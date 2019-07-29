Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View

At the beginning of last month, I made the argument that Honeywell International (HON) is likely too expensive at a price of $164 (where the stock was trading at the time).

Specifically, I made the argument that an investor should be seeing a significant increase in free cash flow to justify investment at such a price. Otherwise, an investment at the $140-150 range would be more reasonable.

At the time of writing, Honeywell International is trading at a price of $173:

Source: investing.com

Clearly, the stock's growth has exceeded my prior expectations. What is particularly interesting is that when taking into account the company's recent performance in the most recent quarter, we can see that free cash flow growth has actually dropped from that of the previous year, with adjusted free cash flow conversion also having fallen slightly:

Source: Honeywell Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release

With this being said, the company has continued to grow, with sales and EPS up by 5% and 9% respectively:

Source: Honeywell Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release

Moreover, on a segment basis, we also observe that the company saw double-digit margin growth, with the highest coming from the Aerospace segment:

Source: Honeywell Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release

Moreover, when looking at the company's EBITDA performance, we can see that growth in this metric has risen steadily in the past year, while the EV to EBITDA ratio is trading at the same level it was at the beginning of 2018:

Source: ycharts.com

In this regard, I may have overemphasized the importance of free cash flow growth for this company. While growth in this metric may have declined slightly, the company still has a highly impressive conversion rate of 100%. Moreover, we can see that the debt to equity level for this company has continued to fall - and for a company that operates in a capital-intensive industry, Honeywell's performance on this front is highly impressive:

Source: ycharts.com

From a financial standpoint, I see Honeywell as being in a good position to rise further. The market is clearly valuing earnings growth over free cash flow performance, and the company's low debt levels are highly attractive.

Looking forward, Honeywell's continued strong performance in the aerospace segment looks likely to continue. While the grounding of Boeing's (BA) 737 MAX aircraft type has led to uncertainty in the airline industry, there is little evidence to suggest that this is having any impact on Honeywell given its role as a Boeing supplier.

Additionally, with the company's recent acquisition of TruTrak Flight Systems, a leading autopilot provider for both certified and experimental aircraft - this opens up a market for Honeywell that has seen double-digit growth over the past five-year period. This will further expand Honeywell's reach in the aerospace industry, and solidify its position as a leading provider in the industry.

In my opinion, Honeywell's financials and business model are quite impressive. The company has low debt, continues to show long-term growth in earnings and free cash flow, and is maintaining growth across its key business segments. I reverse my prior view that the company is expensive at this price, and expect that should we continue to see growth, Honeywell could quite possibly breach the $180 mark by the next quarter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.