Hudson Ltd.: Patience Required

Hudson Ltd. (HUD) had its IPO last year and saw a strong start, with the stock rising 60% right out of the gate in the first six months it was publicly trading. Unfortunately, this trend came to an abrupt halt, and the stock has gone from putting in new highs to bumping up against 52-week lows. This change in momentum is not surprising, given that the company has seen a material slowdown in its revenue growth rates, down from a high of 15% in Q2 2017 to low single-digit rates for the past three quarters. Revenue estimates for $519 million for the upcoming Q2 2019 results are expected to stay in line with this trend, with 4% growth year over year from the Q2 2018 quarter. Based on the slowdown in the company's growth rates and the significant underperformance vs. the S&P 500 (SPY) of 40% this year, I see the stock as an avoid at this time.

Hudson Ltd. is a new public company and operates travel essentials stores, convenience stores, duty-free stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands in Canada and the US. The company's most recent quarter was positive, coming in above estimates, with organic growth in the most recent quarter of 4.7%. Gross margins jumped 100 basis points to 63.8%. This was a good sign short-term, but digging into the earnings call, we can see that the strong performance might be isolated. Management noted in its earnings call that Q1 was better than expected due to the Chinese New Year, and these benefits will not be present in Q2. The company also expects pressure in luxury and duty-free to continue into Q2, and therefore, the strong Q1 performance was potentially just an anomaly in what is likely to be a weaker FY-2019. We can certainly see evidence of this in FY-2019, with annual EPS estimates currently pegged at $0.68, a 6% drop from FY-2018 levels. The fact that a deceleration in revenue growth is accompanying this earnings drop-off is a negative sign and suggests that it will be challenging to return to reinvigorate earnings growth. While the company saw annual earnings per share soar from $0.07 in FY-2014 to $0.72 in FY-2018, growth has slowed to single-digit levels looking out to FY-2020. We can take a closer look below.

As we can see from the below chart I've built of annual earnings per share (EPS), annual EPS saw a robust upward trajectory from FY-2014 through FY-2018 from $0.07 to $0.72. However, this growth rate is expected to drop off significantly, with only $0.75 in EPS currently projected for FY-2020. This minor up-tick of only 4% over the next two years will see the company's annual EPS growth rate drop to 2% from prior industry-leading levels. This is quite material, and Hudson Ltd. is now in the company of its industry peers with low-single-digit earnings growth rates. Despite a couple big wins at Indianapolis International Airport and St. Pete Clearwater International Airport thus far in 2019, earnings estimates have barely budged.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

While a lack of growth in earnings per share is not a reason to completely write off a company as a potential buy, the below deceleration in revenue growth rates doesn't help an investment thesis. Hudson's quarterly revenue growth rates have decelerated for four of the past five quarters and are sitting at two-year lows. Revenue estimates of $519 million for Q2 2019 would translate to another quarter of 4% sales growth, and will not change the current of flat to decelerating revenue growth. One of the headwinds identified in the most recent conference call was further weakness in the Canadian dollar vs. the US dollar (UUP). Fortunately, this might be a plus for Hudson as we saw the Canadian dollar strengthen in the back half of Q2. However, it looks like that weakness may have been short-lived with the US dollar making a resurgence the past week and a half. Besides, it remains to be seen whether this 3% gain in the Canadian dollar vs. the US dollar is enough to offset the softness expected in duty-free and luxury sales.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

(Source: Xe.com)

Based on the fact that earnings per share growth have come to a halt, and revenue growth rates are decelerating, I do not see Hudson Ltd. as an attractive buying opportunity here. While the current P/E ratio of 17 is relatively low compared to its prior P/E levels after its IPO in the mid-'20s, the company is seeing revenue growth rates that are half what they were at the time. Until these revenue growth rates can move back on the upswing, it is hard to imagine the company beating its FY-2020 earnings estimates by more than a penny or two. With only 4% earnings per share growth expected over the next two years, there are several other opportunities out there for investors to choose from in the specialty retail space. One name that comes to mind enjoying much better growth rates is Ulta Beauty (ULTA), which is expecting to grow earnings per share by nearly 60% over the same period that Hudson will struggle to see 6% annual EPS growth.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

While these two names are not apples-to-apples comparisons by any means, with Ulta operating beauty stores and Hudson operating specialty retail stores, my point remains that there are better growth opportunities out there. I would much rather pay a 28 P/E ratio buying Ulta Beauty on a dip while it's growing than a 17 P/E ratio to buy a business that is seeing signs of stagnation like Hudson.

While the fundamental picture for Hudson doesn't get me too excited, the technical picture is much worse, unfortunately. Hudson is trading below its critical 40-week moving average (blue line) and has spent the past seven months trading in a range just above its all-time lows since going public. While consolidations for stocks are not a huge issue, this consolidation does not look like accumulation at all. The stock has tested its lows at the $13.00 area on multiple occasions now, and it is very rarely that triple or quadruple bottoms hold. The other glaring problem is the stock's weakness against the general market. While the S&P 500 (SPY) has gained over 15% this year, Hudson is down over 20%. This suggests that the stock is losing its luster among fund managers as they leave for more attractive opportunities. This inference is supported by fund ownership, which is down from 233 funds at the end of 2018 to 199 funds in the most recent quarter.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Zooming in a little on the daily chart, we can see the stock is locked in an intermediate downtrend and is now seeing the fourth test in a row of the critical $13.00 area. A weekly close below this level would be a negative sign as there is no support below for the stock given that it's now hovering near all-time lows.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Given the adverse fundamental headwinds for Hudson in softening luxury and duty-free sales, as well as the decelerating growth rates and negative price action, I see the stock as an avoid. Those owning the stock should be looking for a nice beat on revenues of $527 million or higher to avert this potential technical breakdown, but a miss on current revenue estimates of $519 million is likely going to accelerate the stock to the downside. I see much better opportunities elsewhere in the retail sector, and for this reason, I don't see Hudson as a name worth buying the dip on here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.