacles, and they face procurement issues as their raw material costs will rise due to the crisis. They face challenges both in regard to realizing sales and maintaining reasonable margins from those sales. The biggest issue, in my opinion, is the tariffs. That is the only factor that TSN has no power to mitigate. So if a trade deal is struck and China opens up the gates (and as mentioned in my article, they may already be blinking), I think TSN will soar. I choose not to gamble on that matter, and will therefore not be buying at these levels, but am happy to hold.

*While I only address how Tyson in particular is implicated, all my discussion points should be considered for other meat producers like Pilgrims Pride (PPC), Sanderson Farms (SAFM), Hormel (HRL), BRF SA (BRF), BIQI International (BIQI), Bachoco (IBA), etc.

