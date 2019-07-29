Cheniere May Emerge As One Of Main Winners Of Current Trade Hostilities

The current changing global trade environment is often seen as a permanent step away from the globalization we experienced since the end of the Second World War. The US-China trade tensions are seen as especially worrisome, given that things have now seemingly gone further than perhaps most people expected. In this particular case, the economic interdependence or symbiosis is so pronounced that neither side seems to be actually trying very hard to deliver the blow needed to achieve a complete knockout. But it is nevertheless a re-calibration of economic relationships, which I believe that America will have not only with China but also with the EU and other partners. The process may have been started in the past few years, but it will take a long time to settle things. In the process, all sides will have to make some goodwill gestures. One of the easiest by far for America's main trading partners will be to agree to buy more US LNG. While I do believe that it will be a rough ride, Cheniere Energy (LNG) is perhaps the best-positioned company to benefit from such concessions.

Why LNG concessions will make sense for trade partners such as the EU and China

Before I start examining Cheniere's particular business position and financial situation, I want to very briefly explain why America's trade partners such as the EU or China will find it convenient to agree on facilitating more US LNG imports, as opposed to some other potential concessions. China needs the natural gas in order to reduce emissions to a level that meets some minimum health standards, especially in its heavily populated, industrialized Eastern Shore area. It has to do this while energy demand is still expanding. In order to achieve this, it is involved in expanding clean energy sources, such as wind and solar, as well as nuclear, which does not emit greenhouse gasses. But none of that will be enough without a robust plan to replace burning coal with cleaner burning natural gas.

Source: EIA

As we can see from the chart, while nuclear, wind, and solar will play a major role in keeping up with growing demand, without a significant increase in natural gas consumption, there will be no curbing of coal use. In fact, I think China is looking at a far more ambitious cut in coal use going forward than the chart suggests. Pipeline imports from Russia and Central Asian states, as well as domestic sources of gas, will help achieve China's goals, but LNG imports will help not only with volume but also with source diversification, and therefore increased supply security. This is why China will not mind increasing us LNG imports.

The EU story is far more straightforward. It already imports massive amounts of natural gas. Its main supplier is Russia. Its second largest supplier is Norway, which is likely to see a peak and decline in production sometime next decade. Domestic producers such as Netherlands are also seeing a steep decline in production. An increase in LNG imports will be seen as politically convenient, as a way of showing that the EU is working hard to reduce its reliance on Russian gas imports, even as it will continue to increase that reliance.

Cheniere well-positioned for greater global LNG demand, but financial situation somewhat troubling

As I pointed out in many articles I wrote about Shell (RDS.A), one of the most attractive features of the company is its dominant position it has in LNG capacity. I personally think that LNG will play a very prominent role in rising global natural gas demand, as we continue to move away from coal, and there is also growing demand for gas in the global petrochemical industry as well as other applications such as in transport. LNG is the only viable option to get some supply flexibility, given the otherwise rigid but cheaper pipeline supply dominance. Unlike Shell, Cheniere is a pure LNG company. In other words, there are no other considerations associated with it, aside from LNG production and exports.

I do have some reservations about the longer term prospects of Cheniere's business model, mostly having to do with its fortunes being tied to the US shale gas industry. In the shorter to medium term, things are looking bright as far as profits as well as growth prospects go. For the first quarter of this year, revenues increased by only 1% compared with the same quarter from last year. LNG export volumes, however, increased by 27%, meaning that there is a pricing decline issue, which affected its revenue growth. We should keep in mind that pricing can, and at times will, work in the opposite direction, meaning that there will be quarterly and annual numbers which will be boosted by both volume growth and pricing growth simultaneously.

Despite the decline in revenue per volume sold, Cheniere continued to produce a net profit, with net earnings at $141 million, on revenue of $2.3 billion. What this means is that profit margins remain at above 6%, despite the falling revenue per unit of LNG sold. In other words, this company is likely to see solid profit margins going forward, because a further deterioration in LNG prices is not very likely to occur, in the absence of some great calamity.

Source: EIA

As the chart shows, LNG has seen better days in the past decade. Prices are currently rather depressed. If there is any good news in this chart, it is that prices do not seem to have much lower to go from here. In other words, this is most likely as bad as it gets. Therefore, things can either stay the same, or get better from here in this regard.

It is on the other end, namely LNG production costs, where Cheniere may get squeezed within a few years. It goes without saying that its business model is heavily dependent on cheap natural gas produced in the US, courtesy of the shale boom. US natural gas prices have been very low. In fact, they are so low that many shale gas producers are having a hard time making ends meet. We need to look no further than one of the most prominent shale gas producers, namely Chesapeake Energy (CHK), which as I pointed out in a recent article, is having a very hard time making ends meet. The financial hardship continues even after Chesapeake making some significant efforts to reduce its reliance on natural gas production and grow its oil production side of the business. Current natural gas prices may work very well for the likes of Cheniere but are not adequate even within the context of drillers currently exploiting mostly prime drilling areas. As I pointed out in a recent article, those prime drilling sites are fast becoming scarce, and dwindling, and therefore, we will need to see oil & gas prices, which will be adequate to support the drilling industry in tackling less profitable acreage, or alternatively, we will see the beginning of production declines rather soon. In fact, the party has only lasted this long, due to financial markets trusting in industry claims of profitability prospects for far longer than the actual evidence suggests they should have. There is now more and more evidence that the market and investors are finally waking up to the financial realities of shale, which is reflected in a sustained decline in drilling activities across the entire shale patch. What this means for Cheniere is that it will most likely have to pay more for the natural gas it is purchasing for liquefying and exporting.

The final aspect of Cheniere's overall position within the US LNG export industry is its overall footprint. In the latest quarter, it loaded 284 TBtus, or 5.34 million tonnes of LNG. In terms of cubic feet, it amounts to 273,913 million, meaning that Cheniere will surpass this year the entire volume that the US exported last year, of 1,083,118 million cubic feet. US LNG exports are set to double this year. Global LNG exports for 2018 reached 316 million tonnes, so Cheniere is set to be a significant player this year, with perhaps about 6-7% of the global market.

EU, Chinese, and other customers may agree to pay higher LNG price, just to appease American trade demands

While there is little doubt in my view that US natural gas prices are headed higher in the next few years, I also think that there is no reason to assume that Cheniere will absorb all the extra cost. In fact, LNG customers around the world will most likely make an effort to maintain US LNG imports, even if it means paying higher prices, just because of the new global trade environment we are in. It will be seen as a means to show continued goodwill, thus avoiding deteriorating trade conditions with the US. This will likely be the case regardless of future US election results going forward.

I do have reservations about this stock, such as the fact that its interest expenses are currently taking up almost 12% of revenue, or about the fact that it is relying on cheap natural gas that is driving shale drillers into the poorhouse, which in theory is not sustainable. I also think that the current trade environment will favor this stock, which should not be ignored by the market. Whether it will be ignored or not, the trend should help with this company's revenue growth as well as profitability prospects, which will show up in the financial results, so it does not matter whether the market will get ahead, or whether it will follow as financial results will guide it, because in the end, financial results will have the final say.

