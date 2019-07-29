Paycom Software Earnings Preview: Still Moving Higher And Still Not Overly Loved

The stock has moved sharply higher in the last seven months and the trajectory will be hard to maintain.

Sentiment has shifted over the past year with analysts becoming more bearish and short sellers becoming less bearish.

I have written about Paycom Software (PAYC) on two previous occasions — last July and in April. In the two previous instances, I was surprised by the amount of pessimism toward the stock from analysts and short sellers. The two groups have moved in opposite directions over the past year with analysts becoming more bearish and short sellers becoming less bearish. The company is set to report second-quarter earnings results on Tuesday after the market closes.

Looking at the fundamentals for Paycom, we see that the company has performed admirably over the last few years. Earnings have grown by 74% per year over the last three years. They were up 25% in the first quarter and analysts are looking for earnings of $0.70 per share for the second quarter. This would mark an increase of 18.6% over the second quarter of 2018.

Looking at the revenue estimate, analysts are expecting the company to report $163.9 million and that represents an increase of 27.3% over the second quarter of 2018. Paycom has averaged sales growth of 32% per year over the last three years and sales were up 30% in the first quarter.

The management efficiency measurements for Paycom are among the best around. The return on equity is at 50.9% and the profit margin is at 37.2%. If you look at Investor’s Business Daily’s composite ratings, Paycom is the top rated stock in the enterprise software group.

From a fundamental perspective, the biggest knock on the company is its current valuation. The stock is trading with a trailing P/E ratio of over 96 at this time. The forward P/E is a whopping 57. These valuations have a great deal to do with the analysts becoming more bearish — they think the stock is overvalued.

The Stock is Up Over 100% from the December Low

The weekly chart shows the tremendous upward trajectory the stock has been on since hitting $111.48 in December. The recent peak of $246.85 marks a gain of 121% from the low. At the beginning of 2017, Paycom was trading under $50, giving the stock a gain of over 400% in the last two and a half years — an incredible run.

There are two distinct trajectories shown on the chart — from late 2016 to late 2018. The lows for that two-year period connected very nicely. There were big jumps between lows in the first quarter of 2018 and again in the third quarter. The trajectory completely changed after the December low.

We see that the overbought/oversold indicators are in overbought territory and have been since January. As I pointed out in my April article, it doesn’t seem to matter that the stock is overbought. The stock had extended periods where it was overbought in 2016 and 2017.

Shifting Sentiment Indicators

As I mentioned earlier, analysts and short sellers have moved in different directions over the past year and it is for the same reason — the extreme move higher. Last July there were there were 13 analysts following the stock with nine "buy" ratings and four "hold" ratings. Now we see there are 16 analysts following the stock and only six have the stock rated as a “buy” while 10 have it rated as a “hold”. If we look at the buy percentage, it was at 69% last year and now it’s at 37.5%. The buy percentage was at 46.7% in April.

Looking at the short interest ratio, the current reading is 4.3. The ratio has been trending lower over the past year, but that is to be expected when a stock rallies as sharply as Paycom has, especially since the first of the year. The ratio was at 11.96 last July and it had fallen to 5.2 by April. Short sellers have likely added to the buying pressure as they have covered their positions while the stock rallied so sharply.

The put/call ratio has also been trending lower over the past year, but the indicator comes with a conditional status. The ratio is at 0.65 currently after readings of 0.74 last July and 0.68 in April. There are 5,083 puts open at this time and 7,781 calls. The average daily trading volume is just under 720,000 and that means the total open interest only represents 1.78 days of average trading volume. I pointed this out in each of the two previous articles as well, only the ratio of open interest to average daily trading volume was over 2.0 in each of those cases.

My Overall Take on Paycom Software

I am still bullish on Paycom for the long term. The fundamentals are too strong to be bearish on the stock for the long haul. The current valuations are a concern and I can understand why analysts have backed off on the bullish ratings. That being said, I wouldn’t bet on the stock dropping sharply either.

The company has beaten EPS estimates in each of the last six earnings’ reports and the average beat was by 11.2%. With the current EPS estimate at $0.70, a beat of 11.2% would put the actual number in the $0.78 range. That would help lower the P/E ratio a little, but not very much.

The trend has been so strong for the stock that it will be hard to keep the trajectory going at the same rate it has been for the last six months. The overbought statuses on the oscillators are a minor concern as well. A consolidation period like we saw in the second quarter of 2018 would be a good thing for the stock at this point — at least that is my thought.

The sentiment changes concern me a little as well. When analysts’ ratings change, it is good because a downgrade tends to lower investor expectations. However, changing ratings don’t have a mechanical effect on the stock. When short sellers abandon their bearish positions, it has a mechanical effect on the stock because it creates buying pressure. If given the choice of having a high short interest ratio or bearish analyst ratings on a stock I am bullish on — I would take the high short interest ratio every time.

I would encourage investors to be a little more cautious toward Paycom this time around, but I would look at a pullback as a possible buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.