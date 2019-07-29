Trend Following To Increase Returns And Protect Your Portfolio

Importantly, trend following is not about an all-or-nothing decision. You can still profit from trend following strategies by incorporating them smartly into your own strategy.

Trend following does not beat the market all the time, but the evidence shows that it can produce solid returns and significantly reduce portfolio risk in a bear market.

This requires no forecasting whatsoever. You just need to measure the trend and adjust accordingly.

Trend following is a simple and effective concept, it basically means being invested when prices are rising and protecting your capital when prices are falling.

Investors are always looking for strategies to increase portfolio returns and reduce downside risk in a bear market. There is no magic formula that can guarantee superior returns in all kinds of environments, but trend following is a solid approach supported by statistical evidence, and it can be remarkably valuable for investors looking to optimize performance over the long term.

How Trend Following Works

Trend following basically means that you only buy an investment when its price is rising. Importantly, the strategy is not about buying high and selling low, trend following is about buying when the price starts rising and selling when the price starts falling. The following chart explains this key distinction.

Source: Behaviorgap via Econonpicdata.

A simple and effective way to implement a trend following strategy is to be invested when the price is above a trend indicator such as the 200-day moving average and sell when the price crosses below such an indicator. The chart below shows the evolution of the S&P 500 index and the 200-day moving average over the long term.

There have been some false signals, of course, but the trend indicator has done a solid job in terms of capturing the big bull and bear markets in US stocks over the decades.

Data by YCharts

Trend Following To Reduce Portfolio Risk

The table below is from a research article from Alpha Architect entitled Trust The Process. We begin with the historical returns and risk metrics for US stocks, international stocks (EAFE), T-bonds, REITs, and commodities from 1973 to 2017.

SP500 EAFE T-Bond REITs Commodities CAGR 10.52% 8.49% 7.75% 11.94% 5.84% Standard Deviation 15.14% 17.03% 8.15% 16.88% 20.34% Sharpe 0.43 0.29 0.39 0.48 0.15 Maximum Drawdown -50.21% -56.68% -20.97% -68.30% -80.90%

Data Source: Trust The Process, by Jack Voguel

Now, we can take a look at the risk and return statistics for these asset classes when applying a trend following strategy to them.

SP500 (trend) SP500 (trend) EAFE (trend) T-Bond (trend) REITs (trend) Com. (trend) CAGR 10.87% 9.85% 7.67% 11.57% 8.12% Standard Deviation 11.58% 12.10% 6.88% 12.03% 16.26% Sharpe 0.55 0.45 0.43 0.59 0.27 Maximum Drawdown -23.58% -21.08% -11.26% -20.77% -57.41%

Data Source: Trust The Process, by Jack Voguel

The main takeaway is quite clear, trend following strategies can increase returns in many cases, and they do a great job in terms of reducing downside risk across all the asset classes examined.

The maximum drawdown - meaning maximum capital loss from the peak - is 50.2% for buy and hold investors in the S&P 500 and a much smaller 23.58% for the trend following strategy over the same period. In other asset classes, trend following can be even more effective at reducing drawdowns.

The main advantage from trend following is that the strategy sells early in a deep bear market and then it buys when prices start to recover. When you have big and well-defined trends in the market, trend following strategies can produce impressive performance.

On the other hand, in times when trends are weak or prices don't have big corrections, trend following will most probably underperform versus buy and hold. The chart below, from The Trinity Portfolio, shows the difference in returns for a globally diversified trend following portfolio versus the buy and hold version of the same portfolio.

Source: The Trinity Portfolio by Mebane Faber

The spread in returns can change substantially over time, and there are multiple periods when one strategy outperforms the other by over 20% and even 30% in 12 months.

Trend following strategies have proven to be remarkably effective at improving performance and reducing risks over long periods of time, meaning multiple decades. However, trend following can also significantly underperform versus buy and hold over several years in a row.

The Smart Way To Implement Trend Following Strategies

Unfortunately, we don't have a crystal ball that can tell us if trend following will outperform or underperform versus buy and hold in the future. We could say that the current bull market is already very extended by historical standards and valuations are elevated, so a bear market on the horizon is not a possibility to disregard.

If we see a bear market in the middle term, the probabilities are that trend following will outperform and hold by providing portfolio protection. However, we still don't know when the bear market will come and how deep it will be.

Over the long term, the decision of whether or not to use trend following strategies will depend on your own needs as an investor. If you are very concerned about not lagging the indexes, then trend following is probably not a good idea for you because trend following can underperform over several years in a row.

On the other hand, if you want to reduce the risk of big capital losses, while at the same time looking to optimize the risk vs. return tradeoff in your portfolio, then trend following can be a smart approach.

It is particularly important to keep in mind that the discussion about buy and hold versus trend following is not an all-or-nothing situation. You don't need to be either fully invested or 100% in cash based on the trend indicators, you can simply assume more risk when the trend is up and reduce your risk exposure when the trend is down. This would be a more balanced approach to trend following.

Alternatively, you can allocate a share of your portfolio to a particular strategy based on trend following indicators. Just like we buy growth stocks and value stocks knowing that they tend to outperform over different time frames, we can also allocate some capital to trend following strategies for further diversification.

The Asset Class Rotation System is a quantitative trend following system updated every month in The Data Driven Investor. The system basically buys 3 ETFs based on a combination of moving average and relative performance. The strategy only considers ETFs that are in an uptrend, among the ETFs that are in an uptrend, the strategy selects the top 3 based on comparative returns over the middle term.

Since January of 2007, the strategy gained 324.4% versus a cumulative gain of 99.1% for the benchmark in the same period. In annual terms, the strategy gained 12.3% per year, while the benchmark produced 5.7% annually.

Source: ETFreplay

The strategy did much better than the benchmark in terms of downside risk. The maximum drawdown was 14.4% for the strategy system versus a maximum drawdown of 35.4% for the benchmark over the same period. That notwithstanding, relative performance can variate substantially in different periods.

But the main point is that both buy and hold and trend following have their weaknesses and strengths, and they are also complementary, meaning that trend following is particularly effective when buy and hold disappoints (big bear markets), and vice versa.

With this in mind, it makes sense to allocate a share of your portfolio to trend following strategies as long as you are well aware of how they work and what kind of performance they can be expected to produce in different market environments.

Just like diversifying in different asset classes and individual stocks is crucial to reduce optimize performance and reduce portfolio risk, diversifying in different strategies can be even more effective.

