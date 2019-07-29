Aurora Cannabis Is Still Moving In The Right Direction

Intro

As many may know, the recent CannTrust (OTC:CTST) debacle has reigned uncertainty into the cannabis industry. After distributing marijuana out of illegal growing rooms, this single scandalous act has pulled down the entire cannabis industry and Aurora Cannabis (ACB) was no exception. Even though Aurora has only made positive expansions in recent weeks, it has still suffered over a 17% drop in the month of July alone.

In the month of July, Aurora has released three news articles that I believe will help them expand globally, produce at a lower cost, and target a new market.

Aurora Wins Italian Cannabis Tender

On July 18th, Aurora announced that they would continue to supply Italy with their medical cannabis for the next two years. This is important for Aurora as they continue their trek to dominate the cannabis industry globally and establish a presence in one of “the most strictly regulated cannabis industries in the world”.

According to the report, Aurora will supply “a minimum of 400kg of medical cannabis with the cannabis coming from its Canadian facilities and imported to Italy through Aurora Deutschland”. This may seem fairly insignificant, but this deal canvases two ideas; Aurora has the distribution to connect North America to Europe and Aurora is compliant with some of the most stringent laws in the cannabis industry.

As seen with the CannTrust incident, trust means everything in this industry and being a reputable supplier will allow Aurora to organically grow their core business and access markets that are just starting to gestate the idea of recreational marijuana.

For the distribution network, Aurora has made a concentrated effort to be the market leader in medical marijuana in Europe establishing distribution channels in ten European countries for a streamlined process of cultivation to delivery.

Source: Aurora Investor Page

Aurora Pairs with The UFC For Clinical Research

On July 24th, Aurora announced that they would be partnering with the UFC to test the effects of CBD on athletes. In their official statement, Aurora states that “the ground-breaking research partnership is aimed at understanding key health and recovery needs of elite athletes in such a highly physical and competitive sport as mixed martial arts. Research data will then be used to drive the development of science-backed, hemp-derived CBD topicals that will be safe and reliable. These new products will help combat the rapidly growing market of untested CBD treatments currently being used by high-performance and non-professional athletes.”

Once testing is complete, Aurora hopes to operate under the brand name ROAR and focus their efforts on selling to competitive athletes and earn the distinction as “the official CDB product of the UFC”.

Although there are numerous CDB distributors, Aurora hopes to be able to scientifically validate the healing benefits of CBD. With this and a potential partnership with the UFC, Aurora is able to present itself in the market as the premier CBD product for fighters and other high-impact sports.

Expanding Outdoor Operations

The last bit of information released in July from Aurora came on the 15th where they secured licenses to operate in two new cities locations, Quebec and British Columbia. These sites will be used to research new technology, genetics, and intellectual property.

It seems about time that Aurora ventures outdoors to plant their cannabis, but the expected reduced costs come with a potential downside. Aurora has invested an enormous sum of money developing, acquiring, and perfecting the indoor planting process and leaving the ultra-controlled environment may lead to an inferior product. Instead of going straight into the planting process, Aurora is planning on taking the next two planting seasons to focus on delivering a product that is indistinguishable from their indoor bud.

Potential Result of These Events

It is almost to predict how this will impact Aurora’s bottom line, but all three news statements are a step in the right direction. To me, the most impactful article was about their outdoor facilities. If we assume that they are able to master growing their product outdoors, Aurora may be able to see a price per gram of significantly less than one dollar. They are trending in the right direction producing a gram for $1.42 in their latest quarter compared to $1.92 a quarter ago.

Management has also released statements saying that they are going to be EBITDA positive and being able to master outdoor cultivation should significantly decrease their capital expenditures and raise their EBITDA figure.

Of course, this will not impact Aurora instantly, but if their ‘test run’ in B.C. and Quebec prove fruitful, I would not be surprised to see aggressive outdoor expansion from Aurora.

Technical Analysis

Since Aurora seems to be moving in step with the broader cannabis industry, I believe that a good time to enter this stock is highly dependent on where it has technical support.

Source: Think or Swim, Author

Unfortunately for this chart, there really isn’t anything pretty about it. ACB just fell under the 500-day moving average and really has no strong support until the $5.75 range. Although another 10% drop in this stock seems unlikely, the path of least resistance for ACB looks to be headed lower.

For now, I would wait for Aurora to consolidate or re-establish its footing and consolidate. If ACB manages to fall to the $5.75 range due to no negative news, I would feel extremely confident purchasing off a bounce of this well-tested support line.

As for now, I believe in the long-term prospect of this company but see a strong technical case for Aurora to drop lower. I’ll reiterate my bullish long-term stance but in the coming weeks/months, I would wait for a better price to purchase this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.