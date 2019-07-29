Dividends Are Safe At CLOs Eagle Point Credit, Oxford Lane Capital

CLO investments didn't cause the last recession. ECC and OXLC came into existence after that and mostly invest in the new CLO 2.0.

Many of the recent articles about CLOs and the funds that invest in them, like OXLC and ECC, spread more fear than information.

What news has people up in arms recently?

Recently around the internet (not just on Seeking Alpha), there have been a number of articles warning about the “risks” of investing in CLOs (Collateralized Loan Obligations). Many of these articles are quite light on facts and some leave the reader with a confused view of what a CLO is. Even worse some confuse CLOs with other investment vehicles. Some make the mistaken claim that Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) and Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) are not covering their dividends.

Other than mentioning that I own two CEF (Closed-End Funds) that invest in the equity tranche of various CLOs, I haven’t written on why I own them and why I think the risks are manageable and the dividends attractive. Given all the alarm sparked by the recent articles, I thought it time I explained why I own these funds.

Why setting your hair on fire over this news is unwarranted?

Before we can understand whether or not the dividends are safe for OXLC and ECC, first we must have a good understanding of how CLOs and CLO equity investments work and the risks involved in investing in them. So let's take a look at some of the misconceptions about the history of CLO investments and how they have worked and should work into the future.

The first thing that causes some alarm for investors is that CLOs are confused with CDOs (Collateralized Debt Obligations). While a CLO is a special case of a CDO, the problems with CDOs that came to light (and some believe had a big role in causing) the financial crisis back in the 2007-2010 timeframe were CDO that contained MBS (Mortgage Backed Securities) and even other CDOs. Since 2014 CLOs have only contained Senior Secured Corporate loans. In fact, during this time period CLOs did quite well, even the equity tranche did well (which is the first impacted by defaults and the riskiest of the various tranches in a CLO).

A tranche is just a set of securities that the CLO sells that has a specific yield and payment priority. For instance, the AAA tranche is paid before all other tranches and thus its payment is the most secure and thus rated the highest. What is called the equity tranche gets paid last, so its payment (and capital) is most at risk.

Voya Investment Management produced a report detailing CLO performance and risks. Investors should read the full report, but I will use it to analyze the risks and rewards of investing in CLOs.

Figure 2 Voya Report

This first slide shows the total return generated by various investment types as a comparison to the return from CLOs. The 10-year return for CLOs is significantly better for CLO investments than for any other type, even though this period does include the GFC (the Great Financial Crisis which is one name for the last recession in the US and points to its over-large impact on financial matters). This slide also mentions both CLO 1.0 and CLO 2.0, these separate out the changes to CLO structures that resulted from the GFC and were intended to make them even safer. The right had chart shows how the newer CLO structure has performed on a total return basis over the last 3 years (this includes 2016 which saw some significant price drops in CLO pricing). Generally, CLO investments performed on a total return basis on par with the S&P500 and better than most other investment types.

Figure 3 Voya Report

Since ECC and OXLC mostly invest in the CLO equity tranches, default rates on CLOs are very important. Equity tranches take the first losses from defaults, so defaults will have a much bigger impact on them than on the various debt tranches (with the top debt tranche having a very large buffer). So it’s very important that all leveraged loans never had a default rate above 14% and that the default rate for CLOs was lower (and at its worst substantially lower). CLO loans are just not high yield bonds and don’t act like them either. Understand as well that collateralized loans had lower default rates and higher recoveries than high-yield (otherwise known as junk) bonds. So the fear that CLOs have the same risk as junk bonds is just incorrect.

Figure 4 Voya Report

Another concern is that the risk-adjusted return might be too low for CLO equity. But as the slide above shows, CLO equity has a Sharpe ratio that exceeds that of bonds, both investment-grade and high-yield, the Russell 2000 index (which contains many of the common shares of companies that have some of their debt in CLOs), and even the lower end of the CLO debt tranches.

Figure 5 Voya Report

I think the performance of a security during bad times is very important. CDO type investments got a very bad reputation during the financial crisis, as the investment pool contained a lot of both risky and esoteric items. In CDOs at that time were other CDOs, HY bonds, swaps, and other even more obscure derivatives. CLOs were far simpler and contained only senior secured loans with possibly a small amount of HY bonds. CLOs were the only type of CDO that did well, so most CDOs issued today are now CLOs. As can be seen above, 2007 was not a good year for CLOs, with only mid-single-digit IRRs, but every other year during the 2005-2008 period say mid-teens levels of IRR. The next recession is not likely to be as harsh on various financial cash flows, and with additional protections added CLOs should do quite well.

Looking across the whole universe of CLOs around during the financial crisis, as the quote below shows, what drove most of the few losses experience was the HY bonds that some CLO included.

The rare losses in U.S. CLOs were mainly driven by exposure to high-yield (NYSE:HY) bonds in pre-2002 vintage CLOs, which saw lower recovery and higher default rates than secured loans. Note that very few U.S. CLOs issued after 2014 include HY bond exposure—hence they are 100% loan collateral—leading us to believe that the structure will be even more resilient in the next downturn.

Turning to how OXLC and ECC have performed, I plotted the total return price of the two funds since ECC began. As can be seen, the total return for the two funds is roughly the same as what SPY returned. Keep in mind that some events in 2016 caused CLO prices to decline and thus had a negative impact on share prices. Also because OXLC had debt covenants tied to NAV, and not to cash flow (which remained strong), OXLC had to sell some of its CLO assets at depressed prices and cut the dividend. Since that time OXLC has modified its debt covenants to be better in line with cash flow. ECC came into existence after OXLC and so didn’t have that issue (debt convents tied to NAV rather than cashflow). There are risks and rewards to being first, and OXLC got hit with one of the risks.

In the YChart® below, one can see a 3-year span for total return comparing ECC, OXLC, and SPY. Here, OXLC significantly out-performs SPY, while ECC has a more modest out-performance. This is somewhat ironic in that the price of OXLC stock and its NAV have not fully recovered from the hit it took when it had to cut the dividend.

How safe is the dividend?

A big dividend is great, but only for as long as one can continue to collect it. That makes dividend safety of great importance.

First, I think a note on GAAP and non-GAAP metrics is in order. Understand no company can say that a non-GAAP metric is a better measure of performance than a GAAP metric, even if it actually is. For instance, everyone knows that FFO is a better metric to judge REIT performance than GAAP earnings, but you will see in every SEC report (as well as footnotes in presentations) that FFO is not a replacement for GAAP earnings, just a supplement.

OXLC makes explains here why GAAP NII and its Core NII metrics differ and why Core NII is better.

Furthermore, in order for the Company to continue qualifying as a regulated investment company for tax purposes, we are required, among other things, to distribute at least 90% of our investment company taxable income annually. Therefore, Core NII may provide a better indication of our estimated taxable income for a reporting period than GAAP NII; we can offer no assurance that will be the case, however, as the ultimate tax character of our earnings cannot be determined until after-tax returns are prepared at the close of a fiscal year. We note that this non-GAAP measure may not serve as a useful indicator of taxable earnings, particularly during periods of market disruption and volatility, and, as such, our taxable income may differ materially from our Core NII.

Do not be afraid of the various caveats listed, as OXLC must list any factor that might make the calculation it is using inaccurate, no matter how remote the chance of this actually happening. The fact is that Core NII is a better metric, both of the actual cash it is generating and of its taxable income, in the vast majority of cases. ECC has similar language about its non-GAAP metrics. Rest assured that neither company could include this non-GAAP metric unless it could make a good case that it adds to a better understanding of the company’s operations. Presenting a number that is more in line with the actual cash coming in and the actual amount on which taxes are or will be due is a reasonable adjustment. So here is the slide for OXLC:

Figure 6 Source

With the dividend from OXLC being $0.405 a quarter, it was completely covered 4 of the last 5 quarters. The Core NII for 2018 of $1.742 covered the $1.62 of distributions paid. Both NII figures (GAAP and Core) have the fund fees (both for management and for leverage) already subtracted, so based on actual cash generated (as represented by Core NII), OXLC has the dividend well covered. A final note on dividend safety is that OXLC has some $104 million invested in CLO equity that has not yet made a distribution. Around $65 million of that will make a payment by the end of June, and the rest is scheduled to make an initial payment sometime between July and the end of the year. So this is even more cash coming in that OXLC will have to pay the dividend (and has already incurred the expenses for).

In its latest earnings report, ECC gives us 2 slides that show its dividend coverage, one a table and one a nice graph. I will show the graph below.

Figure 7 ECC Earnings Report

In the slide above, we see recurring funds received that are not the result of the CLO being called. Subtracted from that cash are expenses and distributions. Over the last 5 quarters, ECC has had cash left over after it has paid its expenses and fees and paid the distribution to its shareholders. Over the last 5 quarters that leftover cash has a total of $0.37 per outstanding share. Sounds like the dividend is well covered to me.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Normally I look at the David Fish’s CCC List(which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years and is now maintained by Justin Law), but neither ECC nor OXLC has a history of yearly dividend increases. I don’t expect it at this level of yield and in fact because of some issues it has since resolved (poorly structured loan covenants) OXLC had to cut its dividend. I will calculate the future dividends with no increases to take that into account. So I will use the current distribution annualized as the value of distributions over the next 12 months. And 0 for all dividend growth rates.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV of the distribution of the predicted distribution stream for OXLC is $25.31. Because I want additional safety, I want a 10% discount because shares are trading at a big premium to NAV (and NAV isn’t a good predictor of value anyway), 10% because the distribution is likely to remain fixed, 10% because of the low credit ratings of borrowers (I am comfortable generally with the risk but want a bigger cushion), a 10% discount to account for distortion to the model for the very high dividend, and 5% because of the distribution cut a few years back. That creates a total margin of safety discount of 45% and sets my buy under price at anything under $14. With the current market price under $11, it is a good buy. My own holdings in OXLC have a current market value of just over 3% of my portfolio and produces approximately $245 in income each month.

Using the current distribution from ECC, $2.40 on an annual basis, for the expected distribution payments for the next 12 months and again projecting no growth in those payments, I calculate that the NPV of the predicted distribution stream for ECC is $37.50. For an additional margin of safety, I will use all the factors I used for OXLC except since there has been no distribution cut the total will be 40%. That sets my buy under price at $23.

What to watch for going forward?

Cash flow is what is important in CLO investments, so it’s very important to keep an eye on each fund’s total cash flow each quarter. While the cash flow will fluctuate some quarter to quarter a downward trend for more than 2 quarters, or 4 trailing quarters that don’t exceed the distribution can indicate a problem.

One of the advantages of investing in a CEF rather than buying CLOs directly is that the CEF can recycle the funds that are being paid back into new CLO investments. So another thing to keep an eye on is new investments. While the amount spent on new investments will likely vary from quarter to quarter, a sustained downtrend could also be a sign of a problem.

Conclusion

I very much like ECC and OXLC. Much fear has been spread about investing in CLO equity, and I think it is unwarranted (even if it did help me get my shares in each of these funds at very attractive prices). The buy under prices I quote here are primarily for dividend growth investors, where ECC and OXLC will occupy the highest yield end of their portfolio. The prices are such that the yield is in excess of 10%.

For HDO subscribers (and other high yield investors), you can set the buy under prices 1 or 2 dollars lower as both ECC and OXLC should be in the top third in yield in your portfolio. So for instance, if you wanted a 12% yield for each of them, that would make your buy under price $20 for ECC and $13.50 for OXLC.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

