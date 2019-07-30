Cocoa Falls Into The Buy Zone

Cocoa beans are the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products. Over 60% of the world's annual supplies of the beans come from West Africa. The Ivory Coast and Ghana are the leading producers and exporters of cocoa to the world.

Cocoa is a crop that is highly sensitive to the weather, and it thrives in equatorial climates. When it comes to West Africa, the region is to cocoa what the Middle East is to crude oil. The beans account for a substantial portion of revenue flowing into the countries and employ many people in the region. The rising number of chocoholics around the globe will continue to provide jobs and cash flow to West Africa. Since political stability can be an issue in that region of the world, the price of cocoa confronts a myriad of issues each year. Aside from the weather, which is a factor for all agricultural products, the cocoa market must contend with the potential for sudden changes in governments and policies in the area. Moreover, civil unrest in the Ivory Coast or Ghana can impede the flow of cocoa beans from farms to ports and cause them to sit and rot in the hot African sun.

Cocoa can be a highly volatile commodity at times. After the most recent rally that took the price to the $2600 per ton level, the highest price since May 2018, the price backed off to under $2400 per ton. Cocoa may not be at a level where buying on a scale-down basis is the optimal approach to the market. The most direct route for a risk position in the cocoa market is via the futures and options that trade on the ICE futures market. However, the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product (NIB) provides an alternative for those market participants that do not venture into the volatile world of futures.

Cocoa declines below the $2400 per ton level

After reaching a high at $2402 per ton during the week of July 8, the price of cocoa corrected to the downside.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights that the primary ingredient in chocolate fell to a low at $2366 per ton on Monday, July 29. Both price momentum and relative strength indicators are drifting lower in neutral territory. Open interest shows that the number of open long and short positions in the cocoa futures market had been trending higher with the price of the soft commodity. Rising open interest alongside increasing price tends to be a validation of a bullish trend in a futures market. As the price of cocoa corrected to the downside, the open interest metric fell, which could be telling us that cocoa futures will stop declining at a higher low, sooner rather than later.

Higher lows and higher highs since October 2018

In October 2018, the price of cocoa futures found a bottom at $1982 per ton.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that, for the most part, cocoa has made higher lows and higher highs following its dip below 2000 per ton. Meanwhile, the decline to $1931 during the week of March 4, 2019, was an anomaly during the March-May roll period. Commodities can experience high levels of price variance at times, and the roll period can cause abnormal price action. I view the early May decline as an event to discount in the cocoa market. Aside from the downside spike, the price action in cocoa has been bullish. From the October 2018 low to the recent high in early July at $2602 per ton, the price of cocoa moved 31.3% higher. At under $2400 per ton, cocoa is moving towards the middle of its trading range since last September.

Demand supports higher prices

The demand side of the fundamental equation for chocolate continues to expand for two reasons. First, the global population is growing at a rate of around twenty million per quarter. At the turn of this century, there were approximately six billion people on our planet.

Source: Population Clock

The chart shows that according to the US Census Bureau, at 7.588 billion, the population has grown by 26.5% over the past nineteen years.

The second reason for the explosive growth in the consumption of cocoa beans is that many Chinese have discovered the wonders of chocolate over recent years. Chocolate demand is increasing at a furious pace in an addressable market that has 1.4 billion people. The growth in the demand side of the equation for cocoa means requirements are rising, and production needs to keep pace.

Supplies from West Africa are variable

As an agricultural commodity, each year is a new adventure in the cocoa market as the weather, political stability, and the potential for crop diseases can change the supply and demand equation dramatically. In 2019, uneven weather conditions in West Africa has plagued the market. Ghana recently said that the nation lost 50,000 tons of cocoa production from its main crop because of disease and expects to lose more from the mid-crop and perhaps the next crop.

Meanwhile, the weather in the Ivory Coast has been drier than usual over the recent weeks, which could also hurt the output of cocoa beans. At the same time, an attempt at price-fixing by the Ivory Coast and Ghana could lift the minimum prices for cocoa beans in the future.

NIB for those who do not participate in the futures market

With demand rising and the uncertainty of annual production, the current dip in the cocoa futures market will not likely last long. The most direct route for a long position in cocoa is via the futures market, but the NIB ETF provides an alternative. The fund summary for NIB states:

The investment seeks to provide investors with exposure to the Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return. The Dow Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return (the 'index') reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on cocoa. The index currently consists of one futures contract on the commodity of cocoa which is included in the Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index Total Return.

NIB has net assets of $17.21 million and trades an average of 15,414 shares each day. The ETN charges an expense ratio of 0.75%. The price of nearby September cocoa futures rose from $2391 on July 16 to $2538 on July 22, an increase of 6.1% before the most recent correction.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, the NIB ETN rose from $28.01 to $29.65 per share or 5.9% as the product replicated the price action in the cocoa futures market.

The price pattern in the cocoa market favors a continuation of higher lows and higher highs over the coming weeks and months. Cocoa can be a highly volatile agricultural commodity. Any price dips could be an opportunity to purchase the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products on a scale-down basis.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.