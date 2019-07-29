Bond Markets Will Never Be Liquid, Credit Default Swaps Are Doomed Unless...

The credit default swap (CDS) market could grow to a size approximating that of the exchange-traded stock options market in the bargain.

The root problem that prevents liquidity in credit markets akin to liquidity in stock markets is the failure of the buy-side to assume its share of market responsibility.

Everybody complains about thin, fragmented, illiquid, bond markets. Some blame regulators for requiring too much capital from broker-dealers, making dealing too expensive. Others blame bond dealer avarice and timidity.

A related complaint is that the credit default swap (CDS) market, designed to protect debtholders for a fee, is easily manipulated: by trashing the CDS' underlying debt – driving CDS sellers to the wall, on one hand; or by orphaning the CDS – ripping off CDS buyers, on the other. Hedge funds are getting the blame for this CDS donnybrook. The role of debt issuers is largely unnoticed.

I focus on the ultimate culpability of issuers for the problems of the CDS market here. I consider other CDS market problems here and here.

These two kinds of problems could be addressed and brought to heel overnight by an assertive buy-side. However, the buy-side is passive about things it should fix. Without newfound buy-side assertiveness bond markets will never be liquid and credit default swaps are doomed. The changes could be made with the commitment of a single important buy-side firm. There would be plenty of sell-side help available to an important buy-side firm willing to step up.

But I’m a Pollyanna. I think outlining the steps a buy-side firm or firms might take to create user-friendly liquid bond markets, short-term debt, and CDS markets that serve buy-side risk management needs is worthwhile. Buy-side involvement is not impossible.

Playing the victim

In the bond market, a market more important than the stock market as a source of corporate funding, risk managers, the buy-side of the market, have no reason to be so passive; leaving the structure of debt and the markets that trade it to the tender mercies of exchanges, hedge funds, broker-dealers, the sell side, and issuing firms.

If bond-trading risk-managing institutions and individuals want a more liquid bond market; they ought to change bond issuance to better meet their needs and establish their own buy-side friendly bond market structure. Buy-side risk managers are passive despite the fact that buy-side firms are a natural source of bond market management and instrument design since the market exists in part to serve buy-side interests, not solely the interests of borrowers and bond salesmen.

Ironically. all participants in the market for debt have an underlying incentive to design substantial portions of the debt market to meet the needs of the buy-side. After all, the important issues to borrowers are few; mainly the amount they borrow and its cost. The structure and timing of debt payments, once the debt has been issued, are matters more important to the buy-side.

When buy-side investors are happy with terms other than amount and price – that matter to them – they make more money available and more transactions result, benefiting both the sell-side and borrowers as well as the buy-side. Thus, it is in everybody’s interest to build a market intermediary that buys new corporate issues and engineers them, creating instruments that work for the buy-side.

But the P&Ls on sell-side desks tell a different story. What works best on a given day for bond salesmen are the large bid-ask spreads that these existing opaque, complicated markets create.

Liquidity and clarity work for the buy-side

What benefits the buy-side is clarity and liquidity. A simple, inexpensive way of accessing bonds providing future payment streams at graded risks that match future buy-side needs. Inexpensive access to future payments is the result of narrow bid-ask spreads, high volume, an easily understood risk-return tradeoff, and markets' ability to adjust to meet changing buy-side requirements.

The ingredients for building market volume, the source of liquidity, are well known and at least as old as the middle ages. High volume markets require a single (now virtual) location, simple instruments, identifiable risks. (Rumsfeld’s known unknowns are market-friendly; his unknown unknowns, market unfriendly.)

Weapons to achieve these requirements are standardization, credit quality gatekeepers, and most importantly, a market organizer that originates instruments to meet buy-side needs; manufactured from the existing issuer-centric bonds traded in broker-dealer dominated venues.

The creation of a buy-side-centric market

What does it take to create a market that addresses the needs of buy-side risk management? First, it takes a central exchange, a market that serves the buy-side, with traded issues originated by the exchange and blessed by a gatekeeper that grades the quality of issues originated by the exchange itself. These exchange-created issues could be supported by assets swapped in and out of the exchange-originated risk-managed portfolio daily by an asset manager supported by a credit quality gatekeeper. That way as corporate issuers lose their quality rating, the gatekeeper can simply replace the weakening corporate bonds with bonds of higher quality, retaining the simplicity and quality of exchange-originated bonds.

This brief description of a bond-originating exchange is expanded here.

Complications corporate issuers might want to attach to their new issues should be available from broker-dealers, but the exchange-originated buy-side market should promote high volume trading through simple, transparent, quality-graded issues. If this new user-centric marketplace has a single gatekeeper, quality can be graded without complicating covenants. Liquidity demands simplicity. And simplicity can be provided without covenants by a market gatekeeper, along with portfolio manager discretion to swap out corporate-issued bonds underlying the exchange-traded bonds regularly for higher graded bonds.

Bond covenants are at their heart volume killers. They are an unnecessary part of the main event in a liquid fixed income market. There is a place for broker-dealer managed satellite markets that permit issuers the flexibility to complicate future payment streams and add various bond covenants that give bond buyers (perhaps fallacious) comfort that bonds will be repaid, but covenants have no place in a high-volume central marketplace. An issuer with a sole focus on credit quality would have little to lose in swapping out an offending bond in its asset base for one of higher quality. As a result, this issuer may buy riskier high-return assets without taking a greater risk.

A money market fund that necessarily reaches for yield is inhibited by its need to consider both risks and return, not risk alone. This dual mandate limits its freedom both when it adds new issues and when it swaps fading issues out, leading to a smaller portfolio with more small portfolio-related issue-specific risk.

Broker-dealers may shortsightedly think that the Balkanization of the bond market is to their advantage. From a narrow day-to-day perspective, these complications put a premium on broker-dealer advisory services, expand bid-ask spreads, and make market prices opaque to insiders' advantage. All these things work to improve the bid-ask spread on a single bond sold by one bond salesman. Yet they reduce total advisory fees and trading profits by reducing total volume.

High bid-ask spreads on negligible volume and high fees for advice unsolicited are what the broker-dealers have been experiencing lately.

Just as large mammals benefit from oxpeckers, bond markets benefit from bond salesmen. A market needs participants that gain sustenance from assuring detailed individual corporate issue integrity and focusing on the relationships between minutia and the bigger picture. That’s what broker-dealers are for. But oxen don’t organize their affairs around the needs of oxpeckers.

The problem with the bond market is that the inmates have taken over the asylum. An effective bond exchange would be able to provide a registered corporate issuer, upon request, a menu of funds at different tenors and risks available to it, identifying how much the company may borrow through the exchange at each level of risk with no IPO to-do. This requires that buy-side-created exchange agents (likely rating agencies) provide the exchange with a rating and new issue parameters for participating borrowers, updated at least weekly.

Market organization

Profits destroy exchange responsibility to market participants.

To retain the integrity of the process of originating fixed income debt and managing it through an exchange, the management of the exchange cannot be for profit.

The last few decades are littered with new exchanges created in order to prevent alleged marketplace abuses, for example, BATS – alleged abuses such as high transactions and colocation fees, and opacity in the process of management of the order book. But when such exchanges are organized for profit, the exchange's shares are always inevitably and logically bought by profit-seekers. The reason is obvious and systemic to capitalism.

Excessive exchange fees maximize exchange profits, increasing the value of exchange management shares.

If the buy-side wants to liquify the market, it must accept the reality that liquidity benefits the market-using universe at the expense of profitability of the exchange itself. The existing successful exchange management firms – CME Group (CME), Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ), and CBOE Global Markets (CBOE) – have provided ample evidence that profit-seeking behavior includes the necessity of charging higher fees.

For purposes of exchange governance other than profit, the exchange might be mutually held as is Vanguard Group.

Exchange origination diversification

However, importantly the successful exchange as a buyer of corporate debt has the incentive to buy more of a single corporate issue than any broker-dealer.

From the exchange point of view, a single corporate issue will fit without adding to risk since it is a small percentage of a far larger exchange-originated portfolio than a similar portfolio of any single broker-dealer, allowing the exchange to diversify away any risk unique to a single corporate issue. Thus, an exchange can, through diversification of corporation-specific risks, reduce transactions cost through diversification and thus increase debt returns for a given risk much as a stock index fund does now in the market for corporate shares.

In other words, a buy-side managed bond exchange that originates buy-side friendly bonds electrifies market efficiency in the same way that Vanguard electrified the market for equities with the index fund. It is no accident that Vanguard is mutually held. A for-profit exchange would never have introduced the index fund – the most important financial innovation of the 20th Century.

This innovation vastly expanded stock market efficiency and will similarly expand corporate access to low-cost debt funding. But neither innovation was or will ever be created by a profit-driven exchange or profit-driven corporate management.

Resuscitating the CDS market

An exchange that originates its own debt can make a market in CDS that cannot be manipulated. First, an exchange issuing both debt and the related CDS would itself have no motive to manipulate the price of either. Second open interest on both the instrument insured by the CDS and the CDS itself would be public knowledge preventing blind-siding by insiders. Third, an exchange originating the CDS would know (and have both the ability and the motive to shut down) individual large positions much as futures and options exchanges do today, preventing manipulation of the CDS itself.

Thus, a revived CDS market would be an important byproduct of an exchange that originates its own debt instruments.

This opportunity seems to be falling on the deaf ears of buy-side firms. Where is the Vanguard of the bond markets?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.