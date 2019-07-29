Sprint: T-Mobile Merger Still At Risk

The Justice Department agreed to a settlement with T-Mobile and Sprint, removing another hurdle from closing the merger.

As Sprint (S) surged to $8 based on a DOJ approval clearance of the combination with T-Mobile (TMUS), a large risk still exists the merger will fail to obtain all the necessary regulatory approvals. The stock is not correctly priced for the binary outcome with large downside risk highlighted in previous research from a failure to close the merger while the upside gains are now limited.

Attorneys General

The Justice Department and Attorneys General from five states provided formal approval for the combination based on Dish Networks (DISH) agreeing to spend $5 billion to obtain assets and spectrum from the new T-Mobile in order to create a viable fourth facilities-based wireless provider. The summary of the settlement includes the following requirements for approval:

T-Mobile and Sprint will sell Sprint’s prepaid business including Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile, and the Sprint-branded prepaid service, which serve about 9.3 million customers in total, to Dish for $1.4 billion.

Dish will obtain 14 MHz of Sprint’s 800 MHz spectrum for about $3.6 billion.

Sprint and T-Mobile must make 20,000 cell sites and “hundreds” of retail locations available to Dish.

The DOJ is also requiring Dish have “robust access” to T-Mobile’s network for seven years as the satellite operator builds out its own 5G network.

The problem here is that Attorneys General from 13 other states haven't signed off on the settlement. In fact, these AGs appear to still have major concerns with the merger noting that T-Mobile and Sprint likely only agreed to these terms knowing that Dish won't become a viable competitor.

Senator Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota reinforces support for these AGs to continue the lawsuit to block the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint. No indication exists that a settlement with these AGs is near.

Weak Balance Sheet

The whole problem with Dish becoming a strong fourth facilities-based wireless provider is that the satellite-tv provider doesn't have the financial position to buildout a competitive 5G network. The company has valuable spectrum assets that Cowen values at $33 billion, but the balance sheet has built up a nearly $13 billion net debt position in the process.

Data by YCharts

The deal involves Dish paying another $5 billion to acquire these assets from the new T-Mobile. The company will initially pay $1.4 billion for Sprint's prepaid business and within three years pay $3.6 billion for Sprint's nationwide 800 MHz wireless spectrum.

So again, Dish has a lot of financial commitments to just get into the game as the company builds this massive spectrum asset with little actual customers utilizing the assets.

The new commitment requires Dish to use its spectrum to deploy a 5G network that covers 70% of the U.S. population by June 14, 2023. The company faces penalties of up to $2.2 billion for not meeting this deadline, but naturally such penalties only work to prevent Dish from becoming a viable fourth wireless provider.

Dish already faces pressure from weakness in their pay-tv business with FQ1 revenues down 8%. Acquiring 9.3 million customers only valued at $1.4 billion hardly positions Dish for success in the wireless market.

The ability of Dish to fund billions in 5G network infrastructure costs plus years of operational losses to build up a customer base doesn't appear feasible. The company is likely to struggle gaining any of the most valuable 5G customers that a wireless network provider needs to thrive.

Stock Impact

The deal with T-Mobile involves an all-stock transaction at a fixed exchange ratio of 0.10256 shares for each Sprint share. With T-Mobile now trading at $84, Sprint shares are worth about $8.62 on a merger aproval. From these levels, the stock has about 8% upside.

The risk for Sprint appears massive. The 52-week low and recent stock prices are below $5.50 for 31% immediate downside. A possible outcome is the stock retesting lows near $3 faced back in early 2016.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that without a viable plan from Dish, the deal approval still appears questionable. The AGs from states like New York are rightfully concerned that Dish isn't in any position to provide robust competition for the most price conscious consumers from the start while the DOJ only wants a fourth wireless provider to emerge in the future.

The risk/reward equation doesn't favor owning Sprint on this rally to $8.

