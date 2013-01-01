The FOMC will render its decision on interest rates on Wednesday, July 31, in what is perhaps the most closely-watched Fed meeting in years. The Fed shifted from an accommodative approach to monetary policy in December 2015 when it hiked the Fed Funds rate from zero. If the central bank cuts rates this Wednesday, it will be the first time in years that it will take a dovish stance when it comes to credit.

At its June meeting, the Fed cited the low level of inflation and "crosscurrents" from China and Europe as justification for lower short-term rates. The market expects a twenty-five basis point decline, but some more aggressive analysts still believe that a one and done 50-basis point decline is possible. Last Friday's GDP data showing 2.1% growth in the US economy for the second quarter point to only a one-quarter point move. However, the latest guidance from the European Central Bank that rates across the Atlantic are likely to fall because of sluggish economic conditions validates the concerns over "crosscurrents."

Despite the widely anticipated rate decline in the US, the US dollar index rose to a new high on the September futures contract on Friday, July 25. Lower US rates tend to weigh on the value of the US currency. The Fed's decision and guidance for the rest of the year will dictate the path of least resistance for the US dollar index. The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) is an ETF product for those who believe that the shift in Fed policy will eventually lead to a decline in the value of the dollar.

The dollar index at the highs

The odds favor a Fed Funds rate decline of 25 basis points on Wednesday. However, the dollar index powered to a new high on the September futures contract at the end of last week and on Monday, July 29.

As the chart shows, the dollar index traded to a high at 97.905, which was above the previous high from May at 97.715 on the September futures contract.

Meanwhile, the continuous contract highlights that the index was not far off its peak from May that stands at 98.26. A strong dollar in an environment of falling US rates is typically not the norm.

A rally despite falling rates

Lower short-term rates make holding US dollars less attractive for investors and central banks around the world. One of the primary reasons for the dollar's ascent since February 2018 was the widening gap between dollar yields and the interest rate levels of competing currencies around the globe. As the yield differential widened, the demand for higher-yielding dollars increased.

The US does not exist in a vacuum, and the dollar still pays the most attractive rate of interest compared to other comparable currencies. The latest guidance from the ECB means that euro currency rates are likely to decline alongside the Fed Funds rate, which will keep the differential at a constant level. Therefore, monetary policy easing by the US central bank will only wind up keeping pace with the move in Europe, which accounts for the recent strength in the dollar.

A meeting at the White House - Navarro supports devaluation while the President says not so fast

Last week, one of the factors that drove the dollar higher was the news report of a discussion that took place at the White House between the President and leading members of his economic team. Trade advisor Peter Navarro proposed that the administration take steps to devalue the dollar against other world currencies via intervention in the foreign exchange market and other operations. The President has long criticized other nations around the world for currency manipulation. A weaker currency makes exports more attractive in the global markets and leads to increased profits for companies doing business abroad.

After advice from Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Chief Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow, President Trump decided against any intervention to send the value of the dollar lower. While the decision lifted the value of the dollar in the short term, there is no guaranty that the President will not change his mind. The ECB's dovish approach to monetary policy or frustration over the progress of trade talks with the Chinese could cause President Trump to reconsider the potential for currency intervention at some point.

A strategic news story

After hearing the reports of a disagreement between members of the President's inner economic circle last week, I wondered if the story was strategically placed with the press. President Trump is a master when it comes to the media. He believes that all press is good press, whether positive or negative. The rejection of currency intervention may have lifted the dollar in the short term. However, it could have been a test for the future. Since the market pushed the dollar higher on the back of a rejection of Peter Navarro's proposal, any program to sell dollars would likely send the value of the greenback the other way.

The administration is now waiting for the next shoe to drop after the Fed meeting. President Trump continued to criticize Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and the other decision-makers going into the July meeting. On July 29, the pace of tweets from the Oval Office increased. While the administration would like to see a 50-basis point decline in the Fed Funds rate, a cut that amounts to half that level could put intervention in the dollar back on the table.

I view last week's decision to avoid currency market manipulation as a bit of a smokescreen.

UDN for dollar bears

While the US economy continues to grow at a moderate pace, many reasons could cause the Fed to continue to cut interest rates throughout the rest of 2019 and into 2020. Europe's economy is weak and faces the rising potential of a hard Brexit under Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The trade dispute with China is not looking like it will progress until after the 2020 election, at the earliest. The Middle East is a political mess, and both Iran and North Korea have test-fired missiles over the recent days. Moreover, the most contentious Presidential election in modern history is approaching, dividing the US even more than in 2016. Many factors could push the value of the dollar index lower over the coming weeks and months.

The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund is an ETF product for those who believe the dollar index is heading to the downside, but do not participate in the futures arena. The fund summary for UDN states:

The investment seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the Deutsche Bank Short US Dollar Index Futures Index. The index reflects the changes in market value over time, whether positive or negative, of a short position in the DX Contract which expires during the months of March, June, September and December. The fund seeks to track the index by establishing short positions in DX Contracts. DX Contracts are linked to the six underlying currencies, or the index currencies, of the U.S. Dollar index (USDX®), or the USDX®. The index currencies are Euro, Japanese Yen, British Pound, Canadian Dollar, Swedish Krona and Swiss Franc.

UDN has net assets of $37.69 million and trades an average of over 35,000 shares each day. The ETF charges an expense ratio of 0.75% and does an excellent job tracking the price action in the dollar index. On June 18 the dollar index was at 97.265, and it dropped to a low at 95.365 on June 25, a decline of 1.95%.

Over the same period, UDN rose from $20.54 to $21.03 or 2.39%.

If the dollar index is heading for lower levels, UDN is a tool that will capture the decline. The Fed holds the key to the path of least resistance for the dollar. Meanwhile, the administration could quickly step in if it decides that the Fed is not acting in the best interest of US multinational corporations when it comes to exports or trade negotiators who are looking for an edge in talks with the Chinese.